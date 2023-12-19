Possible Conflicts of Interest on Dietary Guidelines Committee?

Can the dietary and nutrition information released by the United States federal government be trusted?

According to a report from the public health transparency site U.S. Right To Know (USRTK), at least nine of the 20 members of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) have connections to food, pharmaceutical, or weight loss companies.

The DGAC is made up of food and nutrition experts who make recommendations to change or update the official dietary advice Americans receive from the U.S. government. These experts are selected for membership on the committee by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

But do those members other obligations create conflicts of interest?

What’s the Issue?

Most Americans would agree there’s a lot of conflicting information about good nutrition and the best dietary practices. New diets and guidelines come on the market every year, and health-conscious citizens may be at a loss to decide what information is reliable and what isn’t.

The DGAC aims to provide consistent, reliable dietary information to Americans, but some experts fear that the members’ ties to outside companies might present a conflict of interest that could influence their recommendations.

“I find the conflicts of interest troubling as they can compromise the integrity of dietary recommendations,” says Barbara Kovalenko, a registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition consultant at Lasta.app. “When committee members are tied to big food corporations, it really raises questions about unbiased advice.”

“Conflict of interest can compromise the scientific accuracy and public trust of dietary guidelines,” agrees Dr. Ramit Singh Sambyal, M.D. “It can introduce bias, influence, or undue pressure on the committee members who are responsible for reviewing and synthesizing the evidence on nutrition and health.”

According to the USRTK report, two or more committee members have ties to companies, including Abbott, Novo Nordisk, the National Dairy Council, Eli Lilly, and Weight Watchers (WW) International. Abbott is a medical technologies company. Novo Nordisk is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Eli Lilly is also a pharmaceutical company. The National Dairy Council is a non-profit dairy nutrition research and education organization founded by dairy farmers, while Weight Watchers is an international weight-loss company.

Nutrition experts, including Catherine Rall, a Registered Dietician with Happy V, a women’s health website, are concerned about the possibility of these potential conflicts butting heads with the actual scientific evidence the committee reviews.

“If an advisory member has financial ties to a particular company, they are going to want that company to succeed, and thus their opinions and decisions can be heavily biased in favor of their own personal interest,” Rall says. “This means that the committee’s findings may not be entirely ‘independent and science-based’ like they are supposed to be, yet those who listen to and follow those findings would not know.”

Fitness expert Rick Kaselj, with Exercises for Injuries, is even more direct about the possible hazards. “Biases may influence recommendations, potentially favoring corporate interests over public health.”

Are the Guidelines Reliable?

With this information in mind, can Americans trust the advice they read from the DGAC? Are their recommendations reliable? There is some disagreement on this point among the experts.

“The discovery of all these conflicts of interest does call into question the authority and reliability of the advice put forth by this committee,” admits Rall.

D.J. Mazzoni, Registered Dietitian with Illuminate Labs, doesn’t necessarily agree. He points out, “No, such associations don't render dietary advice from this committee unreliable. If most Americans followed the guidance of the Dietary Guidelines, their nutritional status would improve.”

Some experts, like Dr. Sambyal, take the middle ground. He believes the possible conflicts don’t necessarily render the committee’s advice completely unreliable but should be, “consistent with other trustworthy sources.” He advises those looking at the guidelines to “verify their [the committee’s] advice with independent sources.”

The Truth Is Out There

If the government guidelines may be suspect, where can Americans go for trustworthy, unbiased dietary information?

Dr. Sambyal has a few suggestions for finding good information. He recommends the World Health Organization, the National Health and Medical Research Council from Australia, and the U.S.-based Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, as well as, “registered dietitians or professionals with advanced degrees in the field of nutrition.”

Rall concurs. She says Americans looking for nutrition advice, “may benefit most from talking directly with their healthcare provider or by finding a registered dietitian who accepts their insurance.”

USRTK also weighed in with some thoughts on how the DGAC can avoid future conflicts of interest concerning their membership. Their recommendations include the HHS and USDA not appointing members with, “high-risk conflicts of interest,” that individual members should disclose any conflicts during the last five years, using better disclosure forms, publishing a list of provisional appointees before appointment, open for public comment, disclosing leadership roles or paid roles at conflicted nutrition organizations, and that Congress should, “expand the Physician Payments Sunshine Act to cover the nutrition field.”

With so much conflicting information making the rounds, most Americans should ask their family doctors how to proceed to get an individualized nutrition plan that meets their needs.

