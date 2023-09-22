Feel-Good Magic: 15 Films Guaranteed to Uplift Your Spirits and Bring Sunshine to Your Day

Sometimes when we're going through a rough patch, watching a moving that's guaranteed to raise our spirits is exactly what we need. Some fans of these lighthearted movies suggest these films online whenever you're having a tough day.

1. Breaking Away (1979)

Breaking Away is a coming-of-age drama following a group of post-high school guys who spend their time fighting with upscale university snobs and chasing women. One friend, Dave, aspires to win the university's annual bicycle endurance race, and they face challenges along the way. It stars Dennis Christopher, Dennis Quaid, and Daniel Stern.

2. The Blind Side (2009)

The Blind Side is a biographical sports drama film following the story of Michael Oher. Oher was an American football offensive lineman who, with the help of his adoptive parents, overcame his impoverished upbringing to play in the National Football League (NFL). It stars Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, and Tim McGraw.

3. The Intern (2015)

The Intern is a buddy comedy-drama following a 70-year-old widower (Robert De Niro) who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion website. There he forms a friendship with the company's workaholic CEO (Anne Hathaway).

4. Together Together (2021)

Together Together is a comedy film following a young loner (Patti Harrison) who becomes a surrogate mother for a single, middle-aged man (Ed Helms) who wants a baby. However, their relationship quickly becomes challenging as they navigate their perceptions of connection, boundaries, and love.

5. A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood (2019)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a biographical drama about Mr. Fred Rogers from the TV show Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. It follows a cynical skeptic journalist (Matthew Rhys) assigned to profile the television icon Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks).

He finds it hard to believe that Mr. Rogers is as kind-hearted and good-natured as he is perceived. However, the story plays out to prove him differently for a touching end. There is also an incredible documentary detailing what a beautiful soul he was.

6. Boyhood (2014)

Boyhood is an epic coming-of-age drama filmed with the same cast over 12 years, capturing meals, road trips, birthday parties, graduations, and other important milestones. It stars Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Lorelei Linklater, and Ethan Hawke.

7. Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures is a biographical drama based loosely on Margot Lee Shetterly's non-fiction book about Black female mathematicians working at NASA during the Space Race, which launched astronaut John Glenn into orbit. It stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, and Jim Parsons.

8. Lost in Translation (2003)

Lost in Translation is a romantic comedy-drama following a fleeting American movie star's midlife crisis as he (Bill Murray) travels to Tokyo to promote a whisky. He meets and befriends a young American woman (Scarlett Johansson) who recently graduated college. It co-stars Giovanni Ribisi and Anna Faris.

9. Up in The Air (2009)

Up in the Air is a comedy-drama following a corporate down-sizer (George Clooney) and a young new co-worker (Anna Kendrick) who believes she can end his constant travel. Instead, he has her accompany him on his endeavors so she can understand the importance of face-to-face firing. It co-stars Jason Bateman and Vera Farmiga.

10. Pride (2014)

Based on a true story, Pride is a British historical comedy-drama that follows a group of gay and lesbian activists raising money to help families affected by the 1984 British miners' strike. It starts at the beginning of what later became the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign. It stars Ben Schnetzer, Joseph Gilgun, and Faye Marsay.

11. Beginners (2010)

The heartwarming (though the sometimes heartbreaking) movie, Beginners, is about a son who must come to terms with major secrets from his dad's life, all while falling in love with a new woman in his own personal life.

12. Forrest Gump (1994)

One of the most beloved films is the empowering, yet funny, Forrest Gump. With the backdrop of history from the 1950s to the 1970s, the movie follows the life of Forrest, a man from Alabama who lives an inspiring life as he hopes to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart. This movie famously stars Tom Hanks as the titular Forrest Gump.

13. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

On the brink of losing his job, Walter decides to take his life into his own hands by embarking on an adventure more thrilling and exciting than anything he had ever planned. This feel-good movie stars Ben Stiller and Kristen Wiig.

14. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

A film with a beautiful story and beautiful shots, Moonrise Kingdom follows a pair of young lovers who leave a small New England town together, all while a local search party tries to find the two. This Wes Anderson movie stars a number of big-name actors, including Bruce Willis and Bill Murray.

15. Little Women (2019)

Little Women has been a story that people have loved throughout centuries, but it takes on another light with the 2019 adaption of the film. The movie shows the strength in love and sisterhood, and that with imagination and hard work, all barriers can be broken.

Source: (Reddit)