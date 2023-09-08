Top 12 Reliable Cars Most Likely To Reach 200,000 Miles

If you're in the market for a new car, then you're probably interested in a vehicle that not only looks good and meets your needs but also one that is relatively problem-free. No one wants to sink money into a lemon, and the good news for us is that Consumer Reports did the research and nailed down the top 12 cars with a track record of being problem-free. And some of these even last long enough to that impressive 200k mile milestone.

Honda Pilot

Number twelve on this list goes to this Honda Pilot. This model is built for families and comes with an impressive track record of reliability. The 2024 Pilot has six different trim options, giving families plenty of options. The starting price is $37,090 and goes up to $52,480 for the Elite package.

Honda Civic

Number eleven is this compact car that is well-known and well-loved. It's been cruising the roads since 1972 and shows no signs of stopping. In fact, the new 2024 Civic was recently announced, and it comes stock with a 180-HP turbo-charged engine and has an affordable starting price of $23,950.

Toyota Tacoma

The Tacoma is number ten and it is known for its rugged performance and longevity, and now it can also be known for its reliability. It's one of only two pickup trucks that made this list, and the 2024 Tacoma was just announced, and its new features are pretty sweet. We have yet to learn much about the price, but the specs look promising.

Toyota 4RUNNER

The 4Runner is number seven. The 4Runner is a much-loved SUV designed for adventure, and they're so popular that you can hardly leave the house without seeing one on the road. Owners will be happy to find that this car made the list as an SUV known for its lack of issues. The 2024 4Runner is a 40th Anniversary Special Edition with a starting price of $40,155, and it is seriously a cool car.

Toyota Highlander

SUV enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Highlander made the list at number eight. This car made its original debut in 2001 as Toyota's 5 SUV model. Now, the 2023 Highlander comes with a hybrid 2.5L 4-cyl. Engine and a starting price of $36,620.

Toyota Corolla

Yet another Toyota to make the list is this Corolla at number seven. This compact car has consistently proven its reliability and durability. The new 2024 Corolla Hatchback is a more affordable option that starts at $23,335.

Ford F-150

If you're a truck lover, there's a reliable one for you. Some people may be surprised to see the F-150 on this list, but the numbers don't lie, and Consumer Reports' research puts it at number six. The new 2023 F-150 seats up to 6 and has a starting price of $33,835.

Toyota Sienna

Another Toyota sits at number five, and this is another SUV option for those seeking reliability and a roomy ride. The 2024 Sienna is a 245-HP hybrid with an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined. It starts at $39,000.

Toyota Prius

Some people may give the Prius a hard time, but it sits at number four, and there's no denying its fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. Its reliability is just an added bonus. The 2024 Prius starts at $35,000, which is slightly higher than average for a sedan, but the Prime SE has an impressive range of 600 miles, making it worth the money.

Honda CR-V

For those in need of an SUV, Honda makes the list at number three as a reliable SUV choice. The 2024 CR-V comes with options for a turbo-charged or hybrid engine. The hybrid gets up to 40 MPG, which is impressive for an SUV. It has a starting price of $29,500.

Honda Accord

The Accord has made news headlines multiple times for hitting a million miles, so 200k is a piece of cake for this car. With routine maintenance, this car can basically last a lifetime. The 2024 Honda Accord is another hybrid model, and this one comes with 204-HP and a starting price of $27,895.

Toyota Camry

1983-1986 were the years of the first generation of Toyota Camry. After almost 40 years of reliability, we weren't surprised to see that this four-door sedan made the list as the number one most reliable car. The new 2024 Camry is an electric hybrid that starts at $26,420.

Notable Mention – Subaru

While Subaru models didn't make it onto the top 12 list, it's worth noting that in Consumer Reports' annual report, Subaru claimed the title of the best mainstream (non-luxury) brand for 2023. In a ranking of thirty-two car brands, Subaru outshone its competitors, including Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, and even luxury brand Lexus.

When it comes to choosing a car that will reliably take you well past the 200,000-mile mark, these top 12 vehicles have proven their worth. Whether you prefer a sedan, SUV, minivan, or pickup truck, there's a reliable option on this list to suit your needs.