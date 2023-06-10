President Donald Trump To Face Federal Charges

Donald Trump
The U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Donald Trump yesterday, confirming the first time a former president will face federal charges.

37 Felony Counts

Trump must now face 37 felony counts related to the alleged mishandling of over 100 classified documents, falsification of statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Trump's aide Walt Nauta also faces six counts, including obstruction and false statements related to the case.

Violating The Espionage Act

Special counsel Jack Smith has encouraged the public to read the indictment to “understand the scope and gravity of the crimes charged.” President Trump will face a federal court in Florida next week where his legal team will combat seven charges, including violating the Espionage Act, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Nuclear Capabilities

The Justice Department says the former president kept documents containing sensitive U.S. nuclear weaponry details and other documents regarding the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country.” Moreover, Trump had White House intelligence briefing records, with some detailing U.S. and other countries' military methods.

The prosecution also alleges Trump showed off said documents to people with no security clearance, then hid certain documents from his own legal team when the prosecution subpoenaed them.

I Am an Innocent Man

Trump maintains his innocence, posting on his Truth Social platform yesterday. “I am an innocent man. The Biden Administration is totally corrupt. This is election interference & a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. Make America Great Again!!!”

Up to 100 Years in Prison

Trump could face over 100 years in prison if the maximum term for each charge is reached, though this remains unlikely. Curiously, the U.S. Constitution would allow the former president to keep campaigning for the presidency — even if found guilty and sent to prison.

Trump's Approval Grows

It remains to be seen how this affects Trump's campaign for the 2024 Presidential Election. However, his poll numbers spiked following his indictment in March after accusations from author E. Jean Carroll of sexual assault she alleges happened in the '90s.

Ironically, the New York trial aided Trump's campaign, boosting funds by $4 million in 24 hours. This spike in support followed a similar boost to Trump's approval after the FBI raided the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence.

What People on Both Sides Think

The Internet has much to say on this matter. One poster wants to know what the accused got in exchange for his actions.

Change The Judge

While another observer feels the judge for this case cannot be trusted.

What's His Motivation?

This poster asks a pertinent question: why? What motivated these alleged actions in the first place?

Who Saw These Files?

Some citizens are concerned about who may have seen these documents, namely Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un — his “self-proclaimed” loved ones.

Standing in The Way of Their Plans

However, not all Internet users are convinced by this. Many of Trump's supporters feel this is a DOJ hatchet job.

He Messed With The Wrong People

Other Trump fans are convinced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned the former president not to mess with U.S. Intelligence, and this is the payback.

MAGA Will Not Stand Down

Furthermore, many Trump followers declare that this only strengthens their allegiance to their leader. He says MAGA followers will not “wake up and give up on Trump.”

A Weaponized DOJ

This user believes we are seeing a “weaponized DOJ,” and she will “continue to support the main evildoers attack.”

