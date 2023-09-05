Collaboration Speculations: 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

The “Untouchable” Taylor Swift gears up to release her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), and Swifties have been digging into Easter eggs for hints toward the features since the announcement on August 9. Experts at Bettingexpert.com published a report on artists likely to be included as a feature on a 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is the leading candidate for a feature on 1989 (Taylor's Version), according to Bettingexpert.

The two share a close-knit bond and a friendship extending back into the original 1989 era, when Selena starred, among other high-profile celebrities, in Swift's “Bad Blood” music video.

“Selena Gomez has been one of the most prominent pop music artists of the last decade, which is why it is surprising that Swift and Gomez, who have known to be friends for years, have not yet found an opportunity to collaborate on a song,” says a Bettingexpert spokesperson. “However, Gomez did appear in Swift's star-studded video for 1989's ‘Bad Blood,' and she was her date to the 2016 Grammy Awards, where Swift won her second album of the year trophy for 1989, which is why she would be the perfect choice for a 1989 feature.”

Harry Styles

Swifties know the iconic chorus “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye,” refers to the British pop sensation Harry Styles and their previous relationship. Following post-breakup animosity, the two seem to have resolved any ill-fate toward one another and support each other's artistic endeavors. In 2022, when Harry won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Swift honored the singer with a standing ovation and a radiating smile.

Lorde

Swift and Lorde's friendship dates back almost as long as hers and Gomez's. The New-Zealand born singer and Swift haven't seen together in recent times, but that suggests nothing about the duo. Lorde mentioned her friend, Swift, in media interviews.

Since the two formed a solid relationship during the release of 1989 in 2014, fans think Lorde's croony vocals might arise on a vault track.

Ed Sheeran

Sheeran and Swift evoke “happiness” when they work together. The two have released several collaborations such as “End Game,” “Run,” “Everything Has Changed,” and “The Joker And The Queen,” meaning a new duet with the two might not be as far-fetched as some think.

John Mayer

Though John Mayer and Swift share a tumultuous past, what with Swift releasing the five-minute break-up ode, “Dear John,” the experts at BettingExpert claim he could pop up as a featured artist because Swift never fails to surprise fans.

“When it comes to John Mayer, his odds of appearing on 1989 (Taylor's Version) are extremely low, nearly impossible, but Swift has shocked the fans with unexpected collaborations in the past.”

It's true. Katy Perry was not who fans expected to show up in the 2019 “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

1989 (Taylor's Version) Will Hit Different

Each re-recorded album Swift releases features new, never-before-heard tracks with guest collaborators. On the past albums, Phoebe Bridgers, Maren Morris, Hayley Williams, and Fall Out Boy are among the roster of names Swift recruited.

Based on Swift's invitation for Carpenter to open select international Eras Tour dates, I believe we'll see Sabrina Carpenter's name sprawled across the back of a 1989 (Taylor's Version) CD. As the release date approaches, Swift will inform fans of the chosen features and the set tracklist.