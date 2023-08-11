Parents Should Start Now To Prepare a Child for Kindergarten Next Year

Sending a child to school for the first time is a bittersweet moment. About 3.79 million American children will start kindergarten this fall, and it can be an emotional, nerve-wracking time for both parent and child. To set a child up for success, educators suggest parents take some simple steps to turn the first day of school into an exciting, positive experience.

Kindergarten teachers recommend starting at home, ideally making changes over the course of a year to mentally and physically prepare a child for this transition.

“I truly believe that kindergarten readiness is not just about being academically ready,” said Kathy McIntosh, former elementary school teacher and founder of Capital Learners, a private tutoring service in Washington, D.C. “Children need to learn real-world skills, such as being able to share and take turns, as well as develop social-emotional skills that will ensure success in kindergarten.”

This Year’s Kindergarten Class

Today’s five-year-olds were born in 2018. About 3.79 million births were registered that year, which indicated a 2% decrease in the total fertility rate compared to 2017. In 2021, the Current Population Survey found that 48.5% of 3- to 6-year-olds were non-Hispanic White, while 15.8% identified as Black, 6.1% as Asian, and 25.4% as Hispanic.

When these kindergartners graduate high school in 2036, demographers predict the U.S. will look considerably different than it does today. The country’s racial makeup is diversifying. The U.S. Census Bureau’s current projections indicate that, by 2045, the non-Hispanic White group will shrink down to 49.7% of the total population. Growing racial minorities and increasingly multiracial groups will represent most of the country’s population.

“The mostly white baby boomer culture that defined the last half of the 20th century is giving way to a more multihued, multicultural nation,” writes William Frey, demographer and Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institute. “As the nation becomes even more racially diverse … more attention needs to be given to the needs and opportunities for America’s highly diverse younger generations.”

Setting Students up for Academic Success

It might seem counterintuitive, but the best way to prepare a child for a full day of learning at school is by teaching them the basics at home. According to Melissa McCall, a preschool literacy teacher and owner of Moving Little Minds, there are multiple academic skills that a child can work on before starting kindergarten. These include:

Learning to recognize letter sounds

Writing letters independently

Counting numbers to 30

Counting up to 10 with objects like toys and snacks

Identifying basic shapes like circles, triangles, and squares

Listening to stories and answering basic questions

But the most crucial recommendation that all kindergarten teachers agree on? Teach a child to read and recognize their full name.

“Learning their name, identifying their name is huge,” said Jackie Hudnall, a long-time kindergarten teacher at Benton Elementary School, in Shreveport, LA. In an interview with KSLA-TV she explains, “The first day of school, we have them go find their name on their table. And if they can find their name on their table… that is a huge confidence booster.”

Building The Kindergarten Toolkit

The transition to kindergarten can be difficult for many reasons. Some children experience separation anxiety, while others struggle with staying in the classroom and adjusting to a structured environment for extended periods.

Although teachers can deal with these growing pains, parents can ease the process by preparing their children before school starts. Donna Paul, a former elementary school teacher and author of the That’s So Montessori blog, outlined her recommendations for a successful first day of kindergarten:

1. Establish Routine

Begin by adjusting their schedule. Have a child go to bed early and wake up in time for school. Accustom them to a structured environment that mimics the kindergarten routine.

2. Encourage Independence

Tying their shoes, opening their lunchbox, and going to the bathroom alone are tasks a child will be expected to complete daily. “Kindergarten classrooms often require students to take care of their basic needs, and being independent will boost their confidence and ease the transition,” says Paul.

3. Develop Social Skills

Interacting with classmates and teachers is crucial to a kindergartner’s development. Prepare by arranging playdates or taking them to community events with other children. Find opportunities for children to practice social skills, including making introductions, playing and taking turns, and asking adults for help.

4. Visit The School and Meet The Teacher

“If possible, arrange a visit to the kindergarten classroom and introduce your child to their new teacher,” Paul suggests. “Familiarizing them with the school environment and staff can alleviate some anxieties about the new experience.” Some elementary schools organize a Meet the Teacher Day to welcome incoming kindergartners. Check the website and social media posts for your child's school to learn more.

5. Cultivate Curiosity and a Love for Learning

“Create a learning-friendly environment at home by reading books, engaging in educational games, and exploring the world together,” Paul recommends.

Some popular reading recommendations for the anxious kindergartner include Kindergarten, Here I Come! by D.J. Steinberg and All Are Welcome Here by Alexandra Penfold. To start teaching a child how to practice self-esteem, introduce them to Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon by Patty Lovell. For more suggestions, consult the local librarian or the American Federation of Teachers’ Transitioning to Kindergarten Booklist.

“Through patience, support, and a focus on holistic development, parents and teachers can help young students cope with the difficulties they encounter during this critical transition to kindergarten,” is Donna Paul’s message to concerned parents.

Parents Can Turn That Frown Upside Down

“I always tell parents to just have a positive outlook on their child starting kindergarten,” advises Hudnall. “Your child will probably base their opinion of school on how you feel about it.”

The National Association for the Education of Young Children agrees parents should be positive in the lead-up to the first day of school. Avoid behaviors that might upset an already nervous child, like arguments or stressful situations. When the time comes to say goodbye, give them a hug and a smile, and reassure them that you will see them later.

