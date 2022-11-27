White House Press Secretary Mocked for Christmas Shopping Comment

by
holiday advice MSN
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked on Twitter after suggesting that while people are Christmas shopping this year, they should do some “self-care” and get up to date on their Covid vaccines.

Holiday Self-Care

Jean-Pierre tweeted her message on Black Friday, the day that Americans typically start their holiday shopping.

Twitter users were quick to dismiss her advice, some opting to flat-out ridicule her suggestion.

As the winter months draw nearer, officials are pushing for Americans to get up to date on their Covid-19 vaccinations. Jean-Pierre was obviously going for a clever angle in getting her point across, but ultimately it fell flat.

Related: Democrats Are ‘Crime Deniers, Inflation Deniers, and Education Deniers' Says GOP Chair

Twitter Reacts

One user had a different sort of self-care in mind when doing his holiday shopping.

Another user attached a meme that they felt perfectly encompassed their opinion on the matter.

Yet another user used a well-known side effect of the vaccine to drive their point home.

Related: Joe Biden Hits Record High Approval Rating Thanks to This Surprising Demographic

This user poked fun at herself and the state of the economy…

But this user quickly came through to cheer her up.

This user used a play on words to express their frustration at the state of the economy.

Mike is a man of few words, but his sentiment is clear.

Bill took the passive-aggressive approach to remind Jean-Pierre that inflation is still very much a thing.

This user believes their best bet is to do the opposite of what the White House advises.

A slippery slope fallacy, to be sure, but compelling nonetheless.

And can't forget this gem.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

10 Accepted as Normal Things That Creep People Out Immediately