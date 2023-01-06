Prince Harry’s Memoir Leaks, Sparks Controversy

by
prince harry SS MSN
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

The world can't get enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Although Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir “Spare” isn't slated for official release until January 10, that hasn't stopped part of the book from being leaked early. Many news outlets have obtained Spanish versions of the memoir and are currently translating it – and leaking many interesting aspects of it to the public.

BBC has described the memoir as containing “sensational claims,” as Prince Harry tells all, discussing topics such as fights he's had with Prince William, losing his virginity, and his experimenting with drugs as a teenager.

Twitter has had a field day with these revelations, as millions of users have rushed to the social media site to give their opinions on the latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending drama surrounding Harry and Meghan.

User PrisonPlanet points out a possible double standard – and judging by the number of likes this tweet has received, it seems that many people agree:

Other users, like PeterWMurphy1, argue that Prince Harry has done nothing but defend himself and his wife against the media and the royal family:

This user confesses that Prince Harry is “a better person” than she is, because she wouldn't have the strength to stay quiet for so long:

This Twitter user brings up the fact that many people feel like Prince Harry shouldn't have aired his “dirty laundry” with Prince William in the memoir:

In a tweet that has gotten an extremely large amount of support, this user doesn't hold back when explaining how he feels about Prince Harry:

User StellaParton regards Prince Harry as “the real victim” throughout this entire saga.

User SamanthaTaghoy agrees with the sentiment that Meghan is “difficult, rude, and abrasive” – and it seems like many on Twitter agree as well.

This sarcastic tweet has gotten a huge number of likes since it was posted since yesterday:

Finally, this user is simply lamenting the fact that no matter where he turns, there seems to always be a bevy of information and gossip about Prince Harry and the royal family to deal with:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Gianluca Vialli, Former Italy and Chelsea Striker, Dies at 58 