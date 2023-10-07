Investing in Your Well-Being: 13 Ways To Prevent Burnout and Work Smarter

Some days, we can't get around to doing much, no matter how hard we try. We feel frustrated because, due to our productivity levels, we can't achieve set goals. And if you find yourself in such a position, you're not alone. Fortunately, there are things you can invest in to help prevent burnout.

1. A Good Pen and Fresh Notebook

Nothing beats the good old traditional methods. According to experts, this traditional method of learning and recording has a lot of advantages when it comes to productivity. It improves memory and builds imagination.

2. Grammarly

Grammarly has proven an effective tool for writers and college students working on research papers and for everyone. It helps polish your text and provide structure to your written thoughts, saving you lots of time on editing.

3. Outsourcing

Outsourcing doesn't make you lazy. It only means you're selective on what you allow to take up your time and helps you achieve more. Of course, you need to be making some extra spending money to outsource cooking, cleaning, and laundry, but if you can afford it, it's worth it.

4. Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Many users commented that noise-canceling headphones significantly boosted their productivity levels. If you're focusing on something, it blocks out the noise, and if you're listening to music or a podcast, you can focus more on what's in your ears.

5. A Quality Laptop

Having a reliable and powerful laptop can help you be more productive and maximize your output, especially if you often have to work out of the office.

6. Blue Light Frames

Blue light can be eliminated by up to 90 percent, significantly reducing eye fatigue, blurriness, dryness, and premature aging. You'll sleep better and deeper at night with less blue light.

7. Laptop Table

A good laptop table is just as meaningful as a good laptop. It will prevent neck pain, and less pain equals more productivity.

8. Productivity Journal

Keeping ideas in your head is great, but when you write them down, you actually materialize them and can act upon them rather than just living through what life throws at you. Plus, looking back at your accomplishments will offer you a significant mood boost in times of stress.

9. An Organizer Pouch

An organizer pouch is a great place to keep writing utensils, necessary cables, tech bits and bobs, and a few medications for when you need them. No more fumbling for your favorite pen!

10. An Extra Monitor

Get in here, tech geeks. Working on the laptop is great for mobility, but coding and building UIs on a bigger monitor is a game-changer. You'll save your eyesight and be able to look at numerous lines of code at once. You get to enjoy a bigger screen if you're not a techy. Yay!

11. Meditation Apps

As you try to hit those goals, remember how important sleep and quality rest are to your well-being. Apps like Whoop and Calm help you unwind at the end of the night to get a full night of sleep.

12. YouTube Premium Subscription

My college mates often joke that they learn more on YouTube than in classrooms. You can learn anything on YouTube; getting rid of annoying ads will keep you focused.

13. Use a Calendar

Using a digital or analog calendar will help you complete everything you need to get done on time and ahead of schedule. Google and Microsoft Outlook are both free online calendar options. Notion and Evernote are also good tools, though you need to pay to use them.