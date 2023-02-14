7 Professions People Love to Hate Until We Need Their Help

It's no secret that there are some jobs out there that people without that profession love to hate. That is, until someone needs their help.

Redditor u/RedsRaver took to r/AskReddit, wondering: ” ‘Everybody hates me until they need me.' What professions are examples of this?”

Other Redditors replied in their comments with suggestions.

1: The US Coast Guard

The Coast Guard is a section of the US military, making them a sort of ocean police force. That means fishermen and boaters often don't love the Coast Guard; they're the ones who conduct inspections and make sure everyone is up to code.

“The US Coast Guard for fishermen and boaters. Usually there's a pretty good working relationship between them, but some hate the Coast Guard for the various inspections they do. But the USCG is also the ones who will come out there in a storm to rescue them,” said u/raym0ndv2.

2: Lawyers

There's a common misconception that lawyers — defense lawyers in particular — make big money for getting criminals off scott-free. Think Casey Anthony and her lawyer, Jose Baez. But it's much more complex than that.

“I find most people who shit on lawyers just don't fully understand what it is they do and what their purpose is,” shared u/Reddittoxin. “Lawyers job is always to get a fair judgement based on prior cases and the language of the law. Yeah, there is corruption, but thats usually not on the lawyers part (its usually coming from higher up in the court).”

3: Plastic Surgeons

When you think of plastic surgery, do you think of nose jobs and butt lifts? That's part of it, but plastic surgeons do more than just cosmetic surgery.

“My uncle is a plastic surgeon and he does only reconstructive stuff, fixing burn victims faces and stuff like that. But when people ask him what kind of doctor he is and he says Plastic Surgeon, they usually kinda scoff,” said u/darkysix.

4: I.T. Technicians

This is a woefully misunderstood job, mainly because I.T. techs do the work no one else in the office can.

“When you get everything in order and pretty much humming along, people say, ‘What are we paying you for if you are just sitting there?' ” wrote u/OpiumPhrogg. “When s*** goes haywire , they say, ‘What are we paying you for if you can't keep the stuff from breaking?' ”

5: Tow Truck Drivers

Have you ever parked somewhere and returned later that day to find your car was towed? That's the worst feeling. But what about when you show up at your private parking spot and another car is already there? Now the tow truck driver is your best friend.

“Absolutely nobody wants their car towed until the day that they need somebody's car towed,” said u/MikelUzumaki.

6: Fast Food Workers

Why does everyone hate on fast food workers? It makes absolutely no sense to me that anyone would complain about people trying to make a living working difficult jobs on minimum wage, but maybe that's just me.

“They’re the butt of every demeaning comment about a lack of achievement or the reason why minimum wage shouldn’t be raised blah blah blah,” said u/TheHomieData. “But those people get real quiet once they’re ordering their Big Mac.”

7: Plumbers

Many may say that plumbers are overpriced, but I don't know if any of those people have ever touched someone else's feces.

“People love making fun of how expensive we are (sorry, not sorry – we are touching your poo). But nobody is as thankful as someone with a clogged toilet at Christmas eve with the whole fam. visiting,” wrote u/Pinewoodgreen.

