White House Press Secretary Mocked for Christmas Shopping Comment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked on Twitter after suggesting that while people are Christmas shopping this year, they should do some “self-care” and get up to date on their Covid vaccines.

Holiday Self-Care

Jean-Pierre tweeted her message on Black Friday, the day that Americans typically start their holiday shopping.

Twitter users were quick to dismiss her advice, some opting to flat-out ridicule her suggestion.

As the winter months draw nearer, officials are pushing for Americans to get up to date on their Covid-19 vaccinations. Jean-Pierre was obviously going for a clever angle in getting her point across, but ultimately it fell flat.

Twitter Reacts

One user had a different sort of self-care in mind when doing his holiday shopping.

As you do your holiday shopping for friends and family, don't forget to do a little self-care for yourself and buy a firearm. — Risher (@Risher88) November 25, 2022

Another user attached a meme that they felt perfectly encompassed their opinion on the matter.

This message brought to you by your friends at Pfizer… pic.twitter.com/SRoaReveUM — James Mountain (@JamesMountain3) November 25, 2022

Yet another user used a well-known side effect of the vaccine to drive their point home.

Nothing says self love like self- inflicted myocarditis — Vero Christie (@onion_flower) November 25, 2022

This user poked fun at herself and the state of the economy…

Yes I shall buy a special something for myself with my zero dollars — Kendra Russell (@that_is_pungent) November 25, 2022

But this user quickly came through to cheer her up.

Well U got that 14 cents saving from 4th of July bbq. — Bonnie (@Bonnie48771718) November 25, 2022

This user used a play on words to express their frustration at the state of the economy.

Who can afford to do much holiday shopping for anyone, thanks to Bidenomics. — Mike Downs (@GrandpaGrumpMD) November 25, 2022

Mike is a man of few words, but his sentiment is clear.

You suck — MikeL👍🇺🇸😎🍊 (@MIKELeh6) November 25, 2022

Bill took the passive-aggressive approach to remind Jean-Pierre that inflation is still very much a thing.

But don’t buy too much or inflation will keep rising. 🙂 — Bill Belben (@tuckerbeach) November 26, 2022

This user believes their best bet is to do the opposite of what the White House advises.

I've often found the best way I can care for myself is to do the opposite of what this White House says. — The Grumpy Git (@TheGrumpyGitPA) November 25, 2022

A slippery slope fallacy, to be sure, but compelling nonetheless.

I can’t buy a special something for myself cause someone blew up the economy and everything is way over priced now and the vaccine gave me myocarditis and I’m dead. — Dakota Sherman (@DakotaSherman_) November 25, 2022

And can't forget this gem.

A spoonfuyl o' sugar from Karine “Care Bear” Jean-Pierre. — Raymond Pettibon (@RaymondPettibon) November 25, 2022

