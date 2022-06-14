Summer is coming! Try these delicious potato salad recipes at your next BBQ.

15 Potato Salad Recipes for Your Next Cookout

Are you planning your next cookout? Summer is here, which means we are all heading outside for BBQs, parties, pot-lucks, and cookouts!

If you are tired of the same old recipes that grace your table at every family party, bring some well-needed change to your next cookout with these delicious potato salad recipes. After all, what is a summer cookout without potato salad?

Get your grill hot, your patties frying, your ice-pops melting, and try a new potato salad at your next BBQ! What an exciting way to celebrate the hot days of summer!

Image Credit: Pixabay.

Tuna Potato Salad

This tuna potato salad recipe is a complete meal perfect for lunch or a light dinner. A satisfying combination of baby potatoes, green beans, tuna, radishes, and red onion tossed together with a delicious dill buttermilk dressing.

Image Credit: Maple and Mango.

Low Carb Keto Potato Salad

For a low-carb option, try this keto potato salad recipe that uses roasted radishes instead of potatoes. Not only do radishes look like red potatoes when but roasting them in olive oil and salt gives them a similar flavor to that of a potato!

Image Credit: Keto Focus.

Pesto Potato Salad

This pesto potato salad is definitely unusual, but I'm sure you'll be hooked once you try it! It's packed with so much flavor! It has potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, and flavorful pecorino cheese, all tossed with lemon basil pesto sauce and topped with crispy prosciutto.

Image Credit: Everyday Delicious.

Southern Potato Salad

Southern potato salad is creamy, tangy, and loaded with olives and hard-boiled eggs. With lots of crunchy texture from the onions and celery, this potato salad hits the spot!

Image Credit: Butter Your Biscuit.

Vegan Potato Salad

This Vegan Potato Salad has all the classic tangy flavors of American deli-style mustard potato salad but is made healthier with homemade egg-free mayo!

Image Credit: Pixabay.

Instant Pot Potato Salad

Instant Pot Potato Salad is a fast and easy way to prepare summer's classic salad recipe. This version is a Baked Potato Salad recipe with creamy sour cream, chopped bacon, and chives on top!

Image Credit: Boulder Locavore.

Authentic Vegan German Potato Salad

Are you looking for the best Authentic German Potato Salad recipe, just like Grandma used to make? The vinegar-based potato salad you love, but without bacon, and it's vegan, gluten-free paleo, and allergy-free! Served warm or cold, this easy side dish still packs all the zesty & smokey flavor with the help of homemade coconut bacon!

Image Credit: Strength and Sunshine.

Harissa Potato Salad

Two types of potatoes, broccoli, and eggplant, roasted to perfection and paired with a smoky and spicy harissa sauce. A harissa potato salad, gluten-free, vegan, and paleo, will elevate your bland dinner side dish to an all-new level!

Image Credit: Strength and Sunshine.

Tahini Celeriac Potato Salad

Take that boring potato salad up a notch! With roasted tri-color potatoes and celeriac root, and a creamy tahini sauce, there's nothing not to love! Gluten-free, vegan, and paleo without the heaviness of the classic, there's a new favorite in town!

Image Credit: Strength and Sunshine.

Creamy Potato Salad Without Eggs

Creamy potato salad without eggs is made with Yukon gold potatoes, fresh herbs, carrots, celery, and onions. This classic potato salad recipe is the perfect side dish for your next backyard cookout!

Image Credit: Sugar Snap and Peas.

The Most Perfect Garlic Roasted Potato Salad Recipe

Are you a garlic lover? If so, this is the perfect roasted potato salad recipe for you! The roasted garlic adds an incredible flavor to the potato salad. It is a favorite easy side dish for camping, a potluck, or a cookout.

Image Credit: This Noshtalgic Life.

Avocado Potato Salad With Bacon

Avocado Potato Salad is a new take on potato salad. Ditch the mayo, replace it with avocado, and top with lots of crispy bacon!

Image Credit: Food, Folks and Fun.

Cajun Potato Salad

Kick up your classic recipe with this Cajun Potato Salad. This recipe includes eggs, crunchy celery, and a rich, creamy dressing with a simple homemade cajun seasoning. Only a few minutes to toss together and is perfect for any BBQ or dinner party in the warm weather.

Image Credit: Lemons and Zest.

Dill Pickle Potato Salad Recipe

This easy mayonnaise-based Dill Pickle Potato Salad Recipe brings together tender red potatoes, tangy dill pickles, hard-boiled eggs, crisp celery, sweet red onion, and fresh chives. It is the perfect accompaniment for all your summer grilling, smoking, and barbecuing entrees.

Image Credit: Small Town Woman.

Old Fashioned Potato Salad Recipe

This old-fashioned potato salad recipe is going to be your new favorite! Everyone raves at this recipe that's been passed down thru the generations!

Image Credit: Down Redbud Drive.

Summer Fun

Elevate your next cookout with these delicious potato salad recipes! Summer is a great time to spend time with family, cross items off your summer bucket list, and enjoy yummy new summer recipes!

Featured Image Credit: Unsplash.

