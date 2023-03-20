Pregnant Woman Loses It On Sister Over Food Cravings

Anyone who's ever been pregnant or the partner of a pregnant person can attest to the life-altering changes that occur in those nine months. Even the cravings and aversions are nothing to be trifled with.

Redditor @Pregnancy_craving66 had one such moment when dealing with her sister-in-law and wondered if she was TA.

Here's The Story

OP, a 35-year-old woman, and her husband, who is 32, have been trying to have a baby for 5 years. They were elated to find out they were expecting this year, and OP says she is currently 25 weeks.

OP readily admits that her pregnancy cravings have finally kicked in, and Hawaiian pizza is the only thing she is adamant about craving. The other day she was jonesing for one all day and so she got one from Papa Johns's and ordered some breadsticks to go with it.

She discloses that she ate three slices and then laid down for a nap.

When she woke up at around 8 PM, she was ready for another slice and some breadsticks, only to find out that everything was gone.

She immediately asked her husband and sister-in-law who had eaten her pizza. It was her sister-in-law, tired and hungry after being at work all day.

OP said she yelled at her sister-in-law and demanded she replaces the pizza immediately. Her sister-in-law promptly refused, saying she was acting ridiculous.

OP started crying before her husband calmed her down by ordering a fresh pizza.

Now, her sister-in-law now thinks she's an AH. OP would obviously like a second opinion.

Redditors Speak Out

@Immontes wants to know what makes people think they have a right to someone else's food.

“What makes people think they can just eat other people's food? NTA.”

User @HistoricalFashion thinks that if SIL lives with them, she should have asked for permission before scarfing down OP's pizza.

“Heck, I don't eat my husband's leftovers because they are his. I mean, why would I do that? It would be free reign if we ordered something together, like a pizza. But if he orders himself a pizza? I'll ask him, not just take. It's rude AF to do otherwise.”

@Savings-Rise-6642 thinks OP is TA and also a ‘soft ESH.' They also clarify that judging fairly is out of the question without additional information.

“Did you mention to ANYONE ELSE in the house that the pizza was spoken for? Or did you just have a craving, go out and buy a pizza, then leave it on the counter, and go for a nap? Does SIL live there? Sounds like it. It's not unreasonable to see what are ‘leftovers' in a shared living space and eat them without asking.. that is kind of what happens when you live with family. Even though she shouldn't have eaten it, and should have replaced it — I find it hard not to judge YTA over the yelling. You can be upset but that's not how adults communicate, pregnant or not. So let's go a soft ESH here for poor communication.”

In The End Pregnancy can wreak havoc on your hormones and body. Feeling like you've been taken over by an alien life force isn't the easiest of adjustments. Do you think OP was out of line to yell at her sister-in-law?

