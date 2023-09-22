Princess Diana’s Brilliant Car Trick Kept The Paparazzi From Capturing Immodest Photos

Princess Diana was a gem that we all knew and loved. She was often called “people's princess” because she captured millions' hearts with grace and classiness. Because of her popularity, her life was constantly under the microscope as the paparazzi strained to catch her as often as possible. They were infatuated with her every move, and she had to learn how to deal with the fame in her typically classy fashion.

One brilliant secret she had up her sleeve was to use her handbag as a shield when stepping out of her car, and here's how she did it.

The Clever Car Exit Trick

One of Princess Diana's signature moves was her unique way of exiting a car. When stepping out of a vehicle, if she was wearing a particularly revealing outfit, she would use her handbag to shield her cleavage as she exited the car.

This way, she could smile and wave to the paparazzi and acknowledge their love without giving them more of a show than they were looking for. The trick was simple and allowed her to maintain her modest poise without being obvious. And it also shielded cameras from capturing more than she wanted them to see.

A Paparazzi Favorite

Princess Diana's real name was Diana Frances Spencer, and she was a much-loved favorite all over the world. In fact, her fairy-tale wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 was watched by millions as she stepped into her role in the royal family.

She had a heart for charitable causes, and that made the public love her even more. Because of this, she had a complex relationship with the paparazzi. They documented her life well because they loved her, but sometimes, her privacy was violated in their endeavors.

So, she took matters into her own hands, using tricks like this handbag move to make sure that those private things stayed private so that she could be gracious and loving to those who came to admire her grace and beauty.