34 Practical Gifts for New Moms To Help Them Feel Loved

Becoming a new mom is an exciting and life-changing experience. It's a time that should be celebrated and cherished, and what better way to do so than with the perfect gift for her?

Giving that special new mom a thoughtful gift can help them feel appreciated, loved, and supported during this new chapter of their life. But with so many options, finding the right gift or knowing what she truly will appreciate can be overwhelming. This gift guide can help.

These gift ideas are perfect for any new mom at any time of year. They can also be great for a mom on your list for Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, a birthday gift, or any other holiday.

Self-Care Gifts

The first few months of motherhood can be incredibly challenging and exhausting. That's why thoughtful gifts that promote self-care are a perfect choice for new moms.

1. Healing Balm

There are a lot of sore and tender areas for new moms, so a soothing healing balm is sure to be appreciated. Look for postpartum care creams containing natural ingredients such as calendula and comfrey.

A mom's favorite is this balm: it benefits dry skin, healing scars, sore nipples, and even a baby's diaper rash.

2. Bath Set

A relaxing bath can do wonders for a tired mom. Put together a gift basket with luxurious bath salts, bath bombs, oils, and candles to help her unwind and de-stress.

Since moms are short on time and their newborns need constant supervision, it might be worth offering to watch the baby while they get some much-needed “me time,” too.

No time for a bath? Get a new mom some shower steamers instead. Or even better, dry shampoo, headbands, and body wipes for the many days they'll likely skip the shower.

3. Soothing Skincare

Puffy, tired eyes and sleepless nights are all too familiar for new moms. Give them the gift of rejuvenated skin with soothing skincare products. Look for products with hydrating and brightening ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C and natural ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and tea tree oil.

Other soothing skin products include a cooling face ice pack, masks, or collagen oil.

4. Splurge-Worthy Postpartum Recovery Box

For the ultimate self-care gift, consider a postpartum recovery box. These curated boxes typically include various products such as healing balms, herbal teas, and pampering items to help new moms feel rejuvenated and cared for.

This postpartum box includes all the products that can calm and promote healing of the perineum post-birth.

If you want to make your own postpartum box, find one or more of the following products:

Nipple cream for breastfeeding moms

Nursing pads (for the inevitable leakage)

Herbal sitz bath for postpartum healing

Essential oils for relaxation and mood support

Organic herbal tea for promoting lactation and calming nerves

Soft and comfortable robe or pajamas to wear during recovery

Perineal bottle for one-handed cleaning

Hair serum for postpartum hair loss

A cute tote to hold all of her new favorite products

5. Breastfeeding Box

If the new mom in your life is planning to breastfeed, consider putting together a breastfeeding box for her. You can include a one-handed water bottle, nipple cream, nursing pads, comfortable nursing bras and tops, and lactation cookies or tea.

Breastfeeding is challenging, so having these essentials on hand will make it easier for the new mom.

6. Pelvic Floor Recovery

Childbirth puts a lot of strain on a woman's pelvic floor muscles, which can lead to issues such as incontinence and pelvic prolapse. Help the new mom prioritize her postpartum recovery with a pelvic floor strength trainer, such as the Elvie, or schedule an appointment with your favorite women's health physical therapist (online or in person).

Personalized Gifts

As a new mom, receiving something personalized can be incredibly meaningful.

7. Customized Photo Book

A personalized photo book with pictures of the new family is another heartfelt gift idea. Many online services allow you to easily create a customized photo book, making it a convenient and unique gift. Help them cherish the little moments with their little ones for years to come.

8. Engraved Jewelry

Engraved jewelry with the baby's name or birthdate is another way to make a new mom feel loved and appreciated. Whether it’s a bracelet, earrings, or ring, it can be something she wears daily to remind her of the miracle she brought into the world and this precious time in her life.

9. Luxurious Bathrobe With Monogram

A luxurious bathrobe with a monogram of the new mom's initials is a practical and personalized gift. It will make her feel pampered while also helpful for those busy mornings or late nights caring for the baby.

To add to their comfort level with a gift set, consider adding a cozy pair of slippers, too.

Practical Gifts

As much as self-care and personalized gifts are appreciated, sometimes practical assistance can be just as meaningful (or more) for a new mom.

10. Meal Delivery Service

New moms have their hands full with caring for a newborn and their own recovery, leaving little time to prepare meals for themselves. Consider gifting them a meal delivery service, such as Blue Apron or Hello Fresh, or offering home-cooked meals during the first few weeks postpartum. You can also help coordinate a meal train with her friends and family.

11. Hours of Entertainment

New moms spend much time at home, sometimes getting lonely and monotonous. Give the gift of entertainment by creating a movie or TV show watchlist or purchasing their favorite streaming service. They will then have something to enjoy during breastfeeding sessions or late-night wake-ups.

If they'd prefer less stimulating activities, consider giving them a selection of books or puzzle games to keep their mind occupied. A few mom favorite books are:

The Happiest Baby on the Block by Harvey Karp

Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting by Pamela Druckerman

The Fourth Trimester: A Postpartum Guide to Healing Your Body, Balancing Your Emotions, and Restoring Your Vitality by Kimberly Ann Johnson

12. House Cleaning Service

Keeping up with household chores can be difficult for new moms, so consider gifting a house cleaning service to help lighten their load. Alternatively, you can offer to come over and help with chores or babysitting so the new mom can have a break.

13. The Gift of a Nap

One of the best gifts you can give a new mom is the gift of sleep. Offer to take over baby duties for an hour or two so she can catch up on some much-needed rest. This small gesture can significantly affect a new mom's well-being.

14. Breastfeeding Snacks

Breastfeeding moms need extra nutrition to support their milk supply. Consider putting together a basket of breastfeeding-friendly snacks and drinks, such as lactation cookies, trail mix, and lactation tea. Alternatively, you can order them a subscription box of their favorite snacks.

15. Robot Vacuum Cleaner

A robot vacuum cleaner is a fantastic gift for any new mom. It will help keep their home clean (at least the floors) with minimal effort and allow them to focus on more important things like caring for their baby and themselves.

Other Fun Items for Moms

Little items in a new mom's life can make a big difference in their quality of life. Consider gifting something that adds joy and comfort to their day-to-day routine.

16. A Temperature-Regulating Mug

A temperature-regulating mug (a mug with a lid that seals in heat or cold) can come in handy for new moms who often reheat their coffee or tea multiple times throughout the day. This gift will allow them to enjoy a hot beverage without worrying about it getting cold.

17. Cozy Pajamas

New moms spend a lot of time at home during the first few weeks postpartum, so a comfortable and cozy set of pajamas makes an excellent gift. Look for ones with easy breastfeeding access and suitable for skin-to-skin contact.

18. Motherhood Journal

A motherhood journal is a thoughtful gift for new moms to document their thoughts, memories, and milestones during this particular time. It's something they can look back on in the future and cherish.

19. Aromatherapy Diffuser

An aromatherapy diffuser with essential oils can bring relaxation and calmness to a new mom's home. Choose scents that promote relaxation, such as lavender or chamomile.

20. TheraGun

If a new mom doesn't have time to get to a massage parlor, the next best thing is a TheraGun. This handheld device provides percussive therapy, which can help relieve muscle soreness and tension. It's an excellent gift for moms experiencing back pain from carrying their newborn or who have tight muscles from breastfeeding.

21. Coffee Machine or Coffee Subscription

For coffee-loving new moms, a programmable coffee machine or subscription can be a thoughtful and practical gift. It allows them to skip the trip to Starbucks and enjoy a delicious cup of coffee at home.

22. Postpartum Leggings

There is that awkward in-between time where nothing fits – neither maternity nor pre-pregnancy clothing. Postpartum leggings are designed to provide comfort and support for new moms' postpartum bodies. They come in various styles, including high-waisted and compression, making them suitable for any body type. Plus, they'll make any mom feel beautiful and put together for outings.

Kindred Bravely offers fan-favorite options for maternity and postpartum.

23. Slip-on Shoes

New moms often don't have time to tie shoelaces with newborns in their arms. Slip-on tennis shoes such as these Sketchers are excellent quick and effortless shoes.

24. Pashmina Wrap

A pashmina wrap is a versatile and stylish gift for new moms. It can be used as a nursing cover, stroller blanket, or scarf to add a touch of elegance to any outfit.

25. Mommy and Me Outfit

A matching outfit for mom and baby is a fun and adorable gift that any new mom would appreciate. It's perfect for capturing those precious moments and creates a fantastic picture opportunity.

26. Baby Footprint and Handprint Set

A baby footprint and handprint set is a sentimental gift that allows new moms to preserve their baby's tiny hands and feet forever. It's something they can look back on years later and remember how small their little one once was.

27. Weighted Blanket

Sleep can be challenging for new moms, so consider gifting a weighted blanket to help promote restful sleep. The added weight mimics the sensation of being hugged and can provide comfort and relaxation.

Baby Gifts Mom's Life Easier

Lastly, thoughtful gadgets or gifts for a new mom are something that will make their life as a new parent easier.

28. Diaper Bag Backpack

Traditional diaper bags can be cumbersome and difficult to carry while juggling a baby. A backpack-style diaper bag is much more practical for new moms who are always on the go. Look for one with multiple compartments (for diapers, baby clothes, bottles, toys, etc.), insulated pockets, and a changing pad.

29. Portable Changing Station

Another helpful item is a portable changing station. It includes all the essentials for diaper changes in one compact and convenient changing mat that she can easily carry around the house, in a diaper bag, or in the stroller.

30. Baby Carrier

A baby carrier is an essential gift for moms who want to keep their babies close while having their hands free. Look for one that offers ergonomic support and can be used in multiple positions to accommodate a growing baby.

For newborn babies, adjustable soft wraps tend to be best due to their small size.

31. White Noise Machine

White noise machines are a lifesaver for new parents trying to get their baby to sleep. Consider gifting one with various sounds, such as ocean waves or lullabies, to help soothe and calm the little one.

Finding one with a night light can be a bonus for those late-night diaper changes without turning the bright bedroom light on.

32. Swaddles and Sleepsacks

Swaddles and sleepsacks are essential for helping babies feel secure and comfortable while sleeping. Look for ones made of soft materials, such as muslin or bamboo, that will keep the baby at a comfortable temperature.

33. Nursery Glider

A nursery glider is a comfortable and practical gift for new moms who spend many hours rocking, feeding, and soothing their babies. Look for one with lumbar support, padding, and a place for snacks and water to keep mom comfortable during long sessions.

34. Splurge Worthy Baby Bassinet

The SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet is one of the top luxury baby items on many new parents' wishlists. It mimics a mother's womb's gentle rocking and white noise, helping babies sleep longer and more soundly. Plus, it offers an extremely safe sleeping environment for mom's peace of mind. Consider pitching in with other friends or family members to gift this splurge-worthy item to the new mom.

If you want to spoil a new mom with a bassinet, but the SNOO is a bit too much, consider the Halo BassiNest Premiere or Luxe instead.

How To Choose a Gift for the New Mom in Your Life

When choosing a gift for the new mom in your life, consider her needs and preferences as a new parent. Practical gifts that cater to her comfort and convenience will be greatly appreciated. Also, think beyond the newborn stage and choose great gifts that can grow with the baby and provide long-term benefits.

Don't hesitate to ask the new mom what she needs or wants. She will appreciate the thoughtfulness and practicality of your gift even more if it's something she has expressed a need for. And remember to include a thoughtful note or card expressing your love and support for her.