DIY Essentials: 15 Projects for Savvy Savers  

I don’t have to tell you that the cost of items has been going up everywhere, from supply shops to the grocery store. Unless you’re one of the few people getting a cost of living or inflation raise, you might be looking for ways to save money. Thanks to an online discussion of great DIY ideas, we’ve compiled a list of ways to save, especially in the kitchen.

1. Pizza

Although it might take a few tries to get it right, making pizza at home will save you a lot of money on delivery. One individual who likes making their own pizza noted that once you’ve mastered the dough, you’ll make excellent pizzas. Plus, you can customize how much of each topping, so everyone in the family will be pleased.

2. Yogurt

Many people discussed making their own yogurt and how much you can save if you, your family, or even your pets consume a lot of yogurt. One person suggested buying one serving of Greek yogurt as your starter, and another mentioned that using an Instapot makes this process easier.

3. Chicken Broth/Stock

I love to make my own chicken stock, especially after I buy a rotisserie chicken. Not only does it taste better than the stuff in cartons from the store, but stretching one chicken as far as you can is satisfying. Next time you buy or prepare a whole chicken, hold onto the bones for broth.

4. Hummus

Although there were arguments in the comments about the cost of making your own hummus vs. storebought, the consensus was that homemade hummus tastes better. One tip I thought was important to note is that you can use dried garbanzo beans instead of canned ones to save even more money.

5. Bread

Making your own bread will save you money and yield delicious results, but it can be time-consuming, depending on what type of equipment you already have in your kitchen. If you already have a bread maker, you won’t need to overheat your home using the oven or worry too much about the process.

6. Noodles

Noodles are typically a cheap item to buy at the store, but many people are sensitive to wheat and the additives that can be found in store-bought noodles. Try looking up a recipe for egg noodles, which are cheap and filling.

7. Spice Blends

Spices can get expensive, especially when you buy some brand-name spice blends. However, many spice blends are a mix of affordable spices with a more expensive price tag. Many resources and recipes are available online to allow you to customize your blends to your taste.

8. Herbs

Instead of buying the same herbs repeatedly, grow your own! Some herbs can be produced from just a few stems, but even if you must purchase a starter plant, you’ll save money in the long run. Consider keeping your herbs inside if you live in an area with erratic weather.

9. Breakfast Sandwiches

Please don’t waste money every day at the coffee shop when you can make breakfast sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them. Simply microwave or air fry one in the morning before you leave for work, and you won’t have to worry about making an extra stop or doing dishes.

10. Pasta Sauce

Depending on how much pasta you like, jars of sauce can add up quickly. Plus, making pasta sauce from scratch is relatively easy and lets you decide exactly which herbs and spices you want to include.

11. Jam or Jelly

Making jam or jelly is a no-brainer if you already have a fruit tree or access to fruit. The process requires patience, but if you make a lot at once, you will have plenty of jam to eat or give to others. One commenter suggested making friends with someone with fruit trees and repaying them with your final product.

12. Nut Milk

Are you avoiding dairy and tired of the expensive oat or nut milk prices, especially if your family consumes much of it? Try making it at home instead. Making your own milk requires trial and error, but once you get it down, you will likely never return to supermarket nut milk.

13. Fishing Supplies

If you like to fish but don’t like the prices of fishing supplies, you can take after one frugal individual who makes crawler harnesses and jigs. They claim this saves them a lot of money and would likely make your fishing adventures feel more satisfying.

14. Cleaning Products

These days, cleaning products are not only expensive, but they can be overwhelming when you look at all the options available on the shelves at the store. Making your own cleaning products, such as laundry detergent, disinfectant, or everyday cleaning supplies, is a great way to save money and the environment.

15. Hygiene Products

Similarly, people claimed that making hygiene products, such as foaming hand soap or lotions, is a great idea. One person said they’re allergic to fragrance and appreciate knowing what goes into their products. If you make your own soap or shampoo, you can control your chemicals and scents.

Source: Reddit.