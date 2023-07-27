Bye, Bye Resorts? Private Villa Rentals Increasingly Replace Resort Vacations

What started as a pandemic travel necessity has turned into a growing travel trend that shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Private luxury villas are showing unprecedented booking growth, outpacing resorts by almost double-digit percentage points. They're becoming the new favored destinations of the rich and famous for their getaways.

Now, even those traveling on tighter budgets are finding ways to get in on the action. They offer a bespoke travel experience perfect for multi-generational travel, allowing for the personalized travel experience millennials and Gen Z travelers favor. Villa stays look to be here to, well, stay.

Post-Pandemic Staying Power

While private villa rentals have always been favored among the ultra-wealthy, pandemic travel restrictions helped jolt the industry to life as one of the few ways to ensure a social-distancing-friendly means of travel. Along with the increasing ability of remote workers to take meetings even from the poolside or along a Caribbean beach, the vacation rentals sector rose precipitously.

In-depth studies of villa rental statistics on Caribbean island destinations showed a 37% occupancy rate at hotels in 2021, while villas had a 41% occupancy rate during the same period.

Luxury vacation rentals are expected to experience a high rate of growth at 13.1% during this decade, with a possible value of $82 billion by 2031. The private villa rental trend shows no signs of slowing down. And why would it? In many ways, private villas offer travelers what resorts promise, but even more.

Villa Papillon

Located on the dreamy Caribbean island of Antigua, Villa Papillon is one of the newer villas for rent that puts resorts on the island to shame. The luxury home's owner and designer, Sarah Ward of Ward & Co., highlights her villa's appeal for travelers looking for more than a resort can offer. “The main thing that keeps [guests] returning is the ground-floor entertaining space. The grand 3,500 sq. ft. terrace with infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, BBQ, bar, and chillout area is simply the best party area on the island.”

Perched on the island's prestigious Reed's Point, Villa Papillon is both at the center of the action and perfectly secluded to provide the best of both worlds on the island. While it feels like there is another fancy resort on every one of Antigua's 365 beaches, Villa Papillon's success is a sign that tourists want a unique, tailor-made travel experience that can't be found even at a boutique resort.

Villa Papillon boasts six bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. With an expansive living room, covered dining terrace, and high-end but comfortable furnishings, there is plenty of space to spread out and enjoy time with family but privacy to unwind. The villa's most remarkable aspect is its view, overlooking lush green hillsides rimmed with white sand beaches and transparent Caribbean waters.

Even travelers who love the amenities of a resort find a lot to love in this private villa. The house manager and butler can arrange for sunrise yoga classes with local masters, cruises around the island, and even massages on the patio with its gorgeous views. A private chef is available during the stay, ready to prepare international fare or local favorites.

It's a destination poised to ride the wave of this new accommodation trend in the Caribbean. With all it has to offer, it's a wonder any traveler would choose to stay in any of the resorts or hotels in Antigua after staying here.

More Affordable Than You'd Expect

After the steep rise in private villa rentals during the pandemic, more than just the wealthy are looking to give villa rentals a chance. With an increasing number of villas to choose from and shifting trends in travel, villa rentals are more accessible to the more budget-conscious traveler.

With an increase in multi-generational and large-group travel, especially in the Caribbean, renting larger homes with several bedrooms is more popular, so villas are hotter than ever. It's also an easy way to keep expenses down since each party splits the price of a private villa, often making it more affordable than booking multiple rooms in an all-inclusive resort. In turn, villas provide the space and privacy needed for intimate family and friend group gatherings.

While many villa rentals are in a luxury price range, more affordable rentals are also available. Compared to the increasing rates at hotels and resorts, the cost of a stay at a villa looks even better.

While the median nightly rate for luxury property rentals went up slightly from $1473 to $1537 in 2022, this 4.0% rate increase isn't as high as the increased rates of rooms in hotels and resorts during the same time period. Hotel and resort fees have risen an estimated 200% since 2019. This increase also undercut the inflation rate during a year that broke countless travel records.

Personalization at Its Best

After staying in a private villa in Mexico for the first time, travel blogger Alexandrea Samuel of Wander With Alex said, “Vacationing in a luxury home or villa isn't about renting the biggest or most expensive property. It's about personalized attention and customized experiences. From butlers and chefs to concierge services, everything is catered to your personal preferences.”

Whether travelers are looking forward to the out-of-this-world amenities or the ultimate seclusion of a private villa, the bespoke travel experience will be the biggest takeaway from the stay. It's an experience to remember.

This article was produced by Explorers Away and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.