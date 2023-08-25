The Ultimate Itinerary for Visiting Prince Edward Island for Anne of Green Gables Fans

When author Lucy Maude Montgomery published her novel in 1908 about an orphan girl growing up on Prince Edward Island, she could not have imagined the worldwide phenomena she was about to create. Over a hundred years later, the Anne of Green Gables fandom continues growing, delighting people everywhere.

How To Visit Prince Edward Island for Anne of Green Gables Fans

One of the magical things about this series of books is that they're set in the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island (PEI). L. M. Montgomery summed up PEI nicely when she said, “You never know what peace is until you walk on the shores or in the fields or along the winding red roads of Prince Edward Island in a summer twilight when the dew is falling, and the old stars are peeping out, and the sea keeps its mighty tryst with the little land it loves. You find your soul, then. You realize that youth is not a vanished thing but something that dwells forever in the heart.” And if you choose to visit, following Montgomery's footsteps, you'll agree with her wholeheartedly.

Ever since reading the novels and watching the Sullivan mini-series in the '80s, visiting the island had been a dream of mine. When I finally had the opportunity, I chose to go solo and create my own itinerary incorporating every possible Anne element into my five days there.

It's important to note that many things shut down during the fall and winter, so plan your visit between June and September. If you remember those scenes in the Sullivan flick of Anne wading through several feet of snow, this is why things close!

Cavendish and Surrounding Areas

This picturesque area of Prince Edward Island is where most Anne of Green Gables sites are situated. You can either stay in the capital of Charlottetown and drive here – it takes about 40 minutes – or remain in the Cavendish area for a few days, explore everything related to Anne, and head back to Charlottetown for the remainder of your trip. I'd recommend at least two or three full days to explore this area at leisure.

Green Gables Heritage Place

This is the trip's highlight and probably one of the places you'll photograph the most. The author's cousins initially owned the 19th-century farmhouse, which the Canadian government eventually purchased as a historic home. By the 80s, it was refurbished to resemble Green Gables as depicted in the novels. All the rooms are furnished exactly like an old-fashioned farmhouse, and it's easy to imagine Anne here while she's “in the depths of despair” or studying for exams, or inviting Diana to tea and accidentally getting her drunk on Raspberry cordial.

Several walking paths around the property give inspiration for “kindred spirits,” including the Haunted Woods Trail and Lover's Lane. The former trail passes by the Cavendish Cemetery, where Montgomery is buried.

New London Lighthouse

PEI is littered with picturesque and beautifully preserved historic lighthouses. This one, in particular, features in the Sullivan adaptations of the series and is located about a 20-minute drive from Green Gables Heritage Place and 8 minutes from your next stop. After taking in the view, stop for lunch at one of the nearby eateries before continuing to the museum.

Anne of Green Gables Museum

I had these two places confused when I first read about them and thought they were one in the same place. This farmhouse belonged to the author's aunt and uncle. There are plenty of artifacts here for infatuated fans. Montgomery was married in the parlor, and the organ and furnishing are still there, the blue chest that features in her Story Girl novel, the “enchanted bookcase” from the Anne series, and some of her hand-developed photographs.

When you've explored the house from top to bottom, you can take the horse-drawn “Matthew's Carriage Ride” and take in the view, including the “Lake of Shining Waters.”

Lucy Maude Montgomery's Birthplace

This is an easy 40-minute drive from Charlottetown to Lucy Maude Montgomery's Birthplace in New London. This beautifully preserved house has furniture belonging to the Montgomery family and a replica of Montgomery's wedding dress on display. It's easy to imagine you've stepped into Anne's world when you walk through the house.

Blue Winds Tea Room

The owners of this quaint eatery are dedicated Montgomery fans. If Anne and Diana were in charge of setting up a tea room, this would be how it is set. Menu items include old-fashioned baked goods, sandwiches, and tea.

Dalvay by The Sea

Dalvay by the Sea is a historic hotel that overlooks the Dalvay Sea and is still in use today. This beautiful property masqueraded as The White Sands Hotel in Sullivan's adaption of the series. You can stay here or visit it while touring the countryside.

Charlottetown

The first thing you realize on arrival is that the island is tiny. I was not too fond of the idea of moving hotels every few days, so I chose to make Charlottetown my home base, rent a car, and drive to the various attractions. It was my first time driving on the right side of the road, so the relatively quiet roads were perfect for that. I stayed in a pretty little Bed and Breakfast just outside the main shopping strip and a short walk to the picturesque Hillsborough River.

There are two gift shops in Charlottetown dedicated to all things Anne-related. You can buy Raspberry cordial, copies of the adaptions on DVDs, Anne coffee mugs, and Marilla's rosebud tea set, amongst a wealth of paraphernalia.

Theatre Performances

For those who like musicals, two Anne-related performances occur regularly in Charlottetown. The Confederation Centre of the Arts hosts the production of Anne of Green Gables, the Musical. The show ran annually for over fifty years, from 1965 to 2019, gaining a spot in the Guinness World Record for the longest-running annual musical theatre production. It is set to return in the summer of 2024.

Anne and Gilbert, the Musical plays at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall. The story focuses on the romance between the couple, especially in the book sequels and Sullivan's Anne of Avonlea.

Orwell Corner Historic Village

You may have seen mention of Avonlea Village, a replica village purposely built in relation to Anne of Green Gables. It has gift shops and restaurants but honestly feels like a tourist trap. If you really want to experience life during the late 19th Century on PEI and understand what life was like for Montgomery and her characters, this is the place to visit instead of the Avonlea Village. It's a 25-minute drive east of Charlottetown.