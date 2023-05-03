12 Professions People Voted Would Be a Struggle To Have Hires for in 15 Years


The job market is evolving more rapidly than ever. Jobs that once didn't exist are now spread widely across the globe. At the same time, other professions that used to be prominent in the past are declining swiftly. Read further to discover professions members of an online forum believe will lose their relevance in the years to come.

1. Teachers: The Unsung Heros

It is no surprise that this profession is the highest voted for. Although the cost of living is rising steadily, the salary remains stagnant. With the extra hours they put in to help shape the minds of the youth, they deserve better. If you see your teacher today, thank them gratefully — they may not be around much longer!

2. Machinists: Health Hazards

This job requires exposure to various health risks, such as exposed hazardous chemicals or metals used in machine processing. Users articulate that it may only be around for a little while due to the poor working conditions. One forum member mentions he quit his job for this reason!

3. Doctors: Daunting Debts

While this remains one of the noblest professions, many believe it will see a decline in its workforce due to its daunting expenses. Long years of medical school with massive debt is not everyone's cup of tea.

4. Copywriters: The Rise of AI

If you're a student, chances are you are grateful for ChatGPT. However, many think this tool can easily replace copywriters in the future. Guess I’ll be losing my job but hey, at least no more writer's block!

5. Nurses: More Stress, Less Pay

Many users say these workers are undervalued and underpaid for the extreme physical, emotional and mental stress they face. The inconsistent working hours and inflexibility to increase pay may drive people away from choosing it.

One says a fast food chain next to her nursing hospital paid more to its employees than them. Who wants more liability when you could be saying, ‘You want fries with that?' for the same amount?

6. Cashiers: A Trace of Human Interaction

With the increasing implementation of self-checkout systems, many think cashiers may not be required. But let's be honest; self-checkouts sometimes have a knack for being uncooperative. So until they can match the efficiency and charm of humans, those friendly faces are still required behind counters.

7. Commercial Mechanics: Strong Arms, Weak Backs

One mechanic himself mentions a lack of workers in his community. The reason? Most people don't find the sheer physical stress of the job worth it.

8. Semi Drivers: Victims of Road Rage

Multiple members articulate that with the rapid advancement in self-driving cars, level 5 approval is no longer a distant dream. This would mean no human drivers are needed. Guess one would need another excuse to yell at someone on the road!

9. Plumbers: Piping Up Skills

According to one, this generation would prefer something other than a profession where skilled hand work is involved; that too for a mediocre salary.

10. Call Centre Agents: Hearing the Horror

One says the verbal abuse he faced during their ten years of working the job was not worth it. It's the era of prioritizing mental health!

11. Engineering: A Degree in Decline

According to one, fewer students opt for this degree, lower percentages are graduating, and the remaining graduates choose not to work in the field. With this existing pattern, a massive shortage can be expected in the coming years.

12. Chefs: Preventing Kitchen Nightmares

Competent chefs are becoming rare with time. According to one former restaurant chef, this may be because of the high-stress and low-salary combo, making it worse than most other jobs.

