President Donald Trump To Face Federal Charges

The U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Donald Trump yesterday, confirming the first time a former president will face federal charges.

37 Felony Counts

Trump must now face 37 felony counts related to the alleged mishandling of over 100 classified documents, falsification of statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Trump's aide Walt Nauta also faces six counts, including obstruction and false statements related to the case.

This is one of the most detailed and devastating indictments in classified documents case I have ever seen. Two damning recordings, evidence he showed secret docs to people without clearances, and stunning alleged details about a brazen cover up. https://t.co/zFa1DNjOQ7 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) June 9, 2023

Violating The Espionage Act

Special counsel Jack Smith has encouraged the public to read the indictment to “understand the scope and gravity of the crimes charged.” President Trump will face a federal court in Florida next week where his legal team will combat seven charges, including violating the Espionage Act, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Nuclear Capabilities

The Justice Department says the former president kept documents containing sensitive U.S. nuclear weaponry details and other documents regarding the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country.” Moreover, Trump had White House intelligence briefing records, with some detailing U.S. and other countries' military methods.

The prosecution also alleges Trump showed off said documents to people with no security clearance, then hid certain documents from his own legal team when the prosecution subpoenaed them.

I Am an Innocent Man

Trump maintains his innocence, posting on his Truth Social platform yesterday. “I am an innocent man. The Biden Administration is totally corrupt. This is election interference & a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. Make America Great Again!!!”

Up to 100 Years in Prison

Trump could face over 100 years in prison if the maximum term for each charge is reached, though this remains unlikely. Curiously, the U.S. Constitution would allow the former president to keep campaigning for the presidency — even if found guilty and sent to prison.

Trump's Approval Grows

It remains to be seen how this affects Trump's campaign for the 2024 Presidential Election. However, his poll numbers spiked following his indictment in March after accusations from author E. Jean Carroll of sexual assault she alleges happened in the '90s.

Ironically, the New York trial aided Trump's campaign, boosting funds by $4 million in 24 hours. This spike in support followed a similar boost to Trump's approval after the FBI raided the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence.

What People on Both Sides Think

The Internet has much to say on this matter. One poster wants to know what the accused got in exchange for his actions.

The next question I have, who saw the docs, and what did Trump get in return for showing the docs, and whomever saw the docs what did they do with the info. — tellthetruth 🕯️🇺🇦🇺🇳 (@9_tellthetruth) June 9, 2023

Change The Judge

While another observer feels the judge for this case cannot be trusted.

Trump may even get 6 months probation if Cannon remains on the case. Judge Cannon should recuse herself from this case based on her ridiculously transparent and favorable rulings thusfar. — Biff Mordechai (@mordechai_biff) June 9, 2023

What's His Motivation?

This poster asks a pertinent question: why? What motivated these alleged actions in the first place?

This is the part I don't understand….



Why??



Why did he want to keep these documents? Why did he go to such lengths to hide them? What was his reason for not handing them over and lying about them?? — Ain'tMyHoNoMo (@jenilynnkacz) June 9, 2023

Who Saw These Files?

Some citizens are concerned about who may have seen these documents, namely Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un — his “self-proclaimed” loved ones.

Can't help being concerned about whether he'd shared stolen documents with his self-proclaimed loved ones, including Putin and Kim. That a US President was impeached twice, indicted twice and charged with many crimes; that January 6 happened;

1/2 — Mary Cooley (@JerseyCoolOne) June 9, 2023

Standing in The Way of Their Plans

However, not all Internet users are convinced by this. Many of Trump's supporters feel this is a DOJ hatchet job.

Trump's big sin in the eyes of the establishment is he is a man of peace and unfortunately, there is no money to be made in peace… — Patriot911 (@Patriot911News) June 10, 2023

He Messed With The Wrong People

Other Trump fans are convinced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned the former president not to mess with U.S. Intelligence, and this is the payback.

Schumer warned President Trump that he was foolish to take on the Intelligence Community.

THAT IS FRIGHTENING AND ABOUT AS UNDEMOCRATIC AS IT GETS

Now the Intelligence Community has orchestrated the false arrest of President Trump.

THIS CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO STAND pic.twitter.com/8XLYDLqxSM — TWITTY GAZETTE PAMPHLETEER 🇺🇸 (@atwitty2) June 10, 2023

MAGA Will Not Stand Down

Furthermore, many Trump followers declare that this only strengthens their allegiance to their leader. He says MAGA followers will not “wake up and give up on Trump.”

We’re six years into this.



People have to stop wondering “when will the MAGA base wake up and give up on Trump?”



It. Will. Not. Happen.



It’s now part of their fundamental identity. The question now isn’t waiting on them to snap out of it but mitigating the damage. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 10, 2023

A Weaponized DOJ

This user believes we are seeing a “weaponized DOJ,” and she will “continue to support the main evildoers attack.”