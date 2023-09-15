Musical Uplifters: 20 Songs That Are Guaranteed to Lift Your Spirits

Looking to ignite your spirit with classic, uplifting songs? We've got just the right ones. These timeless melodies span various genres and eras, each possessing the magical ability to transport you to a place of joy and positivity. These songs remind us that music is the perfect remedy for the never-endingness of life.

1. Steal My Sunshine (1999) — Len

Ah, the sunny vibes of Len's “Steal My Sunshine”! This infectious tune feels like a burst of vitamin D in your eardrums. It is a perfect soundtrack for lazy summer days where you can imagine yourself soaking up the sun and letting the world's worries melt away.

2. Walking on Sunshine — Katrina and The Waves

This song is undoubtedly one of the most dopamine-inducing songs in the world. Katrina and the Waves' “Walking on Sunshine” is an absolute classic if you need something uplifting. From the moment those iconic guitar riffs kick in, you can't help but feel a surge of energy and optimism for the world, no matter how bleak it looks.

3. Mr. Blue Sky — Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

Sure, some days it feels like there's a dark cloud hovering above our heads — the song chases the darkest away. The lush orchestration is so soothing, and the lyrics are uplifting. It's impossible not to feel a wave of positivity wash over you when it comes on.

4. Don't Stop Me Now — Queen

No one does it better than Queen. Queen's “Don't Stop Me Now” can make you feel invincible, and unstoppable. This animated anthem is pure adrenaline that propels you to seize the moment and live life to the fullest. Freddie Mercury's powerful vocals and energy leave listeners breathless.

5. Summer Breeze — Seals and Crofts

Close your eyes and imagine a gentle summer breeze caressing your face while Seals and Crofts' “Summer Breeze” plays in the background. The song's mellow harmonies and soothing lyrics create a sense of tranquility and nostalgia that transports you to a peaceful oasis.

6. Magic Carpet Ride — Steppenwolf

Hop on your magic carpet and prepare for a wild ride with Steppenwolf's “Magic Carpet Ride.” Close your eyes, let the music envelop you, and feel the adrenaline rush as you soar through the musical landscape. This song will ignite your inner rebel and make you crave the thrill of freedom.

7. Walk Of Life — Dire Straits

This song's infectious rhythm would have you clapping your hands and tapping your feet. Fans of this classic say it is an invitation to join in the celebration of life. Mark Knopfler's distinctive guitar licks and bouncy organ melodies make this song positive and fun.

8. Sweet Child O' Mine — Guns N' Roses

This iconic song showcases the relationship between love and music. Sweet Child o' Mine offers soaring vocals that evoke a rollercoaster of emotions. The timeless musical piece never fails to evoke a sense of nostalgia and warmth.

9. Joy To The World — Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night's “Joy to the World” takes the crown for feel-good anthems. This classic tune has been lifting spirits and tapping toes since its release in 1971. Its brilliant melody and upbeat lyrics make it impossible not to smile and sing along.

10. Ocean Man — Ween

This quirky and imaginative song will transport you to a beachside paradise where the sun-kissed waves beckon you to embrace carefree bliss. The breezy acoustic strumming and playful lyrics are like taking a musical vacation.

11. Happy — Pharrell Williams

There's no denying the infectious energy of Pharrell Williams' Happy. This chart-topping hit from 2013 became an anthem for joy and the celebration of life. The song is proof of Pharrell Williams' unending genius.

12. Sunshine — Teddybears

This song is the perfect choice when you need a little sunshine in your day. “Sunshine” infuses reggae and pop elements to create a catchy blend of positivity. The lively beats and lovely chorus will have you swaying and singing along any day and time.

13. Stop The Rock — Apollo 440

“Stop the Rock” by Apollo 440 is a spirited track that gets your adrenaline pumping. It combines pulsating beats, infectious guitar riffs, and electrifying vocals. So turn up the volume and let “Stop the Rock” transport you to a dynamic state of mind.

14. Dreaming — Blondie

Blondie presents yet another timeless classic that always evokes a good feeling. “Dreaming” is an upbeat rock track with a catchy chorus that invites you to sing along and escape your reality.

15. What I Got — Sublime

With its laid-back groove and catchy ska-punk fusion, “What I Got” is a song that embodies a carefree and cheerful spirit. It is a feel-good song that encourages you to appreciate the simple pleasures in life and embrace gratitude.

16. Bohemian Rhapsody — Queen

Everyone knows Bohemian Rhapsody. Whenever this song comes on the radio, many listeners just can't help but sing along.

17. You Make My Dreams — Hall & Oates

This song is not only upbeat, but the lyrics are just full of warmth and love. Having someone who loves you and makes your dreams come true is such a wonderful feeling, and this song finds a way to evoke all of those feelings in just a few minutes.

18. Somewhere Over the Rainbow — Israel Kamakawiwoʻole

While Judy Garland's version of the song for The Wizard of Oz will go down in history as one of the most popular songs of all time, Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's version was so beloved that it's more common to hear this version.

19. Three Little Birds — Bob Marley

Bob Marley knew how to create a good mood, and “Three Little Birds” is one of the most comforting songs of all time. It's hard to worry about anything when you're listening to this song.

20. What a Wonderful World — Louis Armstrong

There have been so many covers of this song, but nothing will top Louis Armstrong's version with his raspy, deep voice, singing this beautiful song. This song has been people's first dance at their weddings and has been a part of so many important moments in others' lives.

