Promising 2024 Single-Player Games That Have Gamers Salivating

2023 turned into a fantastic year for single-player video games, but 2024 shows even more promise. With current-gen consoles finally coming into their own and many delayed 2023 projects bubbling to the surface with dates set for the coming year, gamers plenty of reason for excitement about 2024 single-player games.

1. Stellar Blade

The flashy action and high production values shown in trailers that trickled out over the last couple of years should get hack ‘n slash fans excited for Stellar Blade.

Originally titled “Project Eve,” Stellar Blade’s detailed character models and acrobatic action makes a fantastic impression. With Sony’s support, Stellar Blade should, at the very least, be a great-looking and playing action game. If developer Shift Up can throw in a few wildcards though, it could be much more. Only time will tell, but all indications seem to point to Stellar Blade being one to watch.

2. Little Nightmares 3

Brooding atmosphere and well-tuned platforming puzzles characterize the first two Little Nightmares games, and it looks like the upcoming third entry will be more of the same. That’s a great thing, though, as those first two games remain outstanding horror platformers who have earned quite a fanbase.

Namco has done a great job with these games so far, and from what information the company has revealed it seems like the iterative improvements will continue here with a new setting, new characters, and cooperative play for the first time.

3. Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars games have been somewhat inconsistent over the last decade or so. With the blunders of the Battlefront reboots, excellent results from Respawns Star Wars: Jedi games, and multiple outcomes in between, it’s understandable to feel timid about Disney’s next iteration of Star Wars video games.

That said, Star Wars Outlaws looks like one of the best 2024 single-player games. With Ubisoft’s experience creating large open worlds and Massive Entertainment’s penchant for making them fun to explore, Star Wars fans might be in for quite a treat with this one.

4. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

As the largest Yakuza/Like a Dragon game yet with a new setting and massive roster of new and returning characters, Infinite Wealth seems like a must-play entry in 2024 single-player games.

The new setting of Hawaii seems poised to shake things up both visually and functionally for the series, which might just be the most promising element. Aside from that, Infinite Wealth should be the largest game in the series so far. The apparent balance between new ideas and the perfection of old ones should make this one of the best 2024 single-player games, let alone one of the best games in the series.

5. Granblue Fantasy: Relink

This game has gone through quite a development cycle. First announced in 2016, Relink seemed set as the next big action game from Platinum Games who remain well-known for their acumen in that department. Since then, Platinum has departed the project which led to multiple delays and long periods of silence from Cygames.

When the game recently resurfaced, it became clear things started looking up, and now that they’ve announced an official release date of January 29th, 2024 the year looks set to start off with a bang. With an optional co-op, multiple characters, and deep progression systems, Granblue Fantasy: Relink looks positioned as one of the better action RPGs 2024 single-player games.

6. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft has left the Prince of Persia franchise alone for quite a while despite fans clamoring for something new for a long time. That trend should be ending, though.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown not only serves as a new game in the series but also takes things back to their roots with a side-scrolling perspective. That’s not to say The Lost Crown will be a classic 2D game though, as characters present as 3D models with lots of detail and fully voiced lines like any other modern game. With a revised look and overhauled gameplay, this could be an interesting diversion from the main series, and single-player fans should take note.

7. Black Myth: Wukong

It’s still tough to say if Black Myth: Wukong will play like a true “soulslike,” but it will be a demanding third-person action experience set in a mythological ancient China. Gamers looking to flex that new graphics card or current-gen console need look no further than this game, as its visuals look stunning from top to bottom. The level of variety, challenge, and detail on display here seems rather impressive, so fans of these sorts of premium action games should be more than satisfied when it releases this year.

8. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Fans of 2011’s operatic slasher-shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine have celebrated its sequel's announcement since it was announced in 2021. Despite being a decade old, the original Space Marine still holds up quite well, so the sequel has a lot to live up to.

Saber Interactive seems keen on meeting those expectations though. Space Marine 2 promises to turn up the violence, increase enemies on screen, and add online co-op to the campaign. Despite being delayed into late 2024, Space Marine 2 continues to build excitement.

9. Clock Tower

As one of the hidden gem horror games that most would never expect to see return in any form, Clock Tower has emerged once again via Way Forward. The developer known most for the excellent Shantae series has branched out into retro horror with a remake of the original Super Famicom game.

Way Forwards has said little about the remake, including whether the point-and-click gameplay will remain. That said, we do know that it exists, comes from a great developer, and has won some of the most anticipation of 2024 single-player games. One could suspect sometime around Halloween.

10. Earth Defense Force 6

The wacky explosion-fest of Earth Defense Force games gets its newest entry sometime this year with Earth Defense Force 6. With the relative success of the last couple of entries, Earth Defense Force seems poised to really take the property to a new level of popularity. EDF titles don’t tend to update the gameplay fundamentals much, but they do increase the enemy variety, weapon choices, and destructibility of the environments. Fans of the previous games have every reason to pick up the newest sequel this year on PS4, PS5, and PC.

11. Greedfall 2: The Dying World

Greedfall surprised many with its ability to handle so many elements so well. Enemy variety, deep RPG mechanics, and sprawling open environments all added up to quite a game from a studio that most wouldn’t expect such experiences from. Developer Spiders seems keen to follow that up with Greedfall 2: The Dying World.

While most details about Greedfall 2 remain unknown as of now, every indication points to this sequel expanding on the original’s ideas, so naturally, gamers have kept it on their radar. Taking place before the events of Greedfall might put the narrative in a corner, but could also add to the overall narrative in unexpected ways. Time will tell. So far Spiders hasn’t given much information on when it will release, other than saying it will be out in 2024.

12. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

It seems every year or so, gamers get a huge zombie-horde game to sink their teeth into, and assuming it comes out on time, this 2024 single-player games' entry into this ever-expanding genre should be John Carpenter's Toxic Commando. With a focus on outrageous action, over-the-top violence, predictable co-op mechanics, and some level of emphasis on vehicles, Toxic Commando should line up nicely with the Zombie Army and Dead Rising games that came before it – if not succeed them.

13. Rise of the Ronin

Fans of realistic samurai games have been eating well over the last few years, and with Team Ninja’s Rise of The Ronin releasing in 2024, that trend should continue. With the game being set in the politically and culturally tumultuous 19th century, Japan's historical upheavals will be front-and-center which should give the game’s events a sense of gravity, while the combat looks like a faster and flashier version of the combat found in the developer’s other action titles which should entice those who grow weary of the derivative souls-like sub-genre.

14. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Seven long years after the original Hellblade, Ninja Theory seems ready to release its sequel. It's hard to say why development has taken as long as it has for a sequel to a linear, minimal-action game, but recent trailers seem to suggest the sheer graphical fidelity on display might have played a role in that.

Regardless, the surreal adventures of Senua should be a joy to dive back into, especially with the increased power being taken advantage of in the new game. An exact date has not been set, but Ninja Theory have made it clear they intend to launch Hellblade 2 sometime in 2024.

15. Tormented Souls 2

Tormented Souls took its title seriously, as players who made it through the game’s cryptic puzzles and relentless monsters felt like tormented souls themselves.

Given the reputation the game earned as a rather challenging old-school horror game, it should be of little surprise that a sequel nears. Nevertheless, the one-eyed Caroline Walker will be returning as the protagonist as she searches for a cure to her sister’s affliction sometime in 2024. Not much has been revealed about the title yet, but if the original game serves as any indication, Tormented Souls 2 should be a wild ride.