Catholic Priest Apologizes for Smashing “Evil” Halloween Pumpkins

Father Jaromir Smejkal, a parish priest at the Roman Catholic Church of St. John the Baptist, strolled through a park in Kurdejov in the South Moravian region and smashed rows of Halloween pumpkins. Father Smejkal said he saw evil inscriptions carved into the orange faces.
Why Did He Do It?
As reported by BBC News, Father Jaromir Smejkal committed vandalism as a testament to his faith and duty to protect his community.
Following a service on a Sunday night, he walked out into the front of the church and spotted numerous pumpkins lying around the church grounds, each decorated with faces and designs he believed alluded to Satan. The father thought he was respecting God by destroying these “Satanic” images.
“I acted according to my faith and duty to be a father and protector of the children entrusted to me and removed these symbols,” said Father Smejkal.
Due to his faith, he believes that society's current celebration of Halloween celebrates demonic spirits which offsets the celebration of the Catholic All Souls' Day.
Why Were the Pumpkins at the Church?
A local organization within the Kurdejov community opened a carving station for kids to celebrate fall spirit and the international holiday — Halloween.
What Happened Next?
Smejkal learned that the pumpkin carvings were products of excited children celebrating Halloween and their artistic feats. Smejkal profusely apologized.
He reiterated that he did not want to harm or hurt anyone's feelings, but guard his people. When he realized what he had destroyed, he backed his case up with a statement, “But try to remember that my duty as a figure of authority and a priest is to protect children and families from hidden evil.”