From Hit to Halt: Prime Series Pulled Amid Writers’ Strike

The writers and actors of Hollywood going on strike has put multiple shows and films on hold for the foreseeable future. Many companies have decided to halt or outright scheduled entertainment. Prime Video has done that with A League of Their Own and The Peripheral.

Both Shows Were Renewed for Season 2

Both shows premiered last year on Prime Video but won't return for a second season because Hollywood writers and actors are on strike. Amazon has yet to comment on the cancellation of either show, but Variety reports the strikes are to blame. This news is shocking since both shows were set to return for another season.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral, based on the novel of the same name, takes place in a future greatly affected by advanced technology. Moretz plays Flynne, a woman who discovers something about an alternate reality. The show was renewed for season 2 before the strikes even started.

A League of Their Own, based on the 1992 film of the same name, focuses on a group of women who dream of playing baseball while dealing with themes of gender and race. It was set to have a second season consisting of four episodes. Even if the strikes were to end soon, season 2 wouldn't start filming until 2025, three years after its first season.

How Production Companies Use Cancellation as a Strike Tactic

The ongoing strikes have also led to the cancellation of Apple's Metropolis series. The show had been in development for years for Apple TV+ and was going to be helmed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Apple ended up canceling its adaptation of the 1927 film due to rising production costs while also blaming the writer's strike.

“Push costs and uncertainty related to the ongoing strike led to this difficult decision,” a studio rep told Deadline.

One Twitter user points out how this is a tactic used by studios trying to end the strike:

Amazon’s excuse is that since they can’t finish #ALOTO to come out in 2024 because of strikes, they’d have to push it to 2025, which is jam packed on the schedule, so they just HAD to cancel it.



…What do they think is going to happen with the shows they have planned for 2025? — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 19, 2023

Should the writer's strike continue even longer, we'll probably see even more shows canceled as a strike tactic from the studios.