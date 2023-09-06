‘Last of Us’ Showrunner Bringing Pirates of The Caribbean Reboot to Life

A new Pirates of The Caribbean movie helmed by The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin and Pirates co-writer Ted Elliott is reportedly in the works.

Speaking to the LA Times, Mazin, best known for HBO smash hits Chernobyl and this year's adaptation of PlayStation classic The Last of Us, revealed he was developing a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie at Disney before the writers and actors strikes kicked off.

“We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it. It's too weird. And they did!” Mazin said. “And then Ted wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone's waiting around,” Mazin told The LA Times.

Details Scarce

While details about the new Pirates movie are scarce, Variety reported in the summer of 2020 that Disney was working on two new installments of the franchise, a sixth installment of the main series following on from 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales with Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow, and another reboot with Barbie star, Margot Robbie in the lead.

However, following revelations during Depp's 2022 libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Rudd, he was dropped from the project, and many assumed it had been scrapped. Meanwhile, in an interview with Vanity Fair last November, Robbie confirmed that although her Pirates' reboot had been in development “ages” ago, with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, the project had since been scuppered.

She said: “We had an idea, and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Depp's Return Is Doubtful

Pirates' producer Jerry Bruckheimer has since clarified that the script for Robbie’s reboot will “come forward at a certain point.” stating that the project wasn’t completely dead but that Disney is prioritizing the sixth mainline entry first. Though the plot for Mazin and Elliot's film has been kept under wraps, in an interview with The Sunday Times in May 2022, Bruchheimer said Depp would not return “at this point” but that “the future is yet to be decided.” However, Depp said during his defamation lawsuit that he had no interest in reprising the role.

One actor eager to return, though, is Orlando Bloom, who played the role of Will Turner in four of the five films. Speaking to Parade in February, The Lord of the Rings actor said: “I wouldn't mind seeing what Will looked like today in some ways because he was such this earnest guy, but after rumbling around the bottom of the ocean for as long as he would have done at this point, it'd be interesting to see how he surfaces and what he's like.”