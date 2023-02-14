8 Tasty and Healthy Substitutes for Potato Chips

Something about the crunch of a potato chip is so incredibly satisfying. I LOVE a good salty snack. While potato chips are great, they're also not the healthiest option, being deep-fried and covered in salt.

Redditor u/Jazzzmiiinn is looking for some alternative crunchy, salty snacks. They asked r/HealthyFood for a “healthy substitute for chips.”

Here are the top answers.

1: Popcorn

The movie theater's best friend, popcorn is an excellent snack substitute for potato chips. Just avoid dumping a bucket of butter on your popcorn and opt for some lighter seasonings.

“I use popcorn with sour cream and onion or ranch seasoning,” said u/KittyKayl.

“Popcorn with some seasoning similar to what you like. Spicy/cheesy – you can get nutritional yeast and add that on top with some spice, and it’s far better for you than chips,” added u/Unlikely-Slide6402.

2: Baked Chick Peas

As the core ingredient of hummus, chickpeas are delicious and nutritious. They're packed with protein, which makes for a great snack to satisfy your hunger pangs between meals.

“You could bake or air fry chickpeas or other bean types and put your favorite seasonings on it. I feel like that would give you the crunch and spice of chips, plus some fiber and protein,” wrote u/pddleboard.

3: Crispy Fruit Chips

Have you ever tried banana chips? Those things are absolutely to die for. They're a little sweet and a lot crispy, so you get a fantastic crunch with every bite.

“I've been eating dried Fuji apple chips from Costco,” shared u/SlainAlbatross.

Dried fruit chips are a fantastic way to encourage yourself to eat fruit while also enjoying the crunch of a potato chip.

4: Quest Protein Chips

There are many healthy alternative chips out there designed to fulfill your potato cravings.

“Quest Protein Chips are the best thing I’ve found. 10 chips are about 60 calories, 1 gram of fat, 2.5 carbs, and about 11 grams of protein. Goes great next to a grilled chicken wrap and a pickle for lunch,” said u/Robert315.

5: Nori Crisps

If you love the act of snacking, nori chips are an excellent replacement for potato chips. You can shovel a bunch of these crispy, thin seaweed snacks into your face without feeling too unhealthy.

You can always find nori chips at your local Asian grocery store, but they also have some options at Trader Joe's.

6: Crunchy Veggies and Dip

If you find a dip you're excited about, it can be easy to transition from chips to vegetables. While creamy dips like ranch often have a lot of calories, you can replace those with greek yogurt-based dips if you're extra health-conscious.

7: Kale Chips

While many people hate on kale, it can actually be extremely tasty. Especially in chip form. Kale is full of nutrients like vitamins A, K, B6, and C.

8: Nuts

If you want a snack to fill you up and help you resist the urge to overeat, nuts are a fantastic choice. They're chock full of protein to help fill you up quickly. And, they're delicious!

