10 Fun Princess Leia Gold Bikini Facts With Stunning Photos

We have four words for you: Princess Leia Gold Bikini. Also known as Slave Leia, it is Carrie Fisher's costume in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983). It's an iconic look that shows Princess Leia Organa as a vulnerable woman and sci-fi sex symbol vs. the bad-ss member of the Rebel Alliance she is.
It was controversial then, and it is still discussed today. Nonetheless, the Princess Leia gold bikini is one of the most duplicated ensembles in cinematic history. Leia cosplay is a significant vibe at Comic Cons across the United States. Several other celebrities have donned the famous slave costume. Here are ten interesting facts about the gold bikini.
Designing the Bikini Princess Costume Fact #1
- Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.
Costume designers Aggie Guerard Rodgers and Nilo Rodis-Jamero Rodgers created the iconic look. Rodgers says the inspiration for Leia's slave outfit came from the Egyptian Queen artwork of Frank Frazetta, who had an affinity for the female form. In addition, the designers molded Carrie Fisher's torso for a custom fit.
Several versions of the bikini were crafted to accommodate different scenes in the film, including a bronze bra sculpted by Richard Miller. The design initially included a 25-foot fabric train but was ultimately not plausible. Due to wardrobe malfunctions with the costume, they assigned someone to ensure Fisher wasn't exposed anywhere between takes.
Wearing Leia's Bikini Fact #2
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Carrie Fisher has repeatedly gone on record about Princess Leia's bikini being highly uncomfortable and not something she picked to wear. Despite her hatred of the metal bikini, her complaints allegedly led to its creation. Fisher vocalized that the costumes she wore in A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back were boring and that no one could tell she was a woman in them.
Fisher described the material, “It was like steel, not steel, but hard plastic, and if you stood behind me, you could see straight to Florida. You'll have to ask Boba Fett about that.” Additionally, she expressed the metal bikini is “What supermodels will eventually wear in the seventh ring of hell.”
Carrie Fisher and Her Stuntdouble Fact #3
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Carrie Fisher had an incredible stunt double in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983). Fisher and her stuntwoman Tracey Eddon wore a rubber version of the bikini for comfort during action scenes. Eddon also wore a rubber replica of C-3PO for the tumble off of the sail barge.
Rehearsing the Jabba the Hutt Scenes in Star Wars Fact #4
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
In Return of the Jedi, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) attempt to save Princess Leia from Jabba the Hutt. He is a giant slug-like alien gangster who has taken her prisoner and forced her to wear the “stupid outfit.”
Carrie Fisher admitted in an interview with Fresh Air, “When we first rehearsed it, Hans and Luke are brought in front of Jabba. They talk to Jabba, Jabba talks to Harrison and Mark, and then they're led off. They never say, ‘Hey, how are you?' So as they were being led off, I said, in the rehearsal, ‘Don't worry about me! I'll be fine! Seriously!' Which I thought they should've kept in there.”
George Lucas and Princess Leia Fact #5
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Fisher continued, “It was like, ‘Where am I in all of this?' I have to stay with the slug with the big tongue! Nearly naked, which is not a style choice for me. It wasn't my choice. When director George Lucas showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding, and it made me very nervous. I had to sit very straight because I couldn't have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight.”
She concluded, “What redeems it is I get to kill him, which was so enjoyable. I sawed his neck off with that chain that I killed him with. I really relished that because I hated wearing that outfit and sitting there rigid straight, and I couldn't wait to kill him.”
Princess Leia Gold Bikini Fact #6
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Leia Bikini Fact #7
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Leia Costume Fact #8
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Leia Slave Fact #9
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Leia wears the Slave Leia outfit as one of five unlockable playable characters in the PlayStation video game Star Wars: Masters of Teräs Käsi (1997). So naturally, some parents weren't thrilled.
Princess Leia Bikini Princess Fact #10
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.
Celebrities Who Rocked Princess Leia's Bikini
- Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television Distribution
The first episode of season three of Friends is titled “The One with the Princess Leia Fantasy.” Ross admits to Rachel that he has always had this Star Wars fantasy, and she makes it come true. Hair buns and all.
Princess Leia Bikini Worn by Kristen Bell
- Image Credit: The Weinstein Company
Over the years, many celebrities have dressed that part, including Kim Kardashian, Melissa Joan Hart, Stella Maeve, and Yvonne Strahovski on the TV show Chuck. In addition, Kristen Bell rocked the gold bikini in the film Fanboys (2009).
Star Wars Fans in Princess Leia Cosplay
Leia Slave Cosplay With the Giant Slug
‘Star Wars' Leia Cosplayers
Subsequent events have taken place, welcoming forthcoming movies and honoring the 30th and 40th anniversaries of the original film's release. But, of course, the Princess Leia slave costume usually draws large numbers.
Leia Slave Cosplay
Star Wars Gold Bikini Cosplayers
Many Star Wars cosplayers include the gold snake armband and leather boots in which Carrie Fisher represents Princess Leia. Finally, the color of the skirt varies between deep burgundy, bright pink, and red.
‘Star Wars' Leia Cosplayers
Star Wars Gold Bikini Cosplayers
Princess Leia Cosplay
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia
- Image Credit: Lucasfilm LTD