Prosecutors Depict Hunter Biden as a Tax Cheater With an Extravagant Lifestyle
Hunter Biden has been busy. Despite owing four years of taxes, the president's son has been spending money on escorts, girlfriends, hotels, rental properties, cars, and clothes.
“In short,” U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss says, “everything but his taxes.”
In August, Weiss had been appointed special counsel in the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation of Biden. A federal grand jury charged Biden earlier this month with evading federal taxes on millions in income from foreign businesses.
The charges — three counts each of evasion of a tax assessment, failure to file and pay taxes and filing a false or fraudulent tax return — were filed in California. If convicted on the tax charges, Biden could face a maximum of 17 years in prison, Justice Department officials said.
Attempts to reach a plea deal in the cases collapsed last summer. At a hearing in July, Judge Maryellen Noreika of the Federal District Court in Wilmington, Del., questioned elements of a proposed deal, telling the two sides repeatedly that she had no intention of being “a rubber stamp.”
Seeking Dropping of Gun Charges
In September, Biden was also indicted in Delaware on three charges stemming from his illegal purchase of a handgun. According to prosecutors, Biden obtained a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver and lied on a federal form about his drug use. Biden owned the firearm for 11 days and never fired it, his attorneys said.
Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Biden, argued in court filings Dec. 11 for the gun case to be dismissed, claiming that the special counsel was “unlawfully appointed” and that the gun crimes in question may not be constitutional.
Prosecutors have until Jan. 16 to respond to Biden's lawyers' motion to dismiss the case.
Biden Lawyers Point To Political Pressure
Lowell said Weiss had “bowed to Republican pressure.”
“Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Lowell said in a statement.
“The indictment contains no reference to President [Joe] Biden. But prosecutors pointed out that Hunter Biden’s compensation from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, dropped from $1 million a year in 2016, when his father was still in office, to $500,000 in March 2017, two months after he left office [as vice president],” The New York Times reported.
