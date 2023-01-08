Prince Harry’s Memoir “Spare” Sparks Controversy

Prince Harry's memoir “Spare” is yet to release, but accusations and interview clips — one, where he reflects on Princess Diana's funeral — have made the internet, stirring wild waves. The book reportedly uncovers a lot about the British royal family, including his close relationships and time in Afghanistan — both sensitive subjects that drew a lot of public opinion.

While some have accused Prince Harry of “shooting his own foot” with outrageous claims, particularly concerning the Taliban, it has only piqued the curiosity of many others, who have led to a huge surge in book sales.

They cut Harry off financially to try to break him and force him to submit. Harry rolled up his sleeves and went to work instead. His book, netflix documentary, podcast, and his other business ventures are going to bring him great income. I love that for him. #SparebyPrinceHarry — KaliaStarr (@Kalia0811) January 6, 2023

I’m from U.K. even when people are saying negative about Harry and Megan I hold the line. There is something about these two. The way the media and others have gone at them. I can’t wait to read the book. — karen (@karen48400207) January 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's daring feat with “Spare” may likely result in grim repercussions for him — or not, considering his stance on associating with the royal family.

You know you’re going to have your Royal Titles stripped away when Pa writes you entirely out of his Coronation!👑😱🤣👇#ItsGameOverForTheCoronation#SparebyPrinceHarry #SpareUsHarry#2ndRowBehind2Candles pic.twitter.com/7jEMF2Wi7I — 💫𝗦𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗲💫 (@SophieCaligirl) January 7, 2023

According to user @twitchykee, Prince Harry has the upper hand now: If they try to blackmail him into silence, he has unveiled areas of his life that haven't already been public domain, and so, they have nothing to leverage over him.

Harry’s strategy: I will proclaim all my failings to the world and thus your threats to do so have no hold!! If I tell on myself, anyone else who does so lacks real power, as the sting has already happened. He pierced the veil so no one else could. #spare #SparebyPrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/KroJprAytq — twitchy (@twitchykee) January 6, 2023

And more than a couple times, fans have cited celebrities, including Beyoncé and Tyler Perry, showing support for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Tyler Perry called it for what it was…ABUSE. Harry and Meghan were being abused by the royal family. Charles held the purse strings. Now we know William inflicted mental AND physical abuse. #HarryAndMeghanNetflix #SparebyPrinceHarry #Spare #SpareCountDown pic.twitter.com/X3yfCUlQJj — Diva Zavid (@signed_km) January 5, 2023

“I saw my mother be abused for years. I saw the symptoms, I knew what it was like,” Tyler Perry says in the above video. “…And for both of them to have the wherewithal to say, ‘I don't give a d**m if it's the palace, I'm out of here,' I applauded them for that.”

Despite the immense support and general anticipation, some people have also taken to Twitter to express disgust. User @DominicFarrell references Prince Harry attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, then shows contempt for his personnel.

It’s hard to believe Harry went here. He lacks moral courage, fibre, and is loyal only to money. He has betrayed his family and country. A modern day Judas Iscariot. It will not end well for him. A very dislikable, weak, manipulated, unintelligent person #SparebyPrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/6kTf9WUwBL — Dominic Farrell (@DominicFarrell) January 5, 2023

Harry has raised his security risk to SEVERE. This includes his family. Extremely foolish and naive admission about Afghanistan. This book is a personal disaster #PrinceHarryMemoir #Spare — Dominic Farrell (@DominicFarrell) January 5, 2023

For decades, tabloids and British media have shaped the news around the British royal family and Prince Harry, in particular. But based on accounts, “Spare” takes readers on an 38-year-old intimate journey on becoming — Harry's first broad-gauged rumination on his life. While it accidentally went on sale in Spain, the rest of the world appears to eagerly await the unearthing memoir, which debuts on Jan. 10.

This article was written and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.