12 Profound Movies That Forever Changed Their Viewers

The best movies are the ones that forever change us after viewing them. Maybe the feature evokes questions and feelings you've never experienced or instills a newfound curiosity in you. Here are some of the most profound films, according to moviegoers worldwide.

1 – 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

2001: A Space Odyssey is a sci-fi and fantasy trek through space and time, uncovering truths about the past, present, and future.

A fan of this show wrote, “2001: A Space Odyssey. Birth, old age, death, rebirth, the universe, the past, present, and future.”

2 – The Killing Fields (1984)

A New York Times reporter takes an assignment in Cambodia during the Cambodian Civil War, but when the American troops decide to flee, the reporter stays to finish his job.

A movie fan in the thread wrote, “It's about friendship, persistence, in a truly horrifying setting.”

3 – Life of Pi (2012)

Life of Pi is a beautiful story about friendship and trust in uncertain conditions. After a storm wreaks havoc on a freight boat, Pi, a teenage boy, and a tiger are the only survivors. The two form an unbreakable bond, determined to get out of the water and back safely on land.

A cinephile in the thread claimed Life of Pi impacted their mind every day for weeks after their viewing.

4 – Waking Life (2001)

Let's talk about Richard Linklater. The director is known for captivating depictions of life like Boyhood, Dazed and Confused, and Before Sunrise, but what about his film Waking Life? The animated feature follows a man's dreams and real-life experiences, yet the viewer cannot discern the two. The film asks questions about the point of the world, the meaning of life, and what dreams mean.

5 – Harold and Maude (1971)

Have you ever met someone scared of time? Someone who thinks ticking clocks represent irreversible damage? Harold and Maude presents a fabulous depiction of two individuals' relationship with the concept of time and how it affects their outlook on life and death.

6 – The Holy Mountain (1973)

“The Holy Mountain is like having the truths of the universe screamed at you by a drunk hobo,” a film buff commented on the thread.

The Holy Mountain is a 1973 film that follows an alchemist and a group of religious beings searching for truths.

7 – The Matrix (1999)

Red pill or blue pill? Are you in charge of your life? Are people real? All those questions arose during The Matrix, a 1999 film starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss that improved cinema. The viewer has to decide if the life they live is a simulation. The Matrix debuted on the brink of the new millennia, terrifying millions and continuing to affect film fanatics today.

8 – Her (2013)

The Joaquin Phoenix movie doesn't deserve the hate. If you take it at a surface level, the male protagonist falls in love with a computer, but true cineasts don't reduce films to their given plots. Her presents a gripping tale of requited, unrequited, and unending love. The film also serves as a fantastic parallel to society's obsession with technology.

9 – The Florida Project (2017)

A friend said The Florida Project represented growing up as a Florida girl in poverty too well. The critically acclaimed film takes place a few miles outside Walt Disney World, Florida'se most visited amusement park. Still, it contrasts the wealthy tourist life to a single mother raising her six-year-old, Moonee, in poverty.

The rent is late, and the bills are long overdue, but the property manager has a soft spot for the girl and her mom, allowing them to reside in their home and postponing eviction notices. Child protective services come into the picture, assessing Moonee's mom's care for the young girl.

10 – Waves (2019)

Waves is the Sam Levinson film not made by Sam Levinson, and most film connoisseurs claim it's better than Euphoria. The 2015 film opens with a wrestling prodigy who suffers a devastating injury. Since he is determined to get a wrestling scholarship, he continues to wrestle, disregarding the pain, thus spiraling into drug abuse and erratic behavior.

Following a freak accident, the movie shifts to his sister's point of view. Waves blew me away. The soundtrack is phenomenal and the best Florida-based film, along with The Florida Project and Spring Breakers.

11 – Do the Right Thing (1989)

The Spike Lee film features an impressive cast led by Danny Aiello, Giancarlo Esposito, John Turturro, and Samuel L. Jackson. Its story focuses on racial tension in Brooklyn, New York, between African-American citizens and the owners of an Italian-American pizza restaurant.

12 – Uncut Gems

Best described as an over two-hour anxiety attack in movie form, the Adam Sandler film showcases his talent as a dramatic actor. Gambling addict Howard Ratner (Sandler) pawns NBA star Kevin Garnett's 2008 NBA Championship ring in search of a big gaming score. From there, Ratner has to balance his search for a big score while playing with fire as he deals with loan sharks.