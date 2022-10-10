10 Positive and Uplifting Movies For When You Have Anxiety

A Redditor recently stated, “Hey everyone, I've been dealing with a severe mental health struggle that seems endless and consuming. It's been hard to tether myself back to finding meaning in life. Movies have provided great solace to me and tend to break the depression with some level of significance that grounds me back to life and experience.”

they continued, “I'm looking for movies that might have a similar effect and appreciate all of you.” People expressed concerns and well-being for the OP before delivering this list of emotionally meaningful and uplifting movies.

1. Breaking Away (1979)

Available to watch on HBO Max.

Breaking Away is a coming-of-age drama following a group of post-high school guys who spend their time fighting with upscale university snobs and chasing women. One friend, Dave, aspires to win the university's annual bicycle endurance race, and they face challenges along the way. It stars Dennis Christopher, Dennis Quaid, and Daniel Stern.

2. The Blind Side (2009)

Available to watch on Peacock.

The Blind Side is a biographical sports drama film following the story of Michael Oher. Oher was an American football offensive lineman who, with the help of his adoptive parents, overcame his impoverished upbringing to play in the National Football League (NFL). It stars Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, and Tim McGraw.

3. The Intern (2015)

Available to watch on VOD.

The Intern is a buddy comedy-drama following a 70-year-old widower (Robert De Niro) becoming a senior intern at an online fashion website. There he forms a friendship with the company's workaholic CEO (Anne Hathaway).

4. Together Together (2021)

Available to watch on Hulu.

Together Together is a comedy film following a young loner (Patti Harrison) who becomes a surrogate mother for a single, middle-aged man (Ed Helms) who wants a baby. However, their relationship quickly becomes challenging as they navigate their perceptions of connection, boundaries, and love.

5. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Available to watch on Hulu.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a biographical drama about Mr. Fred Rogers from the TV show Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. It follows a cynical skeptic journalist (Matthew Rhys) assigned to profile the television icon Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks).

He finds it hard to believe that Mr. Rogers is as kind-hearted and good-natured as he is perceived. However, the story plays out to prove him differently for a touching end. There is also an incredible documentary detailing what a beautiful soul he was.

6. Boyhood (2014)

Available to watch free on Tubi.

Boyhood is an epic coming-of-age drama filmed with the same cast over 12 years, capturing meals, road trips, birthday parties, graduations, and other important milestones. It stars Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Lorelei Linklater, and Ethan Hawke.

7. Hidden Figures (2016)

Available on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu.

Hidden Figures is a biographical drama based loosely on Margot Lee Shetterly's non-fiction book about Black female mathematicians working at NASA during the Space Race, which produced launching astronaut John Glenn into orbit. It stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, and Jim Parsons.

8. Lost in Translation (2003)

Available to watch on Tubi.

Lost in Translation is a romantic comedy-drama following a fleeting American movie star's midlife crisis as he (Bill Murray) travels to Tokyo to promote a whisky. He meets and befriends a young American woman (Scarlett Johansson) who recently graduated college. It co-stars Giovanni Ribisi and Anna Faris.

9. Up in the Air (2009)

Available to watch on Paramount+.

Up in the Air is a comedy-drama following a corporate downsizer (George Clooney) and a young new co-worker (Anna Kendrick) who believes she can end his constant travel. Instead, he has her accompany him on his endeavors so she can understand the importance of face-to-face firing. It co-stars Jason Bateman and Vera Farmiga.

10. Pride (2014)

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Based on a true story, Pride is a British historical comedy-drama that follows a group of gay and lesbian activists raising money to help families affected by the 1984 British miners' strike. It starts at the beginning of what later became the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign. It stars Ben Schnetzer, Joseph Gilgun, and Faye Marsay.

Did Reddit nail this list of emotionally important and uplifting movies, or is something missing from this list? Check out these ten movies that are guaranteed to make you ugly cry.

