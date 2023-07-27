Property Still a Popular Investment

U.S. homeownership is higher than it's been since 2011, according to Statista. About 65.9% of American households own their homes. The 2009 recession decimated the housing market, but it's finally beginning to recover.

Where the Buyers Are

Since Americans would rather be homeowners, where are they buying houses and land? Ruby Home analyzed Google search data, and said Wisconsin is in the number one spot for real estate and investment-related searches. This state averaged 459.4 searches per 100,000 people. In fact, Forward Analytics, a Wisconsin-based research organization, said in the next 10 years, “Wisconsin will need to build nearly 140,000 housing units to accommodate its population under the age of 65. “That's a lot of potential work for contractors and realtors.

Georgia is second in real estate investment search terms, with an average of 428 searches per 100,000 residents. The Peach State had the highest number of searches for “How to invest in real estate.”

Ohio is in the third spot, averaging 424.2 monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens. Ohio's most searched term is “Foreclosed homes for sale.” About 60% of the monthly Google searches are for this term. This could indicate increased interest in house flipping. According to Redfin, Ohio home sales have risen in 2023 but are still down by 16.6% since 2022. Investors looking at the foreclosure market may explain the downturn in home sales.

About 417.6 searches per 100,000 residents in Illinois were dedicated to real estate investing terms, sending it to fourth place on the list. It has the highest national number of searches for “rental property investment.” According to Zillow, rental prices in Illinois have increased since 2022 but are still lower than the national average, making it an attractive option for real estate investors.

Michigan rounds out the top five states on this list. It averaged 417.5 searches per 100,000 citizens. “Foreclosed homes for sale” is also Michigan's top search term. Foreclosed homes are often a more affordable choice for first-time investors.

Who Else Is Investing?

Indiana is sixth on this list, with 413.9 searches, and Minnesota takes seventh place with 403.3 searches. North Carolina is eighth with 389.8 average searches.

Pennsylvania garners ninth place with 378 searches and the highest number of searches of “real estate for sale. California is in tenth place with 376.4 searches and the largest number of searches for “how to invest in property.”

Interestingly, North Carolina and California also appear on lists with the highest number of relocations to that state. A study by Self Storage.com reports California is third on the list of states Americans want to move to, while North Carolina is sixth on the same list. With California home prices decreasing by 5.8% since 2022, investing in that state is clearly becoming more popular.

What Are The Risks?

According to Jean Folger at Investopedia, 35% of American investors have put their money into real estate over the past 10 years. No investment is without risk, however, and investors should be educated about the possible pitfalls of their financial activities.

The number one risk to real estate investors is the unpredictability of the market. Even in a strong market, some event can shake the real estate market and causes depreciation. Folger says, “Supply and demand, the economy, demographics, interest rates, government policies, and unforeseen events all play a role in real estate trends, including prices and rental rates.” Investors need to do their due diligence in monitoring their investments.

One of the mottoes in real estate is “location, location, location.” A bad real estate location can make for a poor investment. Again an investor's due diligence may mean the difference between a profitable deal and a deal that loses money.

With several risks in the equation, investors should plan their financial activity carefully and make sound decisions. Still, a Ruby Homes spokesperson said, “Despite significant variations in population size, property investment remains a consistently popular topic across the country, as reflected in the steady search volumes for real estate-related terms.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.