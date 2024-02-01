The Price of This Kitchen Staple Is Finally Falling Thanks to Green Fuel

If ever there was a time to be thankful for green fuel, that time is now.

According to new reports, meat prices are due to see a significant drop, thanks to innovations in green energy.

Jet Fuel and Soy Beans

To help combat carbon emissions, jet fuel and diesel manufacturers have started to make this energy source out of soybeans. This process has two deciding factors: it helps cut US emissions and creates a mountain of leftover soy meal.

This soy meal, a rich source of crude protein, can be used for other purposes, like animal feed. With a 46-47% protein content, soy meal offers an excellent option for livestock farmers who need protein sources to feed their animals.

Meat Packers and Soy Energy

98% of soy meal is a central component in producing animal feed for poultry like chickens and turkeys and other ruminant livestock like sheep and cattle. Because soy meal is the leftover byproduct of jet fuel production, it's a complete protein source as it contains essential amino acids that other livestock feed may lack.

Thanks to the vast amounts of soy meal left after jet fuel rendering, farmers can feed their animals much more cheaply than traditional feed.

Processing Takes Time

This cost savings will eventually reach the market, although it will take time.

“It's still going to take them a while to work that through the cost of goods to what the consumer sees or even to the wholesale channel,” said Brian Earnest, lead protein industry analyst at CoBank.

Production Cost and Savings

While food costs don't affect overall inflation rates, meat inflation has been particularly stubborn when receding over the last couple of years. In 2020, retail chicken prices averaged less than $3 a pound. By September 2022, they were up to $4.75 per pound.

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) lists the average price of direct-to-consumer retail for chicken anywhere from $2.39 to $7.99 a pound, depending on which part of the chicken you purchase and where you live.

Trickle Down Effect

While soy meal will provide cheaper feed for livestock farmers, seeing the savings at the grocery store may take a while. The lower prices are likely to first show up as buy-one-get-one sales. Earnest said, “That promotional activity will ramp up this year.”

Because more than 50% of the cost of meat occurs after the animal has left the farm, there's a lot to consider when determining the retail price of meat and other animal-based products like milk, eggs, cheese, and butter.

So, while soy meal feed production will undoubtedly help meat prices drop, it may be more in sales for a while before we see prices per pound decrease considerably.