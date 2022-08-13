Post Malone’s Net Worth is Simply Unbelievable

If Post Malone's face tattoos don't make you do a double take, his net worth surely will.

Early Life

Austin Richard Post was born in Syracuse, New York, on the 4th of July 1995. You probably know him better by his stage name, Post Malone – rapper, singer, and songwriter.

He was raised by his father, Richard Post, and Jodie, his stepmother. Richard was a DJ when he was a young man and introduced Malone to several genres of music, including hip hop, country, and rock.

Guitar Hero

When Malone was nine, he moved with his family to Grapevine, Texas, because his father was appointed manager of concessions for the Dallas Cowboys.

He initially started playing the guitar after playing Guitar Hero and, in 2010, auditioned for the American band Crown the Empire. However, he was rejected after his guitar strings broke mid-audition.

Soft Rocker

Malone's first foray into professional music came when he was in a heavy metal band. Not long after, he transitioned to softer rock and hip hop before starting to play around with the digital audio workstation FL Studio.

What is Post Malone's Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Post Malone has a net worth of around $45 million. That puts him on par with Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Billy Bob Thornton, and Fergie.

How Did Post Malone Earn His Net Worth?

Most of Post Malone's wealth stems from his work in the music world, but he has dabbled elsewhere. So let's take a look.

A hugely successful artist, Post Malone has released four studio albums, one mixtape, and 34 singles (including a dozen as a featured artist).

Best-Seller

He's sold a whopping 13 million albums in the United States and 95 million digital singles, which makes him the eighth best-selling digital artist of all time.

As a result of his success, Malone was ranked by Billboard as the tenth top artist of the 2010s. His only mixtape, August 26, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim.

Success Stories

His four albums have all been big success stories. In 2016 his first one, Stoney, reached number four on the Billboard 200. His second and third, 2018's Beerbongs & Bentleys and 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding, reached number one. His fourth, Twelve Carat Toothache, hit the number four spot in 2022.

Collaborations

Of the 24 singles on which he's appeared as the lead artist, four of them have reached number one on the Billboard 100; 2017's “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage), 2018's “Psycho” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign), and “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee), and 2019's “Circles.”

The twelve singles he's recorded as a featured artist haven't performed so well commercially. Still, they've seen him collaborate with artists like Lorde, Tiësto, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Harlow, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Headliner

He's been on four headlining tours: the Hollywood Dreams Tour in 2016, the Stoney Tour in 2017, the Beerbongs & Bentleys Tour in 2018 and 2019, the Runaway Tour in 2019 and 2020, and the Twelve Carat Tour in 2022.

Malone has also been the opening act on Fetty Wap's 2016 Welcome to The Zoo Tour, Justin Bieber's 2016 Purpose World Tour, and Future's 2017 Future Hndrxx Tour. In 2023, he'll open for Red Hot Chili Peppers on their Global Stadium Tour.

Other Ventures

Post Malone has now taken his first steps into the world of business. In 2020, he launched his own line of French rosé wine, Maison No. 9, which is named after his favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords. It sold out within two days.

Later that same year, the star acquired a minority stake in esports and gaming company Envy Gaming (now OpTic Gaming), becoming a co-owner of the organization.

Spokesman

Malone has also dipped his toe into the world of acting. He voiced Brooklyn Bystander in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, played Squeeb in 2020's Spenser Confidential, and played Robber #6 in 2021's Wrath of Man.

Over the years, he's had brand partnerships with Budweiser's flagship light beer Bud Light, foam clog company Crocs, tortilla chip brand Doritos, gaming accessories brand HyperX, sunglasses company Arnette, and Madrinas Coffee.

How Does Post Malone Spend His Money?

As you would expect of a man with Post Malone's fortune, he lives a life of luxury, spending his millions on many extravagant items and services.

In 2018, he spent $3 million on a fantastic home outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Just how fantastic? It's 12,702 square feet and boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a fire pit, basketball court, wine cellar, home gym, and hot tub. He's also planning to add a recording studio and underground bunker.

#1 Customer

Malone owns an impressive fleet of cars, with the star purchase being a $3 million white 2019 Bugatti Chiron. He also has a Rolls-Royce Phantom, an F-150 Raptor Baja Racer, a Chevy C10 pickup truck, and a Subaru WRX.

He also spends considerable money getting food delivered to his home, with Postmates calling him their number one customer. In 2018 alone, he spent more than $40,000 on Postmates deliveries, comprising 3,000 items on 660 orders in 52 cities. His favorite fast food restaurants include Chick-fil-A, Ralph's, Burger King, and Popeyes.

Conclusion

All things considered, Post Malone remains one of the biggest stars in the world, period, with no signs of slowing down.

He's a colossal name and continues to thrive, whether through through musical endeavors, brand endorsements, or various business ventures.

