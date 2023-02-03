President Joe Biden Says to Ticketmaster and Other Consumer Entertainment Giants “I Knew You Were Trouble” With The Junk Fee Prevention Act

Ticketmaster ended 2022 having “Bad Blood” with Taylor Swift fans. But with a new year comes new problems, and both Congress and President Joe Biden are now looking more closely at the ticket retailer.

Eager fans awaiting the popular singer's newly announced concert last year were met with a flurry of issues when attempting to buy tickets. While Ticketmaster has attempted to blame bots, Congress wasn’t so quick to give them a pass.

Formerly seemingly “Untouchable,” Ticketmaster was grilled by Congress this week and it was punnier than Swiftie fan's “Wildest Dreams.”

But It's More Than Just About Music.

Ticketmaster is not the only consumer entertainment giant in the sector causing customers ire.

TV providers have caused an uproar of their own with fees for early termination. Travelers have reported a surge in fares as they are unable to know the cost of a flight before proceeding through the booking process. Hotels have been adding their own booking fees such as resort fees to pad costs.

These issues alerted Congress to how such entities in the entertainment spaces often operate with a lack of competition. Such behaviors amplify the cost of entertainment for the American consumer.

The President Started The White House Competition Council Meeting in Equal Pop-star-Style Fashion

You know that Ticketmaster and these consumer entertainment players can't shake off when the president steps in. President Biden opened up the White House Competition Council meeting today with the same pop-star amount of energy.

“You all ready?” he asked before dropping the mic in an announcement to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act. Swiftie fans could tell that “Karma” was on the agenda.

The proposed measure will help quell the fury of folks looking to relax. President Biden spoke about how these miscellaneous fees “can easily add hundreds of bucks to a family’s night out.” The Junk Fee Prevention Act seeks to address parents having to pay additional fees to sit with their child, curb large costs for terminating a tv or internet service and ban the shock of resort or destination fees when booking a hotel.

The Bottom Line Was Freedom

President Biden closed his introduction of the Act at the meeting noting how important it was to him stating, “The bottom line is this: It’s un-these unfair fees add up. It’s a basic question of fairness. And with the help of the folks in this room, we’re going to keep building an economy that’s fair, an economy that’s competitive, and an economy that works for everyone.”



President Biden later brought this attention to Twitter saying, “You shouldn’t have to pay an extra $50 to sit next to your child on the plane, pay a surprise “resort fee” for a hotel stay, pay $200 to terminate your cable plan, or pay huge service fees to buy concert tickets. It’s time for Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act.”

Of course, the Twitter stream is full of comments in the replies opining on the litany of other things that they would also like to add to the President's “to-do” list including addressing inflation concerns, baggage costs, medical expenses, bank overdraft fees, and more. But hey, it's a start maybe?

