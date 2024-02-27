25 Best Preps to Pros Basketball Players of All Time

“Preps to Pros” players are no longer allowed, as the NBA outlawed under-19 draftees over a decade ago- and for good reason. Before the ban took effect, the league saw some incredible draftees, some of whom have gone down in history.

1. LeBron James

LeBron James never needed college to prove his greatness. The Akron native jumped to the league as the most hyped prospect of all time, won Rookie of the Year right out of the gate, and now stands as arguably the greatest of all time!

2. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant took a couple of years to learn the ropes and adjust his skills to the NBA. By the time 2000 rolled around, the Black Mamba was winning titles and pairing with Shaquille O’Neal to run over the league. Bryant’s scoring and competitive drive will never get lost in history.

3. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett went from transcending high school hoops in Chicago to leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs. KG’s intensity and defensive acumen demonstrated his readiness to play at the highest level, even as a teenager.

4. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard was among the final true high school stars to play in the NBA. His physicality and leaping abilities made the transition to the Orlando Magic seamless, and Superman was in the NBA Finals only four years later.

5. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady’s big frame and shooting skills revolutionized the small forward position during the 2000s. Current stars like Paul George, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic owe much to T-Mac setting the standard for 6’8’’ scorers.

6. Amar’e Stoudemire

Amar’e Stoudemire certainly got a boost from Steve Nash’s passing, but the springy power forward added several extra dimensions to the Phoenix Suns. Only injuries prevented Stoudemire from becoming a Hall of Fame player.

7. Tyson Chandler

Tyson Chandler came into the league with expectations of stardom. Coaches finally realized that Chandler would work better as a secondary or tertiary option within an offense, and the center fit perfectly next to Chris Paul in New Orleans and Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, eventually winning a championship with the Mavericks.

8. Rashard Lewis

Rashard Lewis toiled away on many lousy Seattle SuperSonics teams during the early 2000s, but the forgotten small forward possessed a smooth stroke and great offensive instincts. Lewis was vital in helping the Magic reach the NBA Finals in 2009.

9. Jermaine O’Neal

Jermaine O’Neal’s peak for the Indiana Pacers included four consecutive 20-points-per-game seasons and six All-Star selections. O’Neal also proved that NBA players sometimes take a long time to develop, and management shouldn’t give up on them, as he averaged less than five points per game in his first four seasons.

10. Andrew Bynum

Andrew Bynum came to the Lakers with unreasonably high expectations, but the star center eventually developed into an invaluable piece on two championship teams. Many Los Angeles fans think Bynum’s absence in 2008 against the Celtics ruined their three-peat chances.

11. Lou Williams

Lou Williams is an automatic bucket anytime he walks onto the floor. Sweet Lou improves almost every team, but his tenure with the Clippers helped cement him as one of the premier bench players in league history.

12. Al Jefferson

Al Jefferson famously got included in the Kevin Garnett trade between the Celtics and Timberwolves. Still, more knowledgeable fans will remember his game, harkening back to a time of premier post players. Jefferson’s presence down low got phased out by the increase in three-point shooting.

13. J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith never met a shot he didn’t like. The second the leather touched his hands, Smith typically launched from a distance, off one leg, or while falling over. He legitimized himself with a ring while playing for the Cavaliers.

14. Monta Ellis

Monta Ellis led the Golden State Warriors to the biggest upset win in basketball history during a 2007 first-round series against the Mavericks. His small frame and crafty penchant for the basket aligned him with other scorers of his ilk like Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams.

15. Shaun Livingston

Most fans thought Shaun Livingston’s career was over after a devastating knee injury. Still, Livingston fought through adversity and became an irrepressible cog in the early titles for the Golden State Warriors during the 2010s. His mid-range jump shot felt lethal and impossible to stop.

16. Josh Smith

Josh Smith should have been better than he was, but a wonky shot selection and unlucky landing spots with mediocre teams spoiled his potential. Smith still averaged 14.5 points and helped the 2015 Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals.

17. DeShawn Stevenson

DeShawn Stevenson never enormously impacted his teams, but his steady scoring off the bench was valued for over a decade. Stevenson’s trash-talking and rivalry with LeBron while he was in Washington added some fun theatrics to Wizards games.

18. Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins brought physicality and toughness to a Boston Celtics team already possessed quite a bit. Perkins set perfect screens for Ray Allen and helped Kevin Garnett on the boards.

19. Amir Johnson

Amir Johnson found his footing with Toronto in the mid-2010s. A steady role player who did everything asked of him, Johnson’s career was a tribute to starting slow and figuring out how to help a team achieve victory.

20. Sebastian Telfair

Sebastian Telfair’s street ball style certainly could have used a few years in college to hone, but the fun point guard still managed to stay in the league for a decade. Telfair’s perseverance was exemplified by his continuing his basketball journey in China.

21. Gerald Green

Gerald Green blowing out a candle on the top of the rim during the slam dunk contest in 2007 felt like a landmark moment for gimmick dunks during NBA All-Star Weekend. He improved his shooting later in his career to contribute to a Rockets team that almost knocked off the Warriors in 2018.

22. Andray Blatche

Andray Blatche subtly improved each year of his career for the Washington Wizards. Blatche peaked with a 16.8 points-per-game average in 2011, but his career ended shortly after with Brooklyn in 2014.

23. Eddy Curry

Eddy Curry was expected to become one of the best centers of the 2000s, but the pressure overcame him, and off-the-court issues reared their ugly heads. Curry had a couple of decent seasons but never translated to star status.

24. Darius Miles

Darius Miles didn’t care about much on the court besides getting buckets, but it often benefited the Clippers and Blazers. Miles suffered from personal issues after retirement that often overshadowed his on-court performance.

25. Dorell Wright

Dorell Wright would have benefited tremendously from the three-point era of the 2010s and 2020s. Wright’s scoring started to peak at the beginning of the 2010s with the Warriors when he was encouraged to launch from distance.