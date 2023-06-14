Portable Electronics Repair: The Hot New Side Hustle in These Five States

Inflation is forcing Americans to rely on earning extra income, as 43% report needing a side hustle to pay their living expenses, and 71% don’t know if they could pay their bills should their extra income disappear.

This, according to the latest data by LendingTree, after surveying nearly 2,100 U.S. consumers about their side hustle habits. Although inflation is down slightly, the record-high rates are keeping a good portion of the 44% of U.S. citizens with a side hustle still scrambling.

LendingTree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz says he’s not shocked that more people have side hustles now, but he finds that growth eye-opening.

The top options Americans of all ages have found include:

Making and selling items on sites like Etsy

Babysitting

Pet sitting,

Caretaking; and

Delivering food or groceries with services like Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

While these are some great ways to make money on the side, these are also getting more competitive day by day. A low entry bar for the most common side jobs means you may struggle to earn enough money to make a difference.

However, if you have more technical skills, like phone screen and computer repairs, there is no better time than now to start your electronics side hustle. Depending on your present circumstances and needs, you can start a part-time business to make quick money or go into it full-time.

Market Size for Electronic Repair Services

According to a market analysis conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI), the electronic equipment repair service market is forecast to reach a net worth of US$ 228.2 Bn in 2032, growing from US$ 121.2 Bn in 2022.

Not too surprising. With the advancement of technology, affordability, and accessibility, there has been a significant increase in the number of people who own electronic devices.

According to Zippia, 81.6% of Americans and 270 million people own a smartphone in 2023, and over 97% of households own a computer.

Portable smart devices with an internet connection have become a “necessity” for Gen Z. Recent research finds 95% of GenZ own a smartphone, 83% own a laptop, 78% own an advanced gaming console, and only 57% have a desktop computer.

With more devices out there, obviously, the demand for skilled labor to repair them would also be on the rise.

FMI also notes significant growth in the volume of refurbished electronic devices and gadgets. Providing refurbished products to customers is a great way to expand an electronic repair business.

If you are thinking of launching an electronics repair business of your own, here are the best states to start.

Best States To Start Your Electronics Repair Business

According to the latest information from Windows Report, Florida tops the list of states “most” needing tech support.

Analyzing Google searches in each state for terms like “computer repair” or “phone screen repair,” they narrowed things down to find the states with the most demand.

Florida

Floridians need help with their electronic devices a lot.

The study found there were approx. 132,755 tech support searches each month in the state. If you compare it with the state’s population, it comes out to be 596.79 searches per 100,000 people.

Georgia

Second on the list is Georgia. The searches come out to be approx. 61,083 a month which is around 559.74 searches per 100,000 people.

Nevada

Next up is Nevada, with an average of 16,910 monthly searches for tech support terms. While this may seem small compared to others on the list, the average is roughly 532.13 searches per 100,000 people.

Texas

Texas slides into fourth place with approximately 158,552 tech support searches each month in the south-central state. When accounting for population, there are 527.99 searches per 100,000 people.

California

California clocks in with an average of 185,286 monthly searches for tech support terms. When accounting for the population, it divides out to about 474.73 searches per 100,000 people, ranking 5th on the list.

A spokesperson for Windows Report says, “So much modern technology is engineered with ease of use in mind, but updates to operating systems and devices can be overwhelming for some, particularly older generations. Therefore, as our lives become increasingly dependent on technology, we are still likely to see high levels of need for tech support and advice.”

If you are looking for a lucrative side hustle and have the technical skills, the numbers show electronic repairs can be a profitable opportunity, especially in these five states.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.