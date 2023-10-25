Prepare for Impact: Unconventional Signs Point To Looming Recession

The U.S. economy continues to show resilience despite numerous predictions of an impending recession. One of the main pillars of this stability has been a strong job market, which has sustained consumer confidence and spending. However, specific unconventional indicators are now raising concerns among economists. These subtle signals suggest a possible surge in inflation and a potential recession.

Experts like Raymond James' chief investment officer, Larry Adam, notably see these undercurrents as warning signs. Adam predicts a mild recession in the forthcoming year, likely within the next nine months. Such developments could significantly undermine consumer financial stability and, by extension, the broader economic landscape. Speaking with Business Insider Africa, Adam emphasized these three warning signs that merit attention.

Consumer Challenges

The post-pandemic consumer euphoria seems to be dwindling. Burgeoning student loan repayments, surging borrowing costs, and dwindling savings are starting to strain household budgets. Moreover, top financial executives, like Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, have observed a resurgence of prudent consumer spending patterns, evoking the slower, more static economic conditions characterized by low inflation and minimal growth prevalent before the pandemic.

The trend of increasing debt among Americans signals that the era of unrestrained consumer spending may be nearing its end. This shift is particularly evident in 2023, marked by a substantial increase in personal credit card debt. Reports from the Federal Reserve in the second quarter indicated a worrying expansion in credit card balances, growing by $45 billion and elevating the total outstanding debt to an overwhelming $1.03 trillion.

Further data from TransUnion corroborates this trend, showing that the average debt per consumer rose from $5,010 in the first quarter of 2022 to $5,733 in the same period of 2023.

The Burden of High Borrowing

Financial constraints aren't limited to consumers. The business sphere is also feeling the pinch. Rising borrowing costs mean pricier car loans and mortgages, with many homeowners considering potentially volatile adjustable-rate mortgages as a solution.

CoreLogic revealed that as of April 2023, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) constituted a significant portion of the home loan market. Specifically, ARMs made up 18.6% of the dollar volume for conventional single-family mortgage originations, quadrupling since hitting a low point in January 2021. Such conditions are forcing businesses to rethink future investments.

According to Adams, data from various regional Fed surveys paints a stark picture: business investments are shrinking, and the previously robust real estate market shows signs of cooling, with builders increasingly wary.

A Growing List of Wider Economic Threats

Zooming out, the macroeconomic picture isn't rosy either, Adam notes. Concerns range from spiking fuel prices to heightened geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East. As the Conference Board's Expectations Index demonstrated, falling consumer confidence has historically been an early warning sign of economic downturns. With potential additional pressures like ongoing labor disputes and a looming government shutdown, Adam warns that the cumulative economic impact could be severe, particularly as we approach the traditionally buoyant holiday season.

New Rules on the Horizon

We're at a strange economic crossroads right now. Usually, when bond yields flip like they have recently, a recession comes knocking. Despite the instability, the economy is still resilient, defying conventional recession indicators. While a solid job market has been the MVP, keeping things afloat, we can't ignore the buzzkill of rising debts and shaky investments across the board.

Experts like Larry Adam advise prudence based on the warning signs on this journey, suggesting a mild recession could be just over the horizon.

Here's the kicker: if the economy keeps rolling without a crash, ignoring the traditional doom-and-gloom signs, we might be witnessing a total game-changer. This could be the dawn of a new playbook for the global economy, where the old rules don't apply, and resilience dominates traditional economic indicators.