Former President Donald Trump’s New Shoe Line Booed, Sells Out

As the South Carolina primary gets underway this week, former President Donald Trump found a new way to raise campaign funds: a new shoe line.

Recent Developments

On Feb. 16, 2024, the Trump Organization received a huge due notice as Judge Arthur Engoron fined Trump $355 million in the civil suit that New York General Attorney Letitia James brought.

The judgment also barred Trump and his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., from accessing any of Trump's business dealings. They were also banned temporarily from applying for financing, which leaves the Trump Organization with a leadership issue and locks up its financial resources.

Campaign Conundrums

However, one area that isn't negatively affected by Trump's private issues is his run-up to the 2024 general election. With every negative headline about Trump's personal woes, his presidential gains seem to expand.

He's won delegates in Iowa, Nevada, and New Hampshire and hopes to sweep Nikki Haley's home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24th. Michigan and Pennsylvania are also on the horizon, and Trump is campaigning hard to pull a win off in these battleground states to further secure the RNC (Republican National Convention) nomination.

Evolving Tactics

Trump, who started his business venture by working with his father's real estate venture, has garnered massive popularity since his first successful presidential run in 2016.

If Trump knows one thing, it's how to do business. He's taking that knowledge on the road as he pushes his presidential campaign into South Carolina, Michigan, and Pennsylvania primaries. His closest opponent, Nikki Haley, has been raising massive amounts, raking in an impressive $16 million in January. Trump raised a modest $8.8 million but admitted his campaign spent $11 million mainly on advertising and mailings.

Sneakerheads

While campaigning in Philadelphia, Trump made a pitch to the diverse crowd at Sneaker Con that swayed between cheering him on and booing him relentlessly.

Trump addressed the diverse crowd, saying, “Sneakerheads, you're sneakerheads, right? Does everybody in the room consider themselves a sneakerhead?”

During the event, he unveiled the latest Trump merchandise: $399 gold “Never Surrender” high-top sneakers, which are already listed as sold out online. “T-Red Wave” and “POTUS 45” shoes are also available to pre-order for $199.

Trump also included a new fragrance called “Victory47,” which sells for $99.

Push to Power

While Trump is looking ahead to a showdown with President Joe Biden in November, Nikki Haley has vowed that she won't quit even if Saturday's primary in South Carolina doesn't give her a win.

So far, Trump has won every primary on the schedule, but Haley's team is looking forward to Super Tuesday in March when more than a dozen states will hold voting to select who they'd like to see in a contest with Biden come November. With Haley staying in the race, seeing who ends up on the ballot for the general election will be interesting.

However, the main message right now is that no matter who you'd prefer to see as president in 2025, the need to be active in the voting process is essential to holding America together.