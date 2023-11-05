Empowering Women: 25 Key Challenges and Issues Faced in Today’s World

With a female vice president in the United States, female presidents, and leaders in other countries, the revolution is here! But even with these great strides, there are problems that all women still face universally. These are the challenges women deal with, according to a popular online platform:

1. Menopause

Need we say more? Menopause is a grand change in any woman’s life. It brings on a bunch of unwelcome hormones, mood changes, and discomfort, and your body becomes a strange place to be. Menopause takes a lot of getting used to.

2. The Work-Life Balance

Women wear many hats. They are known as homemakers, career women, mothers, support systems, and so much more. However, finding the perfect work-life balance proves challenging for many, with some even leaving their careers to only focus on home life.

3. Beauty Trend Hypes

Let’s name them: plastic surgery, fillers, Botox, implants, and more. Women find themselves having to choose amongst all sorts of beauty trends so they can enhance their appearance. Some do it for personal self-esteem, while others are keen on attracting the opposite gender; either way, they struggle to keep up with these trends.

4. Gender Disparity

An online member said women have to work twice as hard to get the recognition that men do when they do half the work. This statement couldn’t be more true! Women have had to prove their worth through generations. It’s only in this “girl power” and feminism era that the playing field is starting to look somewhat level for both men and women.

5. Postpartum Depression

This one is not to take anything away from men because we all go through mental health challenges, but after women give birth, their chance to fall into depression heightens through postpartum. This is only objective for women as they offer life and understand the challenges of motherhood.

6. Longer Diagnostic Delays

According to scientific research, women are prone to longer diagnostic delays in the detection of diseases like tuberculosis and heart failure because some conditions tend to affect more men than women, and the latter gets priority.

7. High-Risk Pregnancies

Sometimes, carrying life means putting your own at risk. Countless women have passed away while giving birth, and others develop lifelong complications as a result of high-risk pregnancies. A site member made a heartbreaking comment, saying both their mom and sister died in childbirth.

8. The Need to Live Up to Society’s Expectations

Women are brought up believing they’re beautiful, courageous, strong, and can be anything they want to be. They should do it all, right? However, most women battle with self-esteem issues and struggle to be what society expects of them.

9. Male-Dominated Careers

I’ve been a career woman long enough to know that men have the upper hand in the professional world. Most careers are male-dominated, and women often feel intimidated by the things that come with challenging jobs. In my previous workplace, attributes in men, such as confidence and assertiveness, were often looked down upon in women.

10. Endless Guilt

Society is never satisfied. Women who are not married or have children in their thirties are often the talk of social platforms because of their “inability to land a husband.” In contrast, those who have children get judged for their inability to wait and have children in the future. It's never enough!

11. Catcalling

We often deal with unwanted attention when we walk down the street or when we’re busy with our day-to-day errands. A lot of women online complained of how demeaning catcalling is and how the attention is entirely unwarranted.

12. Fertility Issues

Countless women are looking to have children in today’s society but are going through complicated health challenges. They need to seek treatment, and some lack financial capability. Those who are better off would resort to options like surrogacy and in-vitro fertilization, but those who aren't capable may not get to experience motherhood.

13. Joblessness

Plenty of women lack employment, not because they don't have the academic qualifications but because they don't come across career opportunities. This turns into a ripple effect as these women struggle to support themselves.

14. Gender Pay Gaps

Now, women who are lucky enough to find employment have the issue of gender pay gaps. In similar positions, a man may be earning much more than a woman does, while the woman is as qualified as they are.

15. Marital Challenges

Many women on the popular online site said they were in unhappy marriages. But they weren't motivated to leave because they weren't self-sufficient or had nowhere else to go, so they stayed despite it all.

16. Aggressive Male Personalities

Women don't always feel safe in society. It's sad to report that they pointed out aggressive male personalities as a challenge. They are in the workplace, the bus stop, the grocery store, and many other places.

17. Overlooked Women's Rights

The #MeToo movement is an example of a women's rights campaign that explained overlooked women’s rights. It took a lot for people to get behind the cause, but it urges society to take better care of women.

18. Gender-Based Attacks

Women are generally considered defenseless and may get into volatile situations with their partners. Studies show that more women report attacks from their husbands in comparison to men.

19. Fewer Leadership Opportunities

Many companies still have male-dominated top positions. Men get high-mission, critical assignments, leaving fewer leadership chances for women. These are often considerable roadblocks in a woman’s career path.

20. Industry-Specific Bias

There are industries, such as high-tech and research labs, where women's challenges are more pronounced than others. If employers are not considerate, women remain on the sidelines with no way to prove their worth.

21. Cheating Partners

Women online stated they've been with cheating partners, and that was what brought their relationships to an end. When women don't feel secure with their partners, they tend to pull back from their relationships.

22. Limited Childcare Support

When women go through a divorce or separation, and the role of child support is for the man, some of them enjoy the license, and others don't. It was evident that many women in the comments were struggling, as a better part of them said they are yet to receive support ten years down the line.

23. Racial Injustice

Just like men, women also face the issue of racial bias. The point of women’s rights and racial discrimination intersect broadly. This is seen when some women can access benefits and opportunities and others, like women of color, can't.

24. Women Are on a Different Standard

On the popular online platform, women seem to think that they are of a different standard in comparison to men. Whether it's in the workplace, at home, or in society at large, women agree that men have it better!

25. Issues of Sexual Orientation

Women who are part of the LGBTQ+ community often complain of mistreatment when it comes to attaining public services and government-offered aid. Everything from their identity to their names comes into question.

Source: Reddit