How to Effectively Promote An Event on Social Media

In the old days you had to plan events weeks or even months in advance, just to allow for the time of sending the invitations and receiving the responses in the mail. At best, you could pick up the phone and organize a group outing. But these days, technology has made it increasingly easier to not only host an event, but spread the word about it quickly and effectively.

What event are you preparing to put on? Whether it will be a traditional event, take place online, or even combine in-person and virtual elements, there’s the obvious question of how you ought to promote the upcoming occasion to people who could be especially inclined to come along for it.

The good news is that social media can work very well at helping you to get the word out.

Here are a few marketing strategies you could follow as the event gets closer.

Set up an Event Page on Facebook

The idea here is that this page would provide a detailed overview of what people can expect from the event. You can get as long and involved as you want to be, or keep it simple. Facebook doesn't care, and it will walk you through each step.

You can include crucial details like the event’s scheduled date and time, as well as an in-depth FAQ section.

This can work especially well if, say, the event will be a webinar, which might involve people requiring extra guidance about the technical aspects of how to participate.

Start a Social Media Contest

This might sound like a wacky idea at first, but digital marketing guru Neil Patel advocates this particular tactic, explaining: “Social media contests might be nothing new, but their potential for raising awareness about your event is undeniable.”

Remember to keep the entry criteria simple. For example, you could offer tickets to your event as the prize, on the condition that people qualify by sharing it on their own social media page.

Use Social Media Ads To Promote The Event

Unlike many other aspects of marketing on social media, placing ads in people’s feeds isn’t something you would can do free of charge.

However, while opting for social media ads entails paying for exposure, those ads could extend your promotional reach to specifically-targeted people who aren’t following your brand’s social media page, but fit your criteria and message.

Paying to run social media ads to promote an event hopefully means in the long run, these ads pay for themselves or generate even more revenue. The onus would still be on you to make them genuinely thoughtful and creative to grab the potential new client's attention.

Post a Highlights Reel From Previous Events

You might already have experience holding events. The one you are currently planning might even be a repeat one. If your brand has organized events before and has video clips of them, you could weave that footage into a highlights reel.

You can post the video to both YouTube and Facebook. However, with the latter, make sure you are posting the video natively to the platform rather than just settling for YouTube links, that Facebook tends to limit the reach of.

Social Media Examiner shares one report where native Facebook videos have generated ten times the viral reach of YouTube links.

Publish Testimonials

If you've done past events, chances are people enjoyed them. Maybe they even offered you a positive review, in person or on Google or Yelp. If you still have a record of those plaudits, you could add testimonials to your social media marketing campaign for your next event. Of course, attribute the commenter for each testimonial you post.

