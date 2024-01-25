Prepare: The Most Anticipated 2024 Anime

The anime industry has one of the most exciting years for the medium in a long time coming up in 2024. Anime fans will find something for everyone, ranging from hilarious romantic shows to thrilling, action-packed series to emotional movies.

The most anticipated 2024 anime includes both TV series and movies for fans of all types of anime. Long-awaited adaptations of successful manga loom on the horizon alongside intriguing brand-new series and the latest seasons of some of the most popular anime shows of all time. These anticipated 2024 anime should make everyone’s watch list for the year ahead.

1. Solo Leveling (2024)

This adaptation of the hit fantasy manga series comes from renowned anime studio A-1 Pictures. It takes place in an alternate modern world where gates open up for beasts to attack society. It follows a low-ranked hunter who has the chance to prove himself.

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 (2019-Present)

The fourth season of the popular Demon Slayer anime approaches. Ufotable will offer the adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc and possibly beyond that in Spring 2024. The anime adaptation, with the best animation in the industry, will near its end soon.

3. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom (2024)

Gundam Seed first came out in 2002, offering a look at two childhood friends-turned-enemies who battle it out in massive mechs. A new movie sequel comes out in January 2024 in Japan, following up on the lives of Kira, Athrun, and the others as they handle a new threat.

4. Classroom of the Elite Season 3 (2017-Present)

Lerche brings the third season of this classroom drama series in the January 2024 anime season. This season will complete the main characters’ first year in high school and wrap up some of the story beats from the past couple of seasons.

5. Delicious in Dungeon (2024)

This goofy comedic fantasy manga series gets its long-awaited anime version from Shaft in January 2024. It follows a group of adventurers who venture into dungeons and use various monster parts to make delightful meals to sell to others.

6. Tales of Wedding Rings (2024)

The original fantasy manga tells the story of two friends, one of whom has a secret life in another world. The main character, Sato, follows his friend Hime to the other world to marry her, only to find out he has a massive heroic destiny ahead of him to make that happen.

7. Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 (2023-Present)

The second season of this over-the-top action series will see the main character, Mash, further his training at Easton Magic Academy. Mash has no magic whatsoever, so he sets out to prove his worth by using only his fists against wizards.

8. Shaman King: Flowers (2024)

Shaman King delighted fans as one of the most beloved action anime series of the early 2000s. It comes back for a second run in January 2024 with the anime adaptation of its sequel manga series, Flowers. Studio Bridge of Talentless Nana fame produced this anime version.

9. Metallic Rouge (2024)

Studio Bones celebrates its 25th anniversary with the release of a brand new original series without any source material. It takes place on Mars and has mech battles between characters in a futuristic society with elements of past Bones series like RahXephon, Carole & Tuesday, and My Hero Academia.

10. Kaiju No. 8 (2024)

The dark fantasy manga this anime bases itself off of has been one of the most popular since its inception in 2020. The anime version comes out in Spring 2024 and tells the story of Kafka, a boy who has the power to turn into a kaiju (think like Godzilla) and fight other giant beasts.

11. Konosuba Season 3 (2016-Present)

It took about seven years, but the third season of this fantasy other world series makes its long-awaited return in April 2024. The first two seasons offered some of the funniest fantasy characters in anime, and the third season looks to continue this trend.

12. Sound! Euphonium Season 3 (2015-Present)

The emotional musical high school drama from the award-winning Kyoto Animation surprised fans with the announcement of a third season. It drops in Spring 2024 and adapts the final year of high school for Kumiko and her concert band.

13. Magilumiere Co. Ltd. (2024)

This bizarre satirical take on magical girls takes place in a world where people make the heroic status their career. It follows a magical girl start-up company as they rise through the ranks. It should have plenty of action and laughs when it releases in October 2024.

14. My Hero Academia Season 7 (2016-Present)

The seventh season of the long-running, record-breaking My Hero Academia marks the beginning of the end. The superheroes gather for the final battle arc against All for One and the other supervillains to decide the world's fate. It will drop sometime in Spring 2024.

15. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (2024)

The other announced anime movie for 2024 fans need to know about provides a direct sequel to Code Geass. It seems to take place after the events of the original political-themed mech anime and movie series. The movie marks the first of four films telling this new story.

16. Suicide Squad Isekai (2024)

This strange mix of DC Comics and anime sees the members of the Suicide Squad, such as Harley Quinn and Peacemaker, join together for an outrageous and colorful anime take on the group of anti-hero misfits.

17. The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 (2014-Present)

The intelligent main hero, Tatsuya, returns to his high school once more to prove how his wit and fighting prowess overcome any of his classmates' magical powers. The third season will see the studio 8-Bit take over the adaptation sometime in 2024.

18. Mysterious Disappearances (2024)

If someone likes their shows on the more supernatural side, without delving into jump scare territory, this anime should be on their list. It tells the story of a pair who investigate strange happenings and mysteries that occur in their city.

19. Re:Monster (2024)

Studio Deen of Log Horizon fame leaps back into the “another world” (Isekai) genre with this adaptation of the popular novel series. It tells the story of a man who finds himself reincarnated as a low-ranked goblin in a survival-of-the-fittest-centric fantasy world.

20. Yu Yu Hakusho Remake (2024)

The classic Yu Yu Hakusho already has an excellent live-action series on Netflix and the original anime from the 1990s; however, an anime remake also comes out soon. 2024 will see a modern anime adaptation of Yusuke, a spirit detective who dies and comes back with supernatural powers to solve mysteries in Japan.

21. A Sign of Affection (2024)

Heartwarming romance unlike any other in anime arrives in early 2024 with this anticipated series. It tells the story of a deaf woman who goes on a date with a charming man. The tale of their relationship’s ups and downs promises to have viewers smile and cry in equal measure.

22. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga (2011-Present)

Blue Exorcist took six years for its action-packed second season in 2017, and it took another seven years for its third season in 2024. This particular season adapts the Shimane story arc as twin brothers Rin and Yukio continue their training to someday defeat their devilish father.

23. Oshi no Ko Season 2 (2023-Present)

One of the modern anime masterpieces returns in 2024 for a second season, only a year after it became viral for its incredible movie-length first episode and opening theme song, “Idol” by Yoasobi. The twin entertainment prodigies, Ruby and Aqua, continue their search for their father in the upcoming second season.

24. Doctor Elise (2024)

Many Isekai (other world) anime see someone die and reincarnate in a fantasy world for the first time. This unique series follows a doctor who started out as a vile woman in a fantasy world who died and returned as a doctor in the real world.

The story follows her second death, which brings her back to her original body in her initial fantasy world. The anime follows Elise’s unique second chance to change her original life and become the kind-hearted savior she should have been all along. It looks to have gorgeous animation coupled with emotional writing from the studio Maho Film, making it one of the most anticipated 2024 anime.