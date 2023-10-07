Predicting The Entire 2023/24 NHL Season: Division Winners, Playoff Results, Stanley Cup Champions and More

A new NHL season is upon us, so it is time to dust off the crystal ball and see what fans can expect over the next ten months. Vegas Golden Knights finally lifted Lord Stanley last season, ending the pain of their long-suffering fans, going from expansion team to Stanley Cup winners in six long years. Yes, that is loaded with sarcasm, but that is the sort of emotion Vegas inspires in the hockey world. Can Jack Eichel and company climb the mountain once again? Time will tell.

More precisely, this article will tell. The 2023/24 NHL season has plenty of storylines from the beginning, from the arrival of a generational star in Connor Bedard to the changing of the guard in the east. Whatever happens will be dynamic, exciting, occasionally brutal, and often infuriating. Welcome back, hockey. You have been missed.

Atlantic Division

The tides are turning in the Atlantic Division. Arguably the most competitive division in the league, this year could be a real dogfight for the post-season. No offense to Montreal, but the Habs are odds-on favorites to prop up the division, which is no bad result in the long term. Montreal is loading up for the future, and another year of struggle will be worth it if the result is a stacked pipeline of prospects.

Keeping an eye on the near future is wise in the Atlantic because two of its big powerhouses are perilously close to the end of the line. The Boston Bruins tore through the league in 2022/23, pulling off the greatest regular season in NHL season before collapsing in the playoffs, and the B’s must now face the prospect of life after Patrice Bergeron. The situation in Tampa was far rosier just a couple of weeks back, but Andrey Vasilevsky’s surgery and subsequent time out means the Bolts could find themselves playing catch up. Florida is in a similar situation, with significant injury problems on the blue line and beyond, directly resulting from their incredible run to the Stanley Cup Final last year.

Ottawa, Detroit, and Buffalo can be forgiven for licking their lips, but don’t count those chickens until they run around the yard with fluffy little wings. Outside both camps is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who should have enough to win this division. Ottawa looks the strongest of the up-and-comers while betting against Boston is a fool’s game. Truthfully, positions two through seven are anybody’s guess.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Ottawa Senators

3. Tampa Bay Lightning

4. Boston Bruins (WC)

5. Buffalo Sabres

6. Florida Panthers

7. Detroit Red Wings

8. Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan Division

The Metropolitan Division underwent its own changing of the guard, but some of the old dogs are stubbornly clinging on. None more so than the Pittsburgh Penguins, who overhauled the front office and brought in the reigning Norris Trophy winner in a somewhat chaotic off-season. Will Erik Karlsson drag the Pens back to the post-season, or will it be a case of too many cooks in the kitchen? Both are possible, and a weird season for the Penguins will see them squeeze into the post-season in the last wild card spot.

Carolina and New Jersey are playoff locks and will likely battle it out for the top spot in the division. The Devils are getting plenty of attention, but Carolina is a regular-season juggernaut, and I expect the Canes to take the top spot. New York will be third, but will that be the Rangers or Islanders? Sorry, Isles fans, but the future doesn’t look good for Long Island. The New York Rangers will come third in unconvincing fashion, primarily because of Igor Shesterkin’s heroics in net.

Washington, Columbus, and Philadelphia will round out the division, all struggling in their specific ways. Washington is all about Alex Ovechkin chasing down Wayne Gretzky now; everything else is irrelevant. Philly is rebuilding, so a season of pain awaits Flyers fans. Columbus? Nothing interesting happened in the off-season, so more mediocrity awaits.

1. Carolina Hurricanes

2. New Jersey Devils

3. New York Rangers

4. Pittsburgh Penguins (WC)

5. Washington Capitals

6. New York Islanders

7. Columbus Blue Jackets

8. Philadelphia Flyers

Central Division

It only feels like yesterday that the Central Division was incredibly competitive. Times change quickly in hockey, and there is a real split here, with Winnipeg somewhat stuck in the middle. Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild should have no problems qualifying for the playoffs; it is just a matter of final positions. Winnipeg is on the outside looking in, the best of the rest, and will rely on the standings in the Pacific for a wild card spot. It might not be enough.

On the other side of the ledger, the St Louis Blues and Nashville Predators are in retool purgatory. Neither seems committed to a full rebuild nor are they strong enough to be considered a threat. The main difference between the two is in net. Juuse Saros will steal games for Nashville, while Jordan Binnington will manage to lose winnable games for the Blues.

Conor Bedard will change everything in Chicago, but the Blackhawks desperately need to be terrible for one more year at least. No worries, Hawks fans. Enjoy rookie Bedard because everything else is going to be miserable. The future looks brighter in Arizona, a sentence that no hockey fan can take seriously, but this might be the Yotes first decent season in a while. Just in time for them to relocate, obviously.

1. Dallas Stars

2. Colorado Avalanche

3. Minnesota Wild

4. Winnipeg Jets

5. Nashville Predators

6. Arizona Coyotes

7. St Louis Blues

8. Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific Division

As other divisions get weaker, the Pacific continues to rise. Sure, San Jose and Anaheim will be awful again this year, but every other team in the division is gunning for the playoffs. Of course, one of those teams is the Vancouver Canucks, and they will find a way to make a shambles out of anything positive. Enjoy the mushy middle and a year of worrying about Elias Pettersson’s future, Canucks fans!

Edmonton and Vegas are the top two teams in the league and should have no bother qualifying for the post-season, but things get interesting behind them. The LA Kings arguably have the best center depth in the league, but the goalie situation is insecure. Seattle is no longer underrated, and this year will be a true test of whether a team can survive on depth alone. Calgary? The Flames can’t be as underwhelming as last year, they just can’t.

Five teams from the Pacific make the post-season, with Pierre-Luc Dubois returning to haunt Winnipeg somehow. Or maybe I’m wrong about Vancouver, and everything falls into place. Sorry, I couldn’t keep a straight face there…

1. Edmonton Oilers

2. Vegas Golden Knights

3. Calgary Flames

4. Los Angeles Kings (WC)

5. Seattle Kraken (WC)

6. Vancouver Canucks

7. Anaheim Ducks

8. San Jose Sharks

Eastern Conference Playoffs

It is inevitable. Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins will sneak into the post-season as the final wild card, where they will take on conference-winning Toronto in the first round. Pens in seven? Of course, of course. The end of the road arrives for Tampa as Ottawa beats them in six, giving us Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa in the second round. Somehow, someway, the fairytale run continues, and Pittsburgh breaks Ottawa’s hearts in a double overtime game seven, possibly with Chris Kunitz blasting one past Craig Anderson for the win. Despite not being in the division, the Pittsburgh Penguins make it out of the Atlantic Division into the conference final.

Who awaits Crosby and co in the final? New Jersey dispatches the Rangers in five, and Carolina defeats Boston by the same scoreline. The Devils and the Hurricanes face off again in round two, with the Hurricanes once again defeating Jack Hughes and his charges in five games. Will Canes/Devils become the Pens/Caps of the new era? Long story short, but yes.

And so, we have the Eastern Conference playoff final. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang on one last great run, rolling back the years for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a fourth meeting with Lord Stanley in sight. Does this story have a happy ending? Alas, no. The Carolina Hurricanes finally win another conference finals game, beating the Pens in six. Enjoy the rebuild, Pens fans.

Western Conference Playoffs

Long-suffering fans of the Minnesota Wild, you must wait a little longer for that elusive playoff-round success. Once the Parise and Suter money comes off the books, things will get better, but another first-round six-game loss awaits for now. Colorado is just too strong. The Dallas Stars will also be too strong for the wild-card Seattle Kraken, dispatching the league’s newest team in five entertaining games. Colorado vs. Dallas is the big-time Central final the league deserves, and Dallas will be looking for another trip to the conference final. Unfortunately, I can’t look past MacKinnon, Makar, Rantanen, and the rest, so the Avs take it in six.

For the third straight year, LA will fall in the first round to Edmonton, this time in five games. That is a worrying trend for Kings fans, but how can they deal with McDavid and Draisaitl? Vegas vs. Calgary is an intriguing first-round match, although maybe I’m a little higher on the Flames than most. It’ll be close, with the reigning champs sneaking past a rejuvenated Calgary in seven. That series will take too much out of Vegas, with Edmonton giving them a hearty Pacific final whooping in five.

This gives us a repeat of the 2022 Western Conference playoff final. Colorado swept Edmonton in that series, but this one will be much tighter, going to game seven. Is it more heartache for the best player of this generation? Don’t look, Oilers fans, but another defeat awaits. The Avalanche take it in six, and Edmonton once again tries to figure out how to build a team around two of the best players in the league.

Stanley Cup Final

Colorado vs. Carolina should have been a Stanley Cup Final matchup already. They are two of the best regular-season teams of recent memory, and it is a genuine surprise that they only have one cup between them over the last five seasons. 2023/24 feels like the year for an Avs/Canes final, a year where Colorado returns to the finals, and Rod Brind’Amour finally gets his team there. Both teams are heavily favored by critics going into the season, and it will be no great shock to see either captain hoisting Lord Stanley when all is said and done.

I must stick my neck on the line for this piece and choose a winner. A lot will ride on whether Gabriel Landeskog is available or how he looks after two years out, but the quality of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, and the rest will shine through. Devon Toews will likely be a cap casualty moving forward, making this year even more important for the Avs. Sure, they got their cup in 2021/22, but one cup isn’t enough.

It is back to the drawing board for the Carolina Hurricanes. Brind’Amour has built an impressive team that cannot be denied, but it still feels like something is missing. A superstar playmaker, an elite goalie, something like that. An Elias Pettersson, Connor Hellebuyck, that sort of player. The Canes players and fans must watch the Avalanche skate around with the cup after winning it in six.