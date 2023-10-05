Electric Car Sales Soar for Businesses, but Why Are Private Buyers Hesitating?

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been the talk of the town in the United States, with the UAW strike, automakers announcing new all-electric models, and the changing benefits of federal tax credits for EV buyers.

However, a new study by The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows a surprising change in the electric car market. While overall EV sales continue to climb, sales to private buyers have taken a significant cut.

Private Buyer Sales Slide

According to the SMMT, the sales of EVs to private buyers decreased by 14% in September compared to this time last year. Why are fewer private buyers investing in electric cars when there are so many supposed benefits to purchasing an EV?

Fleet Buyers Drive Growth

When you look at the statistics for car registrations, you can see a 19% increase in EVs purchased for company fleets. Many businesses are choosing to go the all-electric route for their business fleet. This could be for numerous reasons, including tax benefits or a desire to better the environment and invest in clean transportation. Businesses could also see significant savings in gas expenses by fronting the cost of level 3 business chargers for their fleet.

Growing Car Market, but Not Quite Pre-Pandemic

Overall, there was a 21% increase in new car registrations in September 2023 compared to September 2022. This is great news for the automotive industry, but surprisingly, these numbers are still lower than pre-pandemic sales.

Why Are Companies Investing in EVs but Not Private Buyers?

The difference lies in the tax advantages that businesses can receive for opting for an all-electric fleet. There are lower tax bills for businesses compared to gas or diesel fleets. While there are plenty of tax credit options for businesses, there just are not as many options for private buyers, making the deal less appealing for the average American buyer.

The Road Ahead for Electric Vehicles

How can we make EVs just as appealing for private buyers as they are for businesses? The SMMT's chief executive, Mike Hawes, answered this question. His opinion is that there needs to be more incentives for private buyers that match the same benefits that are available for businesses.

As more incentives roll out, we may see an increase in sales to private EV buyers, but until then, we expect consumers to make the best financial decision for themselves.