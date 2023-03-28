Pregnant Lady Says No To Babysitting Man-Child and His Daughter

More often than not, people are doing a favor when they offer to help out with another person's child. It is not their responsibility. Parents expect other people to take care of their kids out of a high sense of entitlement and lousy parenting.

This woman had to say a hard no to her brother-in-law, who was expecting her to take care of his daughter for him.

Baby Daddy, Literally

She is thirteen weeks pregnant with her first child, and she and her husband are staying with her in-laws to save up for a house.

Her BIL is also staying at her in-laws with his eighteen-month-old daughter because he rented out his place to make extra money. Her BIL is in an off-and-on relationship with his baby mama, so they're sharing custody of his daughter. Which would be nice if OP's brother-in-law actually did any of the parenting. Instead, he expects his mom to do everything for her, and he throws tantrums about the food his mom prepares or when the house is messy.

Now that OP and her husband are living there, too, he expects her to act like his daughter's mom. She even had to feed his daughter during her own pre-wedding dinner because he was on the phone, arguing with his baby mama.

Father of The Year

OP was making dinner for her husband, and she was nice enough to make extra for her BIL and his daughter. Her BIL came in and started eating, completely ignoring his daughter. Father of the year, huh?

When she reminded him about his daughter, he ordered his mom to feed her, and OP's MIL tried pushing the responsibility onto her instead. But this time, OP flipped the script and said the magic word: no. Her brother-in-law was perfectly capable of feeding his own child.

Well, he had a mouthful of excuses. He started complaining about the three-hour drive he had and a stomach ache. OP, used to his games, replied that he “made the kid” and should take care of her. Then she stormed into her room.

“Dad Up,” Reddit Says

Redditors are over themselves with outrage, and this baby daddy isn't getting any love as far as they are concerned.

u/BeastOGevaudan suggested that OP's BIL should either take care of his daughter or give his baby mama full custody. “NTA – BIL needs to Dad Up and start taking care of his kids or give the mom full custody.”

To this, OP replied, explaining why the two options were really no options at all.

“Sadly, baby momma isn’t much better. She’s done downright dangerous things with the baby, like leaving her in a car unattended, and I only knew the baby was there because I saw her sleeping in her car seat through the window. Or screaming at the baby when her first words were ‘dada' until the baby stopped saying that completely. And her older son (8 years old, not related to BIL) was left at school until 5 pm until the school called CPS.”

Another Redditor thinks that OP didn't even need to justify not taking care of her BIL's kid.

“NTA. I get that you added being tired, pregnant, etc., as context, but the reality is you could be bored out of your mind and feeling super energetic, and it's *not your responsibility.* You don't need to justify it.”

u/mochi_for_breakfast shared the same opinion as many other Redditors. They think OP's husband should get involved.

“NTA What you said was reasonable, and although it's unlikely your words made an impact, there's always hope. Fortunately, your husband agrees with you. In general, it would be good if he would speak up so that you don't have to say things too harshly to your in-laws because it's much easier for him to deal with the fallout if people get angry. But should he forget to stand up for you and himself, I think you can and will say what you need to say and do what you need to do.”

OP might have to take a step back and say a solid no while she allows her husband to handle his family himself. Her BIL obviously feels others should take care of his daughter for him, and having a mom who enables this doesn't help the entitlement.

Do you think OP was right, or should she, for the sake of the child, at least, have kept on bending to her BIL's demands?

