Prayer for Pregnancy: 8 Prayers for a Healthy Pregnancy

Whether you struggle to become pregnant or want to pray over your pregnancy, you may seek a good prayer. Prayer can be a powerful tool when it comes to fertility struggles, conception, pregnancy, and safe delivery. Infertility can be such an emotional burden, and you don’t want fear to dominate your pregnancy.

Here, we share multiple prayers for pregnancy and how to pray for the beautiful gift of life and to keep your pregnancy safe. Whether you’re hoping to get pregnant quickly or want to pray for the safety of your current pregnancy, keep reading to find your perfect prayer for pregnancy.

How Do You Pray for Pregnancy?

Prayer for pregnancy isn’t as complicated as it sounds. It can be as simple as opening your mouth and starting to pray. During prayer, you can praise and express gratitude and ask the Holy Spirit to bless your heart’s desires–whether that’s a prayer to conceive or a prayer for a healthy pregnancy. Pray specifically and express exactly what you are longing for.

You can also pray scripture verses for pregnancy or use one of the tried and true prayers we share in this post.

Who To Pray to To Get Pregnant?

There are many different beings you can pray for pregnancy, depending on your beliefs. Whether you’re trying to get pregnant fast or wish for a healthy pregnancy, several options exist.

In ancient times, many people prayed to a goddess of fertility, while many today pray to God or Saints.

There are many Catholic saints that you can pray with for pregnancy. One of the most famous patron saints of pregnancy is St. Gerard. Here is a prayer to St. Gerard for pregnancy:

O good St Gerard, powerful intercessor before God and wonder worker of our day, confidently I call upon you and seek your aid. On Earth, you always fulfilled God’s designs, help me now to do the holy will of God. Implore the Master of Life, from whom all parenthood proceeds, to render me fruitful in offspring, that I may raise up children to God in this life, and in the world to come, heirs to the Kingdom of His Glory. Amen.

If you have a particular impossible case, whether it’s infertility or a challenging pregnancy, consider praying with the Patron Saint of Hopeless Causes, St. Rita. Here is a St. Rita prayer for a miracle:

O glorious St. Rita, your pleadings before the divine crucifix have been known to grant favors that many would call the impossible. Lovely St. Rita, so humble, so pure, so devoted in your love for thy crucified Jesus, speak on my behalf for my petition which seems so impossible from my humbled position. (Here mention your request ). Be propitious, O glorious St. Rita, to my petition, showing thy power with God on behalf of thy supplicant. Be lavish to me, as thou has been in so many wonderful cases for the greater glory of God. I promise, dear St. Rita, if my petition is granted, to glorify thee, by making known thy favor, to bless and sing thy praises forever. Relying then upon thy merits and power before the Sacred Heart of Jesus I pray. Amen.

What Is a Powerful Prayer for a Pregnant Woman?

If you’re already pregnant, ask God specifically for a healthy pregnancy–a powerful prayer is a specific prayer. Pray for your baby to carry to term and live a long, healthy life. Express gratitude for the incredible gift that is your pregnancy. You can pray for your baby’s development, peace, protection, guidance, wisdom, grace, good health, a beating heart, a love-filled life, and comfort.

Here is a powerful prayer from Xavier University for expectant mothers that can be practiced in your own pregnancy journey:

“Heavenly Father, I bring the little baby that is forming within me to You, Lord and pray that You would be with me every step of the way. I ask that Your guiding hand of protection would be over and around and within this precious little new life, and may he or she grow and develop without any problems or complications. Prepare me, Lord Jesus Christ, for motherhood. Prepare us BOTH for the change that is going to take place when our little baby is born, and help us to keep very close to You and to give You all the praise and glory. In your name, I pray Amen.”

This prayer from Salisbury Catholic Churches also reflects the desire for a safe, joyful, and healthy pregnancy:

“Dear Lord, may you watch my sleep as I carry this baby. May your hand be upon this precious life as it develops in my womb. May you fill our hearts with joy, and our bodies with peace. May we feel you so close to us as we sense your amazing creativity at work. We rest in you. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

What Verse in the Bible Talks About Pregnancy?

Many Biblical verses can be applied to pregnancy and infertility. You can pray these verses over your pregnancy. The word of God is filled with scriptures that can be incorporated into prayers.

Here are 16 scripture verses that you can meditate on during prayer for pregnancy:

You will be blessed beyond all peoples; there will be no barrenness among you. Deuteronomy 7:14

The Lord will give you prosperity in the land he swore to your ancestors to give you, blessing you with many children, numerous livestock, and abundant crops. Deuteronomy 28:11

There will be no miscarriages or infertility in your land, and I will give you long, full lives. Exodus 23:26

God blessed them and said to them, “Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the Earth.” Genesis 1:28

Isaac prayed to the Lord on behalf of his wife, because she was childless. The Lord answered his prayer and his wife Rebekah became pregnant. Genesis 25:21

When the Lord saw that Leah was hated, he opened her womb, but Rachel was barren. Genesis 29:31

And by faith, even Sarah, who was past childbearing age, was enabled to bear children because she considered him faithful who had made the promise. Hebrews 11:11

As a pregnant woman about to give birth writhes and cries out in her pain, so were we in your presence, Lord. Isaiah 26:17

Sing, O barren one, who did not bear; break forth into singing and cry aloud, you who have not been in labor! For the children of the desolate one will be more than the children of her who is married,” says the Lord. “Enlarge the place of your tent, and let the curtains of your habitations be stretched out; do not hold back; lengthen your cords and strengthen your stakes. For you will spread abroad to the right and to the left, and your offspring will possess the nations and will people the desolate cities. Isaiah 54:1-3

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” Jeremiah 1:5

I will turn to you and make you fruitful and multiply you and will confirm my covenant with you. Leviticus 26:9

But the angel said to him, “Do not be afraid, Zechariah, because your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you shall name him John. And you will have joy and gladness, and many will rejoice at his birth.” Luke 1:13-14

Even Elizabeth your relative is going to have a child in her old age, and she who was said to be unable to conceive is in her sixth month. For no word from God will ever fail. Luke 1:36-37

He settles the barren woman in her home as a joyful mother to her children. Hallelujah! Psalm 113:9

Your wife will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your children will be like olive shoots around your table. Psalm 128:3

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. Psalm 139:13

She [Hannah] made this vow “Oh Lord of hosts, if only you will look on the misery of your servant and remember me and not forget your servant but will give to your servant a male child then I will set him before you as a Nazirite until the day of his death.” . . . Indeed the Lord visited Hannah, and she conceived and bore three sons and two daughters. And the boy Samuel grew in the presence of the Lord. 1 Samuel 1:11, and 1 Samuel 2:21

What Psalm Is for the Safe Delivery of a Baby?

While many Psalms can apply to the safe delivery of a baby, Psalm 22:9-10 specifically mentions safe delivery.

9 You, Lord, brought me safely through birth, and you protected me when I was a baby at my mother's breast. 10 From the day I was born, I have been in your care, and from the time of my birth, you have been my God.

What Is the Prayer for Pregnancy and Delivery?

Here are some examples of the many prayers that can help with pregnancy and delivery.

This prayer from Xavier University outlines a desire for a peaceful delivery experience:

“I pray that Your sweet presence would fill the room with joy as I deliver the baby and we welcome it into this world. I choose to put my trust in You, God. Be with me now and every moment of the day. Let me be aware of Your presence with me. Reveal Yourself more to me so I can know You and love You more. Thank you.”

This prayer for pregnancy and delivery from Salisbury Catholic Churches is powerful and specifically pertains to labor and safe delivery:

“Almighty God, Send your angels to keep guard as labor begins, Lord comfort and protect us all. Surround us with your hope and goodness. Hold us through each wave of delivery. Give to us a perfect life. Come hold us safely within your promises, now and forever. Amen.”

What Is a Prayer for Morning Sickness or Anxiety in Pregnancy?

If you’re dealing with morning sickness or anxiety throughout your pregnancy, this prayer from Mothering Spirit addresses feeling ill and asks God the Father to show mercy in your symptoms:

“Lord, have mercy. When I feel so wretched all day long, sick and tired from sunrise to sunset, pull me from the pit of my despair. Let me remember those who live with sickness, pain, and discomfort every day of their lives, not just for nine months. Forgive my complaints, Lord. and help me bear my suffering. Lord, have mercy. When I fear that I will never again feel well, draw me into the light of your healing love. Let me remember my child – the one for whom I suffer, the one for whom I wait, the one I already love. Let me give thanks for the life of my baby, even in my moments of darkness and despair. Help me remember that You will never abandon us, that we are always held in the embrace of your love.”

In your fertility journey, exercising your knowledge and making intentional lifestyle decisions to increase your pregnancy chances are important. Eliminate toxins from your life, eat the right foods, take the right supplements, follow a fertility-friendly lifestyle, and PRAY. Seek a personal relationship with God (whatever this looks like for you and your beliefs!) and pray specifically and often for a healthy pregnancy in His perfect timing. Daily prayer for pregnancy is a powerful tool to help turn our hopes into reality.