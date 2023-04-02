10 Incredible Prison Genre Films That Aren’t The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption is often hailed as the greatest prison genre film of all time, but many other outstanding films in this genre deserve recognition. From thrilling heist dramas to poignant character studies, these films explore the complex and often brutal realities of life behind bars. According to film fanatics on a Movie Suggestions forum, these are 10 incredible prison genre films just as worthy of your time and attention.

1. American History X (1998)

Although not entirely set in prison, American History X explores the transformation of a white supremacist, Derek Vinyard (Edward Norton), who is sentenced to prison for the murder of two black men. This intense, critically acclaimed drama explores themes of racism, brotherhood, and redemption, earning Edward Norton the Oscar for Best Actor.

2. The Green Mile (1999)

Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Green Mile is set on Death Row at a Louisiana prison during the Great Depression. The film follows the lives of the guards and inmates, including John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), a man with supernatural abilities. It was nominated for Best Picture in 2000.

3. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Clyde Shelton, played by Gerard Butler, is a family man whose life is shattered when two burglars brutally murder his wife and daughter. The legal system, however, fails to bring the perpetrators to justice, and one of them walks free in exchange for testimony against his accomplice. Law Abiding Citizen is a thriller that explores the corrupt legal system and vigilante justice. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it was a box office success and is still considered an entertaining film by many.

4. Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Based on a true story, Escape From Alcatraz follows three inmates who attempt to escape from the infamous prison on an island in San Francisco Bay. The film was critically acclaimed and is considered one of Clint Eastwood's best performances.

5. Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Escape From Pretoria is a recent film that tells the story of two anti-apartheid activists, Tim (Daniel Radcliffe) and Stephen (Daniel Webber), who are imprisoned in a high-security prison in South Africa. While the film did not receive a wide release, it has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

6. The Escapist (2008)

The Escapist is a great prison genre movie due to its intense and suspenseful storyline that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. It features a strong performance by Brian Cox as a lifer who hatches a daring plan to escape with a group of inmates and is praised by critics for its innovative structure and unconventional approach to the genre.

7. Midnight Express (1978)

Midnight Express is a harrowing look at the brutal Turkish prison system, based on the true story of an American college student caught smuggling drugs out of Turkey. It won two Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay. It's not for the faint of heart, mentions one reviewer.

8. Bad Boys (1995)

While not entirely a prison film, Bad Boys follows two Miami detectives who go undercover in a prison to uncover a drug ring. The film was a box office success and has since become a beloved action-comedy.

9. Papillon (1973)

Papillon is based on the autobiographical novel by Henri Charrière and follows the story of a man who is wrongfully convicted of murder and sent to a brutal penal colony in French Guiana. This critically acclaimed film has since become a classic in the prison genre.

10. Bronson (2008)

Bronson is based on the true story of the UK's most violent prisoner and is a brutal and unflinching look at the prison system and the effects it can have on a person. The film received positive reviews from critics for Tom Hardy's intense and captivating performance.

This thread inspired this post.

Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.