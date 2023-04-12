10 Prevalent Things People Can’t Believe We Still Deal With In 2023

It's 2023, and it's hard to believe that there are still certain things that we have to deal with. People must think that with time, some things might faze out; however, time has only proved that some things never change.

In a rapidly advancing world, these top 10 prevalent issues are among the ones people can't believe we still face.

1. Racism And Discrimination

Despite efforts to promote equality and inclusivity, racism and discrimination still exist in many forms. Whether in the workplace, in schools, or on the streets, people of different races still face discrimination daily.

It's hard to believe that people still judge others based on the color of their skin or the country they come from, as if they, by any means, determine who a person is underneath — which is what truly matters.

This racism can include everything from systemic racism in hiring and housing to racial profiling and hate crimes, and police brutality. Racism continues affecting people's lives daily, and the world needs to do better to embrace adequate development.

2. Mental Health Stigma

There is a stigma surrounding mental health issues, despite all the progress made in recent years. Many people are afraid to seek help because they fear being judged or ostracized.

Someone says, “It's unbelievable that in 2023, there is still a stigma surrounding mental health. It's time for society to realize that mental illness is a real and serious issue that affects many people.”

It is about time the world treated mental health as any other health issue and provided more resources and support for those who need it.

3. Firearm Violence

Firearm violence continues to be a significant problem in many countries, with mass shootings and other incidents occurring frequently. Despite all the tragedies in recent years, some folks in power refuse to take action to prevent further incidents.

Shockingly, this is still a prevalent issue in 2023, especially as it is a massive threat to our loved ones and us.

4. Traffic Congestion

Even with the advancements in technology and transportation, traffic congestion remains a significant issue in many cities worldwide. It's frustrating to sit in traffic for hours on end, especially when no clear solutions are in sight.

A contributor says, “I can't believe we still haven't figured out how to efficiently transport people in and out of major cities without everyone having to drive themselves crazy.”

And believe me, traffic jams can drive you crazy.

5. Gender Inequality

It's alarming and unprogressive to learn that despite all strides made in recent years toward women's rights and gender equality, women still face discrimination in many areas of life, from the workplace to the home.

The world still has a long way to go. Some employers pay women less than men for the same work. Women are underrepresented in politics and leadership roles and are often subject to harassment and violence.

6. Income Inequality

The gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen, with the wealthiest 1% holding more wealth than the rest of the world combined. This inequality can lead to other issues, such as increased poverty, lack of access to education and healthcare, and more.

Most conclude that the fact the rich keep getting richer while the poor keep getting poorer is ridiculous. Isn't it?

As a society, we need to bridge this gap and provide more opportunities for everyone.

7. Political Polarization

Political polarization and divisiveness continue to plague many countries, with people often unwilling to engage in civil discourse or find common ground. It leads to division in society. It also makes people unable to have productive conversations and find solutions together.

8. Political Corruption

Corruption continues to be a prevalent issue in many countries around the world.

Folks think it's frustrating, and politicians must put their constituents first. More transparency and accountability in the governing systems worldwide for a better, inhabitable space can help them in their political and personal pursuits.

9. Healthcare Costs

Rising healthcare cost is an issue that affects many people around the world. These costs can be expensive for many people, making it difficult to access necessary medical treatment.

It can lead to serious health consequences and financial strain. No one should have to go bankrupt because of medical bills, right? It needs to be more affordable and accessible for everyone.

10. Climate Change Denial

People may deny it or claim negligence all they want. Still, climate change is a growing concern, and it threatens everyone, not only “climate warriors”.

Despite overwhelming evidence and scientific consensus, some still deny the reality of climate change.

Rising temperatures, natural disasters, and other environmental issues are all signs of the impact of climate change. Urgent actions need to be taken before it's too late.

By acknowledging these issues and working towards finding solutions, we can create a better future for ourselves and generations to come.

