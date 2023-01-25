President Biden To Send 31 Tanks to Ukraine in War Against Russia

Alongside Germany, the United States have unveiled plans to send dozens of top-of-the-line combat tanks to Ukraine as the European nation's war against Russia rages on.

In a statement made from the White House, President Joe Biden said the tanks would “enhance Ukraine’s capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives.”

Republican senator Lindsey Graham has commended Biden's decision, going on the record by saying, “What happened is a big friggin’ deal. You’ve got the Germans and the United States making a decision that’s been long overdue. We’re all in.”

Users flocked to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to give their thoughts on this latest development. Some support the U.S.'s decision to help a foreign ally, while many others decry the decision, worried that this will push the United States closer to engaging in a full-scare war with Russia.

Biden maintains this support to Ukraine in the form of tanks is, “not an offensive threat to Russia.”

Critics Want Biden To Stay Out of Ukraine

Many users across social media are sharing the same sentiment as JennaEllisEsq, telling Biden that his duty is to the United States flag, not Ukraine's:

— Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) January 25, 2023



What about achieving OUR strategic objectives, Mr. President? Like caring about AMERICANS?



What about achieving OUR strategic objectives, Mr. President? Like caring about AMERICANS?



Your duty is to OUR flag. — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) January 25, 2023

Congratulations are in order, according to user NOELreports:

— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 25, 2023



Great job USA, once again. — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 25, 2023

User Craftmastah is wondering why Ukraine's European neighbors aren't bearing the brunt of responsibility in supplying the war-torn nation with what they need:

— Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 25, 2023



Why isn’t the surrounding European countries taking the bulk of responsibility with supplying the needs of Ukraine? It’s in their backyard after all. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 25, 2023

This particular user gets in a topical joke at the expense of Biden, referencing the confidential documents that were recently found in his garage:

Good news for Ukraine is Biden is sending them Abrams Tanks. Bad news is the operating manuals are in his garage. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 25, 2023

Some Hopeful Tanks Will Be ‘Game-changer'

User TristanSnell calls Biden's decision to send the tanks a “total game-changer.”

BREAKING: US sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, per announcement from President Biden.



This is in addition to the several dozen Leopard tanks Ukraine will get from Germany, Poland, and other European allies.



Total game-changer in defending Ukraine from Putin's invasion — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 25, 2023

Many Twitter users believe that sending so much firepower overseas to help the Ukranian cause will only serve to start World War III, a scenario which many liberals predicted Donald Trump would cause:

Remember when they said Donald Trump would start WWIII???



And now Biden is sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine.



The left will NEVER get things right…. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 25, 2023

The prospect of our government sending tanks overseas to help a United States ally has caused some excitement in user maria_avdv:

I never thought I'd be so excited about tanks. Biden announced US will send 31 Abrams to Ukraine. Turning point that will bring us closer to the victory. — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 25, 2023

Multiple clown emojis got this user's point across, and based on the number of likes this tweet received, many agree:

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 25, 2023



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 25, 2023

