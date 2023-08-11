​​Princess Cruises Ups Its Game in The Multigenerational Market With The Sun Princess

Welcome aboard, fellow travelers! Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey as we share the brand new ship from Princess Cruises. The Sun Princess is Princess Cruises' newest ship debuting in 2024. In the realm of maritime innovation, where cutting-edge technology meets sheer elegance, this new ship from Princess is about to set sail.

Brace yourselves as we introduce the secrets of the newest jewel coming to the cruise industry — a magnificent, state-of-the-art ship that is set to redefine the essence of multigenerational family cruising.

This is everything you need to know about what this maritime marvel, the Sun Princess, has that will take your next family cruising experience to new heights.

Everything You Need To Know About The Sun Prince, Princess Cruises Newest Multigenerational Sphere Class Ship

The Sun Princess belongs to Princess Cruises' newest class, the Sphere class. She will be the first ship in this new and exciting category, followed by Star Princess in 2025.

With a gross tonnage of 175,500 tons and a capacity to accommodate 4,300 passengers, the Sun Princess will hold the title of the largest vessel in the Princess fleet. That's 640 passengers more than her predecessor Discovery Princess.

As with all Princess Cruise Ships, passengers can indulge in spa and fitness center relaxation, late-night movies under the stars, enjoy swimming in pools or hot tubs, try their luck at the casino, and catch captivating shows in the new and exciting Princess Arena theater entertainment area. The Sun Princess still will have all of the old favorite activities onboard, such as dance classes, water slides, and a video game arcade, but with much more.

Sun Princess also offers a choice of itineraries with the opportunity to embark on exciting adventures and shore excursions in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.

Step into the future as we explore this brand-new technical ship's remarkable features. Sun Princess is poised to become a legend in its own right and has the potential to rival Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line's ships. Welcome to the dawn of a new era in cruising!

Suite Areas on Its Sphere Class Ships

Sphere Class Ships define a new era for the cruise line, which has pushed the boundaries with innovative features and design. This is the first time any Princess ship will feature a dedicated suite area offering the luxury ship within a ship feeling, split into two areas, choosing either the Reserve or Signature Collection.

These Luxury dedicated suite areas on Sphere class ships include:

The Reserve Collection

Offering junior suites in premium locations, a dedicated cabana deck area, and access to a private restaurant and bar for Reserve Collection cruisers. Thus offering a more intimate cruise experience that families traveling together can enjoy.

Signature Collection

This further elevates the luxury experience. Guests staying in the Signature Collection suites have access to a private lounge, restaurant, and pool deck just for Signature Collection guests, with larger suites for cruising families.

These luxury suites also include:

Complimentary laundry and professional cleaning services

Complimentary dinner at a specialty restaurant on embarkation evening

Priority reservations for specialty restaurants and shore excursions

Dining on Sun Princess

As well as a dedicated dining suite, guests can delight in culinary experiences at various restaurants. These include the opulent main dining room reaching over three stories and serving all types of food, from vegetarian to seafood. Or try specialty dining such as the Crown Grill steak house, Sabatini's Italian with delicious pizza and pasta dishes, and colossal ice cream desserts and cocktails.

The World Fresh Marketplace Has Been Moved

Another big change is that the World Fresh Market Place has been moved to deck nine. This may seem minor, but it is a stroke of genius for traveling families, thus making ad-hoc dining more accessible for families. There will still be plenty of opportunities to dine and grab snacks on the top decks while keeping the buffet slightly calmer during busy times.

More Pool Areas

Unlike other Princess Cruise Ships, Sphere class ships boast more pool space with a wake view infinity pool and bar aft of the ship. The sea view terrace at the forward and central dome area offers a pool that you can enjoy during the day and a stage nighttime shows under the stars.

If that's not enough, the Lotus Spa has extended to two stories, and the Sanctuary adult-only area is also available to pre-book while your children can enjoy the kids' clubs.

So whether you book an inside cabin, balcony cabin, or suite, you will be spoiled for choice regarding relaxation.

What's New for Families on Sun Princess

All of the above innovations take Princess Cruise Line to a new level. However, they have also revealed the most exciting youth program and family activity zone ever featured on a Princess Cruises ship.

If you are booking a family cruise, check out the all-new Park19. It will debut onboard Sun Princess when this Sphere Class vessel launches in February 2024. Park19 will be located on the top decks of Sun Princess, which are decks 19, 20, and 21. It features nine activities to enjoy in a new multi-generational space designed with the whole family in mind.

“Park19, as the name suggests, is a new immersive space created for all our guests; this includes activities to bring together multi-generational families. Whether booking a voyage as part of family celebrations or just time to relax and explore with the family. Set in a location with spectacular ocean views and fun outdoor activities for all, the new area was tailored based on guest feedback for more family and group activities spaces,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Sea Breeze

The Sea Breeze is the first roll glider on a cruise ship. It takes guests high above sea levels to enjoy panoramic views of the ocean and breathtaking views of ports of call, such as the Windmills of Mykonos, Mount Vesuvius in Pompeii, or the Caribbean Island of Turks and Caicos.

Guests are seated for an ariel view around the deck overlooking the seas and surrounding ports in this paraglide-style experience.

Coastal Climb

Guests ascend from decks 19 to 20 through obstacles on this climbing structure. Once at the top, guests can take in the gorgeous views before sliding back down to the bottom.

The Lookout

At the top of Coastal Climb, adventurers make their way to The Lookout. This open-air observation deck allows guests to take in stunning 360º views from the highest point available on Sun Princess.

The Net

Suppose you want something more physical. The Net allows guests to climb above deck 19 and take a challenging trek across unstable bridges, a z-shaped balance beam, and climb cargo nets.

Infinite Horizon

Leaning tilt walls in Infinite Horizon, cantilevered over the side of the ship, allow guests who love heights to peer out from deck 19 and look down to deck nine and beyond.

Hammock Area

Another first for Princess, relaxing hammocks allow Park19 visitors to take a break from exploring to hang out with family and friends.

Splash Zone

A whimsical splash area with pop jets and a beautiful water sculpture offers a refreshing and relaxing area to chill out.

Recreational Court

From ping pong, shuffleboard, Xponential fitness classes, and morning meditation, a rotation of sports and wellness options will be offered to guests in this multifunction sports court.

Jogging Track

A refreshing open-air track allows guests to walk, jog or run at their own leisure and pace. One mile equals 6.7 times around the track.

Kids and Teen Clubs on The Sun Princess

Additional family-centric offerings onboard Sun Princess are found in the Youth & Teen Centres located on decks six and seven. This is where activities and age-appropriate areas abound for all younger guests ages six months to 17 years.

These complimentary areas include:

Firefly Park

The youngest Princess guests can enjoy an imaginative space on deck six that invites children ages six months to seven to play and have fun with their families.

Not only is this family center the place to play together, but parents can drop kids off at a kids club with programming. These include all types of games, art and craft fun, and theme parties.

Firefly Park also invites families with babies and toddlers, ages six months to three years, to play and engage their senses with a dedicated play area. The Sun Princess also offers after-hours group babysitting for children. The babysitting is available from 10 pm – 1 am for $5 per hour for ages three to 12 years.

Neon Grove (Tweens) and The Underground (Teens)

Teenagers are not forgotten on the Sun Princess! On deck seven, two separate areas offer cool spaces for tweens and teens to hang out and socialize with new friends. Both feature colorful funky spaces with comfy sofas and chairs for lounging.

The older kids will love video gaming here with PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles. They can also play air hockey, football, and skeeball.

The program activities for the teens and tweens include friendly competitions, scavenger hunts, movie nights, and dance parties. Children can participate in friendly talent shows and competitions as well.

The kids on Princess ships, such as Sun Princess, can stay connected and have fun onboard via the OceanCompass shipmate locator. This also has a chat feature to keep in touch with friends making it easy to share their experiences by posting photos and videos on social media via MedallionNet WiFi.

Enjoy Your Family Vacation with Princess Cruises

In conclusion, Princess Cruises has made significant strides in targeting the multigenerational cruise market by introducing the Sun Princess.

This new addition demonstrates their commitment to providing exceptional experiences for travelers of all ages. By catering to different generations' diverse needs and preferences, Princess Cruises can create memorable and enjoyable vacations for families and groups spanning multiple age groups.

The Sun Princess offers a range of amenities and activities that appeal to both young and old, ensuring that everyone on board can find something to enjoy. With this strategic move, Princess Cruises solidifies its position as a leading player in the cruise industry, attracting a wider audience and reinforcing its reputation for providing high-quality and inclusive travel experiences.