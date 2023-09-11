From Blacklist to A-List: The Amazing Resurrections of 14 Celebs

While some celebrities have done legitimately good things, many others haven't. Everyone has skeletons in the closet, but some loved celebs have opened their closets, and fans seem not to care one bit. Here are examples of public figures still beloved despite the controversies surrounding them.

1. Elizabeth Moss

Elizabeth Moss stars at the center of The Handmaid's Tale, a show all about a religious cult that has a hatred towards women. That said, Moss herself is a member of Scientology… yet somehow fans just overlook this.

2. Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler still has a huge fan base, especially Aerosmith fans. However, at one point in his life, he forced a young girl's family to sign over her guardianship to him, so he could then proceed to date her. Gross.

3. David and Leigh Eddings

David Eddings and his wife Leigh, authors who wrote several bestselling fantasy series. But before they were beloved fantasy authors, they were convicted child abusers.

The Eddings kept a four-year-old boy locked in a cage in their basement. After the boy was discovered, the couple was arrested and served time in prison. However, their sentences were short.

4. Ethan Kath

Ethan Kath (aka Claudio Paolo Palmieri) of Crystal Castles is still considered a talented producer and musician. This is despite the abuse fellow band member Alice Glass suffered.

5. Local Celebrities

For one person, how much people are willing to overlook for hometown celebrities is too much. They shared that the weatherman from the popular news station from their home had “more than a dozen aggravated assault charges” for domestic violence but somehow still has a loyal following.

6. Gloria Trevi

“Gloria Trevi,” said one music fan. “She's a Mexican singer who's been popular since the 90s. During the 90s, she and her husband (Sergio Andrade) were the [alleged] head of a human trafficking ring of underaged girls.”

Trevi has never been charged or convicted of any crimes, and she is still very famous in Mexico.

7. Jerry Lee Lewis

Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis may have been great on stage, but behind closed doors, he was anything but.

The problem isn't that Jerry Lee Lewis married seven times. The fact that a few even overlapped isn't the worst Lewis did.

His third marriage was to his cousin (first, once removed), who was only 13 at the time they got married. When she was 14, she gave birth to a son. By the time she turned 19, she filed for divorce from Lewis — two years after their son died in a pool accident.

The accident Lee's ex-wife gave for divorce was for adultery and abuse.

8. Ezra Miller

One moviegoer said, “Ezra Miller should probably be in jail.”

“They could still very much go to jail,” replied another. “Authorities will often investigate right up until the statute of limitations to make their arrests.”

“Some of their crimes were felonies, so they’ve got at least 3 years to make their move.”

9. Boy George

One fan shared, “Boy George – falsely imprisoned a male escort by handcuffing him to a wall and beating him with a metal chain.”

“He served a 4-month sentence and now he's on all sorts of reality shows,” added another.

11. Joel Osteen and Peter Popoff

One person answered, “How about prosperity church cretins/faith healing con artists like Joel Osteen or Peter Popoff? I *cannot believe* that they have followers still, it's unfathomable.”

12. Roman Polanski

The legendary filmmaker has created incredible movies and won several awards for them. However, he's never been able to accept them in person due to being unable to enter the United States. The reason? Drugging and assaulting a teenager.

13. Coco Chanel

The cultural and fashion icon is still beloved by many after her death, but she's not without controversy.

Chanel was working with and for German intelligence throughout World War II, including turning in associates to Germans and seizing their assets, and committing countless other anti-Semitic acts.

14. The Red Hot Chili Peppers

Popular band Red Hot Chili Peppers is compromised of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.

Flea and Smith have been previously arrested for assault, and Kiedis admitted to statutory assault in his autobiography. They're also touring in 2023 to, presumably, sold-out shows and music festivals.

