Prince Harry’s Memoir Leaks, Sparks Controversy

The world can't get enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Although Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir “Spare” isn't slated for official release until January 10, that hasn't stopped part of the book from being leaked early. Many news outlets have obtained Spanish versions of the memoir and are currently translating it – and leaking many interesting aspects of it to the public.

BBC has described the memoir as containing “sensational claims,” as Prince Harry tells all, discussing topics such as fights he's had with Prince William, losing his virginity, and his experimenting with drugs as a teenager.

Twitter has had a field day with these revelations, as millions of users have rushed to the social media site to give their opinions on the latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending drama surrounding Harry and Meghan.

User PrisonPlanet points out a possible double standard – and judging by the number of likes this tweet has received, it seems that many people agree:

Prince Harry, who constantly complains about the press invading his privacy, releases a book giving details about how he shagged some woman behind a pub, his drug taking, physical fights with his brother, and what his penis looks like. 🥴 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2023

Other users, like PeterWMurphy1, argue that Prince Harry has done nothing but defend himself and his wife against the media and the royal family:

Royal commentators now angrily condemning Prince Harry. Harry has simply defended his wife against vile racism and cruel abuse from both the Royal family and the UK tabloid media. These two institutions are working together to destroy his reputation. #SparebyPrinceHarry — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) January 5, 2023

This user confesses that Prince Harry is “a better person” than she is, because she wouldn't have the strength to stay quiet for so long:

With the amount of emotional abuse Prince Harry endured throughout his life, the fact he's only speaking out about it now is a testament to how much he loves his family & wanted to protect them. He's a better person than me because I would not have kept quiet. #SparebyPrinceHarry — Noelle Devoe (@Noelle_CD) January 5, 2023

This Twitter user brings up the fact that many people feel like Prince Harry shouldn't have aired his “dirty laundry” with Prince William in the memoir:

Pay attention to the people who excuse Prince William's physical assault of Prince Harry and insist it should have been kept private. They are the abusers amongst us. If not the abusers, they are the silent enablers. — Mire Marke (@MireMarke) January 5, 2023

In a tweet that has gotten an extremely large amount of support, this user doesn't hold back when explaining how he feels about Prince Harry:

Prince Harry is a low-grade, dim, money-grubbing disgrace. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2023

User StellaParton regards Prince Harry as “the real victim” throughout this entire saga.

You know what has bothered me the most about the Prince Harry story, it’s how his own family chose to make him the scapegoat for all their improprieties and expected him to take it for the rest of his life. Shame on all of them and the British Press. He is the real victim here. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) January 6, 2023

User SamanthaTaghoy agrees with the sentiment that Meghan is “difficult, rude, and abrasive” – and it seems like many on Twitter agree as well.

Prince Harry claims that Prince William called Meghan Markle “difficult, rude, and abrasive”.



I mean… he’s not wrong. — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) January 5, 2023

This sarcastic tweet has gotten a huge number of likes since it was posted since yesterday:

Prince Harry is becoming the most annoying woman on the internet. — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) January 5, 2023

Finally, this user is simply lamenting the fact that no matter where he turns, there seems to always be a bevy of information and gossip about Prince Harry and the royal family to deal with:

The amount of information I’ve learned about Prince Harry and the royal family today is immense and entirely against my will. — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) January 6, 2023

