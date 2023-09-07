Carmakers Are Collecting User Data and Leaving Car Owners With Little to No Control Over Data Privacy

In recent years, data privacy has become a paramount concern as artificial intelligence and the advancement of the internet make it hard to control who knows what about you. It's even more concerning to learn that the automotive industry has become a data-collecting hub, and car owners have little control over where their information is sold.

According to a recent study by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation, most major car manufacturers may sell your personal information. They are vague

Here's what you need to know:

Data Collection in The Automotive Industry

New technology like telematics and fully digitized control consoles make it easy for automakers to collect personal data, including vehicle performance metrics and personal information.

Jen Caltrider, the research lead for Mozilla's “Privacy Not Included” survey, points out, “Cars seem to have really flown under the privacy radar, and I'm really hoping that we can help remedy that because they are truly awful.”

Alarming Findings

The Mozilla study, which evaluated privacy notices from 25 popular car brands in Europe and North America, revealed some alarming findings:

Data Sale: Nineteen automakers admitted they could sell your data, though they remained vague about the buyers. Government Sharing: Shockingly, half of the automakers indicated that they would share your information with the government or law enforcement upon request without a court order. Minimal Privacy Standards: Not a single car manufacturer met the minimum privacy standards set by Mozilla, despite the organization's focus on open-source, public-interest technologies. Limited Deletion Options: Only two car manufacturers, Renault and Dacia, offered drivers the option to have their data deleted. This leaves most car owners with no control over their data retention. Nissan's Data Collection Habits: Nissan admitted that they can use collected data to create profiles that show “the consumer's preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes.” They also said they could collect “genetic information” and information on “sexual activity.

What Is Being Done About These Privacy Issues?

In response to these findings, The Alliance for Automotive Innovation has called for federal privacy legislation to protect consumers. In the meantime, since there are no such laws on the topic, consumers are left vulnerable to data collection practices without clear opt-out or data deletion options.